If Bellingham is still our major target for our midfield in the summer, that leaves us with the following age distribution in midfield

- 3 players over 30 years old
- 3 players between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years

We'll likely lose at least 3 players between Milner, Ox, and Keita leaving us with

- 2 players over 30 years old
- 1 player between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years

We are carrying way too many players who are either inexperienced or close to declining. I hope we strive for more balance and target a midfielder in the 24 - 27 years bracket. They don't need to be a superstar, what we need is a solid dependable member of the squad who can play CM or DM and will cost £40m at most.

https://fbref.com/en/players/d080ed5e/Mikel-Merino

https://fbref.com/en/players/6bb2c084/Andre-Frank-Zambo-Anguissa

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:01:19 am
are they over priced because you dont agree with the rumoured valuation? i would think the club decides on what they feel is the appropriate valuation, if theyre happy to pay that much it shouldnt effect us

Yes, 120 million for Fernandez and £70 million for Caicedo is heavily overpriced. It is something a stupid club like Man Utd or Chelsea would do, not a well run club like LFC. I wouldn't mind paying a fortune for Bellingham because I see him as a future Ballon d'Or contender, but I don't see Fernandez or Caicedo at the same talent level. We reached this level by spending smart, not by spending big ...
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
So to fill your quota would you rather we didnt sign Bellingham and went for someone who isnt as good but older?
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
Just don't get this at all. Who the fuck cares how old they are, especially if they're "too young". If they're good enough, they're good enough. You can't prioritise an older player over a better younger player just to fit with some strange need for age balance.
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:09:06 am
So to fill your quota would you rather we didnt sign Bellingham and went for someone who isnt as good but older?
No, I'm including Bellingham as one of the 5 19 - 22-year-olds (Elliot, Bajetic, Curtis, Fabio, Jude). We still need another midfielder and that signing is where I think we should get a more experienced player.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
Modric (1985)
Kroos (1990)
Ceballos (1996)
Valverde (1998)
Tchouameni (2000)
Camavinga (2002)

Based on your model, Real Madrid should not be interested in Bellingham or Fernandez ...
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:13 am
Just don't get this at all. Who the fuck cares how old they are, especially if they're "too young". If they're good enough, they're good enough. You can't prioritize an older player over a better younger player just to fit with some strange need for age balance.
Experience matters though, as skilled as some of our young players are I wouldn't want to count on them all year round.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:14:55 am
Experience matters though, as skilled as some of our young players are I wouldn't want to count on them all year round.

But we've got experience in Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago? What experience can a 24-27 year old provide that they cannot?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:27 am
Modric (1985)
Kroos (1990)
Ceballos (1996)
Valverde (1998)
Tchouameni (2000)
Camavinga (2002)

Based on your model, Real Madrid should not be interested in Bellingham or Fernandez ...
That's a good balance, also Madrid can afford to sign several world-class youngsters while we cannot
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:16:23 am
But we've got experience in Fabinho, Henderson, and Thiago. What experience can a 24-27 year old provide that they cannot?

Less rest/rotation needed vs Thiago and Henderson
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:08:18 am
Yes, 120 million for Fernandez and £70 million for Caicedo is heavily overpriced. It is something a stupid club like Man Utd or Chelsea would do, not a well run club like LFC. I wouldn't mind paying a fortune for Bellingham because I see him as a future Ballon d'Or contender, but I don't see Fernandez or Caicedo at the same talent level. We reached this level by spending smart, not by spending big ...

both of those players are very young and already operating at the top level, signing a 21 year old for £60M is different to signing a 26 year old for £60M

The valuation is driven by the age and talent, even the £60M fee is based on appearances/trophies etc so i dont agree the fees are too high, if we had to choose between Caicedo / Fernandez and Bellingham then yes i would prefer Bellingham but i wouldnt rule out Caicedo because he costs £40 + £20 in add ons, especially when you essentially book the value over a decade
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:16:50 am
That's a good balance, also Madrid can afford to sign several world-class youngsters while we cannot

How it is a good balance, when you don't have a quality midfielder between the age of 24 and 32?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:26:35 am
both of those players are very young and already operating at the top level, signing a 21 year old for £60M is different to signing a 26 year old for £60M

The valuation is driven by the age and talent, even the £60M fee is based on appearances/trophies etc so i dont agree the fees are too high, if we had to choose between Caicedo / Fernandez and Bellingham then yes i would prefer Bellingham but i wouldnt rule out Caicedo because he costs £40 + £20 in add ons, especially when you essentially book the value over a decade

I don't know where did you get the idea that Caicedo would be available for £40+20 million ...
Esteban Edul@estebanedul·24m
Chelsea quiere a Enzo Fernandez y esta cerca de comprarlo y sumarlo ahora mismo. Las negociaciones están en marcha y avanzadas.

