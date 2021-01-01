« previous next »
Offline Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51520 on: Today at 10:46:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:45:15 am
It's not an injury problem anymore though, it's a quality problem.

That's a fair shout. We should have gone balls to the wall for Amrabat. Cheap and cheerful and would have added a lot to our midfield.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51521 on: Today at 10:48:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:45:15 am
It's not an injury problem anymore though, it's a quality problem.

Exactly.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51522 on: Today at 10:48:35 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:42:46 am
Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita and Ox are all playing and injury-free. Milner and Melo are close. Maybe we don't need a midfielder this January?
It's not so much the number of midfielders we have available for me. It's more to do with the lack of athleticism. Our only hope, if we don't sign someone else, is to keep them all fit, especially Keita, and the likes of Ox and Jones really stepping up.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51523 on: Today at 10:48:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 10:17:12 am
Jurgen has said we should be doing more of this kind of transfer iirc.

He has but at the minute we are at the limit of foreign players I think ?

We need first teamers more than gambles we have plenty of young players ourselves.

Brighton/Benfica have to take risks too as they cant pay £60-80m for players like us.

Also they are good stepping stone clubs for young players as they know they will play plenty of games whilst Chelsea will sign them and send them on a tour of Europe on loan !

Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51524 on: Today at 10:49:12 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:46:27 am
Did he actually say that, or did he say "Yeah I would maybe like it if we were not so risk averse" and loads and loads of people on RAWK have translated that to mean 10 different things to suit a narrative, including that we should buy players from South America before they become stars, even if there is nothing to suggest this strategy is what we want or would be successful

The concerning comment was that he said they went for Gakpo earlier than they wanted, because if he continued to develop as he was doing they would have been priced out.

I really wonder what our cap is when bidding. Almost feels the wages will be more the issue, hence why Im concerned about Bellingham, especially if City, Madrid offer 300k+

No way we offer that for a 20 year old.
Online Dree

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51525 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
can we get Kovacic then?
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51526 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:45:15 am
It's not an injury problem anymore though, it's a quality problem.

Yep.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51527 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Why are we looking at Caicedo?
Way overrated.
His defensive attributes are much needed in our porous midfield and are blinding us to his deficiencies elsewhere.

I d rather play Konate or Matip in midfield than make a short term purchase.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51528 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:40:25 am
I agree with almost everything Peter said above. I probably take less heart than he does from our forward succession plan, because we didn't wait for our attack to fall apart before bringing in fresh legs, whereas in midfield we've let several windows go past without addressing a need that was obvious to everyone.

I don't think that our midfield has fallen apart. It was a combination of injuries and some poor form in the first half of the season, but we are already looking better since the re-start. Keita and Ox are back, Jones and Arthur are also returning to training, so we should be fine for now. Still, I am curious to see what is our succession plan ...
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51529 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:13:19 am
True, but it wouldn't be much of a gamble for us either given the prices involved. Rumoured 12.75 mill for Perrone. That's nothing for a club like Liverpool.

Ive read his release clause is $9 million dollars which is pennies for a club like us. Even if it doesnt work out, youd be able to flog him for a couple of million.

The last player we signed from South America was Coates? The Brazilian league seems to be expensive to buy from but everywhere else in South America seems reasonable. The fact city got Alvarez got £15 million is disgusting for a player of his quality.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51530 on: Today at 10:50:44 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 10:49:37 am
can we get Kovacic then?

Think we need to be looking at someone younger really.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51531 on: Today at 10:51:03 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:42:46 am
Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita and Ox are all playing and injury-free. Milner and Melo are close. Maybe we don't need a midfielder this January?

It's a monumental, I would say foolish risk, to say that these won't be injured. Further it is a risk to say these players have the industry we need anymore for a full season.

Also these players needed successors 6 to 12 months ago, to not make further plans now is just making the Summer even bigger and/or our issues even more significant going forward.

If we don't get anyone now we need at least 2 midfielders in the Summer. If we don't get 2 midfielders then next season is going to have worse issues in terms of energy in the middle.

I would say the issue is critical now, but next year even with Jude it will be completely unavailable
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51532 on: Today at 10:51:40 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:46:27 am
Did he actually say that, or did he say "Yeah I would maybe like it if we were not so risk averse" and loads and loads of people on RAWK have translated that to mean 10 different things to suit a narrative, including that we should buy players from South America before they become stars, even if there is nothing to suggest this strategy is what we want or would be successful
It would apply in this scenario though wouldn't it? I'm sure we have been linked with however tenuous, to players in South America who are similar ages to Harvey and co.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51533 on: Today at 10:51:47 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:48:35 am
It's not so much the number of midfielders we have available for me. It's more to do with the lack of athleticism. Our only hope, if we don't sign someone else, is to keep them all fit, especially Keita, and the likes of Ox and Jones really stepping up.

Our best hope, our only hope, is if we can defeat them in the field....

(ref: Lady Stark ;))
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51534 on: Today at 10:52:08 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:50:17 am
Ive read his release clause is $9 million dollars which is pennies for a club like us. Even if it doesnt work out, youd be able to flog him for a couple of million.

