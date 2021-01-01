I agree with Peter that we will have too many midfielders on the books, but the issue is too many of them are not making much of a contribution. Of the 12 listed, four will be off the books in summer. At least. If we sign a midfielder, or two, the departures may go deeper than that.



I think the club is prepared to take the financial risk of adding a midfielder in January, knowing full well it is too many in the group, but it is a calculated and temporary gamble to boost top four chances, knowing that the department will be trimmed to a more manageable size in summer. Assuming the right player can be secured, obviously.



The current group have got us 25 points from 15 games so far this season. We have some excellent players but they started the season in a funk, dead on their feet. They need some help. It is clear to most observers we are getting overrun. Granted, there are signs we are improving - how could we not - but with Newcastle now a different club, Man Utd improving, and Arsenal improving, competition for top four is fiercer than ever.



As for the price on transfer fees, the money in football has long since been ridiculous. Back in the day we would say someone was worth their weight in gold. I wish that was the case now, as top players would cost 5M or so.



If Caicedo is the one we want to improve the current midfield balance, adding some much needed athleticism, bring it on.