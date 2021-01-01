If Bellingham is still our major target for our midfield in the summer, that leaves us with the following age distribution in midfield- 3 players over 30 years old- 3 players between 27 years and 30 years- 5 players between 19 years and 22 yearsWe'll likely lose at least 3 players between Milner, Ox, and Keita leaving us with- 2 players over 30 years old- 1 player between 27 years and 30 years- 5 players between 19 years and 22 yearsWe are carrying way too many players who are either inexperienced or close to declining. I hope we strive for more balance and target a midfielder in the 24 - 27 years bracket. They don't need to be a superstar, what we need is a solid dependable member of the squad who can play CM or DM and will cost £40m at most.