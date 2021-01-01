« previous next »
Ain't no way Enzo is worth 120! At the world cup he looked like............a midfielder playing for Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister looked way better and he's fine in the PL
Given the price that Touchameni just went for, it does seem rather odd.. very odd indeed


If true .
Looks like Enzo will end up at Chelsea. What a waste. Surely Madrid get involved.
Enzo is a brilliant player but he's not worth 120m.
Ancelotti said they arent making any transfers in Jan.

Boehly is a mad man though. When will he stop chucking wild fees about?

Im slyly disappointed but the more I think about it we arent and never were spending over £100m on Enzo.
Boehly causing player cost inflation is only going to screw himself over over the next few years when his initial cash runs out and only city and Newcastle can afford players. Very shortsighted what he's doing.
Amazing business from Benfica

Interested to see how he gets on if he does indeed end up at Chelsea. Undoubtedly a very good CM, we wouldn't have been tracking him for so long if he wasn't. The fee will be a big focus and Chelsea look a rather disjointed side so he may have some difficulty there.

A shame but at the same time i'd still quite like us to do the before they cost the earth move for a CM, be good to go for and secure the signing of a strong CM the big sides haven't made a move for yet, I like the profile of the Kone, Thuram types.
