Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:27:01 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 01:17:36 pm
How many games have those 3 started together this season?

7 months ago they were 2 games off winning a quadruple.  Theres been many many issues wrong with the team this season, trent in horrific form defensively, konate and matip out meaning Gomez has played far too many games, no left sided attacker with diaz and jota permanently injured, the balance so fucked up in the team that we tried changing to 4-4-2.

Thiago and Henderson missing plenty of games through injury.  The win percentage when fabinho, thiago, and henderson have started together over the past 3 seasons must be about 65-70 percent.  How many times have they started together this season?

Doesn't that just further reinforce my point? Relying on three players who are covering less and less ground and available less and less, with the only rotation options being players who are injury prone or a square peg in a round hole.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:31:06 pm
It is interesting how midfielders are suddenly being quoted at massively inflated fees - and non goal scoring midfielders  the idea, for example, that Caicedo should be almost as much as Nunez is obviously mad
DMs remain extremely fungible  ie getting a dm whose 90% as good as an elite dm is pretty easy to do  which should cap the top end of prices
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:31:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:47:02 am
All these weeks people are wrongly reading my posts and suggesting that I don't want another midfielder in January, on top of Bellingham who I think we will get in the summer. Of course I want another quality young midfielder, every LFC supporter wants the team stronger.

Are people misreading your posts? Or are you just full of shit and constantly changing your narrative in order to be an attention-seeking contrarian? 

Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 16, 2022, 05:26:39 pm
Bellingham, Fabinho, Thiago
(Henderson, Elliot, Jones, Carvalho)

For me, this discussion is over. I am not interested in the computer games nonsense ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 18, 2022, 10:22:45 am
People who are suggesting that we should sign 2 top class midfielders (of starting quality) on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, are pretty much giving up on the development of Elliott, Carvalho and Jones. There simply won't be enough playing time for everyone. That is why I suggest we should only sign Bellingham (as a future World class prospect), and complement him with the 6 midfielders mentioned above ...
ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:32:31 pm
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Today at 01:17:57 pm
Wonder if the real reason we rarely have bothered with South America is because of work permits. Seems logical but may not be the case. Allan, the central midfielder was one of the last I can remember, think we brought him from a Brazilian side but not sure who, then he was on loan in Finland and nothing ever came of him at Liverpool.

Remember too there was links to some young striker at Santos recently who seems highly rated, can't imagine there'll be much truth to it though given we look alright in attack, especially if Bobby stays and Jota/Diaz can return to fitness and stay fit.

Endryck? Just gone to Madrid for like 80m or something daft. He's 16 and will join them when he's 18
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:33:07 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:54:46 am
Do we need more midfielders? Well one quality one would be nice but on the other hand if we use our subs correctly then its maybe not that bad. Start with Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho and bring on Keita and one other around the 55 minute mark.


On another note, did anyone predict signing Gakpo? I dont know if any pundits who got it right so Id ignore the other rumours. Well swoop for players who are not on anyones radar.
Yes. We played better against Villa on Monday, but there were still way too many gaps in the midfield. Thats probably our best midfield, yet it still has some serious issues
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:35:24 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:50:30 am
Watching Klopp's press conference yesterday, I thought it was pretty clear that we're trying to do more business. None of the "quite unlikely" statements we usually get.

That's what I thought too. He was quite positive when asked if anyone else coming in. Usually, it's a "no, no  I don't think so" sort of reply from him when we aren't looking to bring someone else in. That's why I said in an earlier post I wasn't convinced Andy Hunter actually knows a great deal about what we intend to do.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:39:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:06 pm
It is interesting how midfielders are suddenly being quoted at massively inflated fees - and non goal scoring midfielders  the idea, for example, that Caicedo should be almost as much as Nunez is obviously mad
DMs remain extremely fungible  ie getting a dm whose 90% as good as an elite dm is pretty easy to do  which should cap the top end of prices


I've said similar before as we've won an awful lot with the types of midfielders that wouldn't historically cost a bomb, but I haven't seen any names floating around for midfielders who fit the profile we seem to be looking at and wouldn't cost a fortune.

It feels like trying to "level up" our midfield has fucked us, I wonder what our team would look like now if we'd signed a few young Henderson/Milner types over the last few seasons, if they exist.

I'd still be fine with us dropping a big fee on Caicedo though, if only because I think an athletic midfielder, at this point in time, is worth more to us than anyone else.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:42:19 pm
I find all this transfer speculation so frustrating.

I mean - James Bond is a big fan of LFC.  why TF can he not break into Jurgen's office one night and plant a bug so each morning we can log into RAWK and see/listen to exactly what players we are going for, and at what price, and why?  so many pixels saved!

come on Daniel, stop effing about man.  we need help here.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:44:05 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:15:39 pm
I 100% agree.  As usual, it's about people wanting things because it seems like the right way to do it in their minds, but there would be even more caterwauling and gnashing of teeth if we actually did.  Which is easy to work out, because, well, it's what we did. Largely from about 2005-2017.  And it didn't work, and people whinged about it.

