It is interesting how midfielders are suddenly being quoted at massively inflated fees - and non goal scoring midfielders the idea, for example, that Caicedo should be almost as much as Nunez is obviously mad

DMs remain extremely fungible ie getting a dm whose 90% as good as an elite dm is pretty easy to do which should cap the top end of prices





Exactly. I m a bit puzzled by all this.In my head, a DM is basically a thug who can kick the ball a bit, and is (occasionally) sane enough to do what the manager orders, but loco enough to command a bit of terror amongst his own and opposing players.Can't be tha hard surely, to find a DM who is "good enough" to play a part?Of course, I understand that if we want a destroyer who is ALSO Pirlo,Alonso, Modric rolled into one, we are looking at a 1 in a billion.But we don't need that at the moment.Just need a tall, moderately pacey, physical type (Momo Sissoko, if you will) who puts his foot about, breaks up play and can pass the ball from A to B, approximately, without threatening the opposing goal in any way at any time.