The last player we signed from South America was Coates? The Brazilian league seems to be expensive to buy from but everywhere else in South America seems reasonable. The fact city got Alvarez got £15 million is disgusting for a player of his quality.

Was there not more competition for Alvarez, seemed City had a free run at him.
Hes basically worth 60m now.

It didnt seem a gamble at all.surprised he was so cheap.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51535 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
The Argentinian League seems ripe at the moment and not very costly either.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51536 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:49:12 am
The concerning comment was that he said they went for Gakpo earlier than they wanted, because if he continued to develop as he was doing they would have been priced out.

I really wonder what our cap is when bidding. Almost feels the wages will be more the issue, hence why Im concerned about Bellingham, especially if City, Madrid offer 300k+

No way we offer that for a 20 year old.

When we are competing against two oil states, one who absolutely dwarfs all the PL clubs combined in wealth, then it's pretty standard. Abu Dhabi and Saudi can easily throw £150million at a club for a player, and £1 million a week in wages and not give a shit - Abu Dhabi just invent a company and funnel state money through that into the club, Saudi will do exactly the same. PSG gave Neymar £200 million and then Qatar made him a WC ambassador on about £40mill a year, they just take the piss.

Outside of the cheats, no club in the PL can sustainably compete with that and we are not in a financial position to be spending half a billion on transfers. That dickhead at Chelsea isn't fucking helping, the stupid c*nt, wish he'd fuck off back to la la land.

The entire PL in 2020/21, the black is Newcastles wealth

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51537 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 10:51:40 am
It would apply in this scenario though wouldn't it? I'm sure we have been linked with however tenuous, to players in South America who are similar ages to Harvey and co.

It can apply to several different scenarios and can mean many different things, it's a very broad comment, there's no actual comment from Klopp that says he thinks we should be buying 19-20 year olds before they are really good and are just potential.

Making a broad comment about being a bit more risky doesn't equal buying young lads straight from the original club. It could mean spending more money on not a sure thing like Neves, it could mean buying a 28 year old who doesn't tick all the boxes, it could mean spending more money. It could mean offering more wages to players despite the wage structure. It could mean making more money available.

I don't think you can take those comments from Klopp and say that means he wants more of this type of transfer, because it could easily means several other types of things in the market.

Saying Klopp said he wants to buy players right from SA or Holland or Belgium or wherever when they are 18/19 is doing 2+2=5 from his comments, it could mean any number if different things
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51538 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:51:47 am
Our best hope, our only hope, is if we can defeat them in the field....

(ref: Lady Stark ;))

And to be able to do that you need the players who are able to execute that plan...

(ref: Me  ;))
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51539 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Im guessing well buy a CM this window but at the moment  if I took you back to June this year with this squad we had and told you wed spend 130 million on two players who are both forwards who play through the middle or off the left . its been wild

Its like that Friends meme where Pheobe is teaching Joey French

Buy.. Buy

A . A

Midfielder . Left sided forward
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51540 on: Today at 11:03:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
In that case we will have to offload quite a few players in January, if we are to get a new midfielder ...

We really wouldn't, while the club would not like effectively eating 6 months of salaries they would not be so shortsighted and blinkered as to block desperately needed long term and immediate upgrades due to being unable to shift players that will be gone in the summer anyway.

In an ideal world they would manage to shift players off the wage bill in January, but allowing those players to hamper transfer business in January would be madness since they are not players who will be hanging around for years with a contract we cannot shift, merely 6 months.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51541 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:46:58 am
That's a fair shout. We should have gone balls to the wall for Amrabat. Cheap and cheerful and would have added a lot to our midfield.

But by all accounts, outside of the World Cup games, he really isn't that good?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51542 on: Today at 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:50:17 am
Ive read his release clause is $9 million dollars which is pennies for a club like us. Even if it doesnt work out, youd be able to flog him for a couple of million.

The last player we signed from South America was Coates? The Brazilian league seems to be expensive to buy from but everywhere else in South America seems reasonable. The fact city got Alvarez got £15 million is disgusting for a player of his quality.

I think the bigger problem is if it doesn't work out, we still have a hole in our midfield this player isn't filling.

It's fine buying these players as projects, we in fact did the exact same thing with Carvalho and Ramsey and Doak.

We aren't talking about these signings as prospects we are talking about them as if they start. City sign these players worse thing that happens is they still likely win the league. We sign these players and they don't work out the worse thing that happens is we could quite easily miss out on top 4
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51543 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
If we have limited budget then surely taking risks on the likes of Enzo, Caicedo etc before they leave South America makes much more sense than needing to spend £70m+ on them?
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51544 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:50:47 am
There is not a single club that can both identify and develop talent at the same level of Benfica. Its just non stop and the money they make is astronomical. Theyve still got Gonçalo Ramos and the young CB who Ive forgotten up their sleeve to flog yet.

Florentino Luis has had an equally impressive first half of the season as Enzo but no hype for him
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51545 on: Today at 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:26 am
If we have limited budget then surely taking risks on the likes of Enzo, Caicedo etc before they leave South America makes much more sense than needing to spend £70m+ on them?

Easy to say with the successes but then go look at the 10s and 10s of flops over the years or the grief developing players like Carvalho, Elliott etc get while we are trying to win stuff.