We seem to have a pretty good transfer setup that gets deals done at good value.  We're way better at this than we used to be.
If we didn't snap Harvey up for £5m and he then goes on to become a world class player, many people would be wondering why we didn't get him at an affordable price. We'll always have a moan about our transfer strategy but I agree that our current setup is a lot better.
macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:45:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:31:06 pm
It is interesting how midfielders are suddenly being quoted at massively inflated fees - and non goal scoring midfielders  the idea, for example, that Caicedo should be almost as much as Nunez is obviously mad
DMs remain extremely fungible  ie getting a dm whose 90% as good as an elite dm is pretty easy to do  which should cap the top end of prices


Exactly.  I m a bit puzzled by all this.

In my head, a DM is basically a thug who can kick the ball a bit,  and is (occasionally) sane enough to do what the manager orders, but loco enough to command a bit of terror amongst his own and opposing players.
Can't be tha hard surely, to find a DM who is "good enough" to play a part?

Of course, I understand that if we want a destroyer who is ALSO Pirlo,Alonso, Modric rolled into one, we are looking at a 1 in a billion.
But we don't need that at the moment. 
Just need a tall, moderately pacey, physical type (Momo Sissoko, if you will) who puts his foot about, breaks up play and can pass the ball from A to B, approximately, without threatening the opposing goal in any way at any time.
JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:54:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:44:05 pm
If we didn't snap Harvey up for £5m and he then goes on to become a world class player, many people would be wondering why we didn't get him at an affordable price. We'll always have a moan about our transfer strategy but I agree that our current setup is a lot better.

Yeah, agreed, but I think signing someone at 16/17 is less of the 'punt' style than your Aspas/Alberto/Riera/Borini et al types.  At that point you're buying players heading for their peak and hoping they show something when they move up a level.  The strange thing is we arguably did it with Mane/Salah, but they were less 'punty' than the aforementioned players because they were already playing at a higher level.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:55:10 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:32:31 pm
Endryck? Just gone to Madrid for like 80m or something daft. He's 16 and will join them when he's 18

No, I've just looked up who I was referring to. Marcos Leonardo his name was: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcos_Leonardo
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:56:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:39:02 pm
I've said similar before as we've won an awful lot with the types of midfielders that wouldn't historically cost a bomb, but I haven't seen any names floating around for midfielders who fit the profile we seem to be looking at and wouldn't cost a fortune.

It feels like trying to "level up" our midfield has fucked us, I wonder what our team would look like now if we'd signed a few young Henderson/Milner types over the last few seasons, if they exist.

I'd still be fine with us dropping a big fee on Caicedo though, if only because I think an athletic midfielder, at this point in time, is worth more to us than anyone else.

A young Henderson would cost 50m+ probably, Henderson himself was 20m more than 10 years ago now.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:00:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:56:27 pm
A young Henderson would cost 50m+ probably, Henderson himself was 20m more than 10 years ago now.

He was a fair bit less than that wasn't he, something like £16m including all addons, wasn't it Phil Jones that cost the mancs £20m in the same window?
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:07:41 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:00:10 pm
He was a fair bit less than that wasn't he, something like £16m including all addons, wasn't it Phil Jones that cost the mancs £20m in the same window?
£13m rising to £20m with add ons
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:08:21 pm
those numbers look so quaint.
Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:08:35 pm
Why cant we try and find the same type of midfield that we had in 2017-2020

Im sure, Gini, Hendo type players are not that expensive.

I thought Leedss midfield against us was very good, very energetic.I, sure they wont cost a bomb.

All we need is energy, we dont need flair or scoring ability.
How many assists / goals did Hendo, Fab, Gini and Milner get in the league in that period?

We just need workhorses, creativity comes from full backs and forwards.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:10:04 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 02:07:41 pm
£13m rising to £20m with add ons

So £20m then ;D
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:12:20 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 02:07:41 pm
£13m rising to £20m with add ons

Deffo think it was only £16m including addons, having a quick google, it seems like newspapers report £20m, whereas sites with less need to clickbait say £16m.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:16:49 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:15:32 pm
He's on about Phil Jones. ;D

Hendo was 16 mill.

Oh I thought he was talking about Henderson as well. I guess what I meant to say was, so £13m then?

Remember the buzz around jones at the time, it was mad.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:20:38 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 02:16:49 pm
Oh I thought he was talking about Henderson as well. I guess what I meant to say was, so £13m then?

Remember the buzz around jones at the time, it was mad.

We were in for him too I think? Got Coates instead
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:21:20 pm
Anyone else think well just do a pre agreement for Bellingham in the summer and thats it this window?
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:22:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:20:38 pm
We were in for him too I think? Got Coates instead

We were in for him, thank goodness we didn't get him.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:22:36 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:38:08 am
What happened to our pre-agreement with him? 
I wouldn't know if the reported pre-agreement with him was true or not, but him joining another club wouldn't disprove it. United had one with Mane, we probably had one with united for Ronaldo. Willian had one for Spurs. We had one with Alves and Simao. All it means is that the player would have been happy to play for the salary agreed - doesn't have any bearing on whether the two clubs involved have agreed a deal to transfer them though.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:23:32 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:35:24 pm
That's what I thought too. He was quite positive when asked if anyone else coming in. Usually, it's a "no, no  I don't think so" sort of reply from him when we aren't looking to bring someone else in. That's why I said in an earlier post I wasn't convinced Andy Hunter actually knows a great deal about what we intend to do.

I don't think he knows. He's probably just hedging his bets really, at this stage, the chances are we won't sign a midfielder so he can be fairly comfortable saying that.