Chelsea wants Enzo Fernandez and is close to buying him and adding him right now. Negotiations are underway and advanced.
127 million Euros. Fuck Me this Bohly character is nuts.  :D
FFP in full affect I see.🤣 Chelsea always get had off for transfer fees.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:06 am
127 million Euros. Fuck Me this Bohly character is nuts.  :D
They got any young centre mids they're about to cast off, that we can pick up for a few mill on the side? Follow the Sturridge (and Solanke) route
Not a clue on that front. But now we're favourites for Caicedo I think. No way will this Bohly fella spend whatever Brighton want for Caicedo.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:39:34 am
How it is a good balance, when you don't have a quality midfielder between the age of 24 and 32?
Basic math will tell you how old Valverde is.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:57:29 am
Esteban Edul@estebanedul·24m
Chelsea quiere a Enzo Fernandez y esta cerca de comprarlo y sumarlo ahora mismo. Las negociaciones están en marcha y avanzadas.

Chelsea wants Enzo Fernandez and is close to buying him and adding him right now. Negotiations are underway and advanced.

What happened to our pre-agreement with him? 
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:06 am
127 million Euros. Fuck Me this Bohly character is nuts.  :D

He's a fucking clown. I hope he saves a few bucks to spend after the All-Star break.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:57:29 am
Esteban Edul@estebanedul·24m
Chelsea quiere a Enzo Fernandez y esta cerca de comprarlo y sumarlo ahora mismo. Las negociaciones están en marcha y avanzadas.

Chelsea wants Enzo Fernandez and is close to buying him and adding him right now. Negotiations are underway and advanced.
120m upfront is a crazy fee.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:08:29 am
Not a clue on that front. But now we're favourites for Caicedo I think. No way will this Bohly fella spend whatever Brighton want for Caicedo.

I think Chelsea will end up signing Caicedo and Enzo may just stay put at Benfica until the summer or someone will strike a deal and loan him back to Benfica for the rest of the season. They have a decent shot at getting to the quarter finals at the very least in the champions league, and with some luck even further perhaps. They'll definitely fight tooth and nail to keep him for 6 months. Given the player only joined 6 months ago, I dont think he'll push too hard to move either, so no matter what pops up on twitter, I dont think this saga will end so quickly.
For 120m they can have him.
I agree with Peter that we will have too many midfielders on the books, but the issue is too many of them are not making much of a contribution. Of the 12 listed, four will be off the books in summer. At least. If we sign a midfielder, or two, the departures may go deeper than that.

I think the club is prepared to take the financial risk of adding a midfielder in January, knowing full well it is too many in the group, but it is a calculated and temporary gamble to boost top four chances, knowing that the department will be trimmed to a more manageable size in summer. Assuming the right player can be secured, obviously.

The current group have got us 25 points from 15 games so far this season. We have some excellent players but they started the season in a funk, dead on their feet. They need some help. It is clear to most observers we are getting overrun. Granted, there are signs we are improving - how could we not - but with Newcastle now a different club, Man Utd improving, and Arsenal improving, competition for top four is fiercer than ever. 

As for the price on transfer fees, the money in football has long since been ridiculous. Back in the day we would say someone was worth their weight in gold. I wish that was the case now, as top players would cost 5M or so.

If Caicedo is the one we want to improve the current midfield balance, adding some much needed athleticism, bring it on.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:51:47 am
He's a fucking clown. I hope he saves a few bucks to spend after the All-Star break.

 ;D
Who might be viable in the 23/24 -28 age range for midfielder who we might be able to get around the 40/50mill mark ? (not called Amrabat). Would we have a closer look at Sangare or see if there are any Portugese midfielders left we could nab for a decent fee?
I think more than age, level of experience is the big point. Jude at 19 has played more games in a top league than most 23-24 yr olds. He quite literally has over 150 senior appearances plus 22 international caps. At this point you dont count him as a young player or a project. He is a senior player despite being 19. The issue we have is that our young players are actually still getting that experience to get them to mature their game. Both Harvey and Curtis had poor luck with injuries or they'd have both played much more already but at this point we can see that they are still getting to grips with football at this level which shows in their inconsistency in influencing the game.
What we lack isnt explicitly players who are 24-28, but players who are good enough to start week in week out for us right now and be able to do so for another half a decade without any expected decline. We have no players that fit this criteria. We need atleast a couple to stabilize the foundation of the midfield which has been an issue since gini left and we've largely managed it okay but the team is now yet another year older and most of them are now another year into a visible decline.
Klopp believes Liverpool had to bring forward plans to sign the 23-year-old as his rate of development could have put him out of financial reach in the near future.

The Liverpool manager also admitted the acquisition of Gakpo does not necessarily signal the end of Januarys recruitment although, with his top target Jude Bellingham expected to remain at Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, a new midfielder appears unlikely next month.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/29/liverpool-stepped-up-interest-in-gakpo-before-he-was-unaffordable-says-klopp
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:29:35 am
Klopp believes Liverpool had to bring forward plans to sign the 23-year-old as his rate of development could have put him out of financial reach in the near future.

The Liverpool manager also admitted the acquisition of Gakpo does not necessarily signal the end of Januarys recruitment although, with his top target Jude Bellingham expected to remain at Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, a new midfielder appears unlikely next month.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/29/liverpool-stepped-up-interest-in-gakpo-before-he-was-unaffordable-says-klopp

If we only want Bellingham then it makes sense. However I believe we are not as idiotic as that. We will sign a midfielder this window.
