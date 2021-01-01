« previous next »
If Bellingham is still our major target for our midfield in the summer, that leaves us with the following age distribution in midfield

- 3 players over 30 years old
- 3 players between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years

We'll likely lose at least 3 players between Milner, Ox, and Keita leaving us with

- 2 players over 30 years old
- 1 player between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years

We are carrying way too many players who are either inexperienced or close to declining. I hope we strive for more balance and target a midfielder in the 24 - 27 years bracket. They don't need to be a superstar, what we need is a solid dependable member of the squad who can play CM or DM and will cost £40m at most.

https://fbref.com/en/players/d080ed5e/Mikel-Merino

https://fbref.com/en/players/6bb2c084/Andre-Frank-Zambo-Anguissa

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:01:19 am
are they over priced because you dont agree with the rumoured valuation? i would think the club decides on what they feel is the appropriate valuation, if theyre happy to pay that much it shouldnt effect us

Yes, 120 million for Fernandez and £70 million for Caicedo is heavily overpriced. It is something a stupid club like Man Utd or Chelsea would do, not a well run club like LFC. I wouldn't mind paying a fortune for Bellingham because I see him as a future Ballon d'Or contender, but I don't see Fernandez or Caicedo at the same talent level. We reached this level by spending smart, not by spending big ...
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
So to fill your quota would you rather we didnt sign Bellingham and went for someone who isnt as good but older?
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
Just don't get this at all. Who the fuck cares how old they are, especially if they're "too young". If they're good enough, they're good enough. You can't prioritise an older player over a better younger player just to fit with some strange need for age balance.
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:09:06 am
So to fill your quota would you rather we didnt sign Bellingham and went for someone who isnt as good but older?
No, I'm including Bellingham as one of the 5 19 - 22-year-olds (Elliot, Bajetic, Curtis, Fabio, Jude). We still need another midfielder and that signing is where I think we should get a more experienced player.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:06:52 am
Modric (1985)
Kroos (1990)
Ceballos (1996)
Valverde (1998)
Tchouameni (2000)
Camavinga (2002)

Based on your model, Real Madrid should not be interested in Bellingham or Fernandez ...
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:13 am
Just don't get this at all. Who the fuck cares how old they are, especially if they're "too young". If they're good enough, they're good enough. You can't prioritize an older player over a better younger player just to fit with some strange need for age balance.
Experience matters though, as skilled as some of our young players are I wouldn't want to count on them all year round.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:14:55 am
Experience matters though, as skilled as some of our young players are I wouldn't want to count on them all year round.

But we've got experience in Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago? What experience can a 24-27 year old provide that they cannot?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:27 am
Modric (1985)
Kroos (1990)
Ceballos (1996)
Valverde (1998)
Tchouameni (2000)
Camavinga (2002)

Based on your model, Real Madrid should not be interested in Bellingham or Fernandez ...
That's a good balance, also Madrid can afford to sign several world-class youngsters while we cannot
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:16:23 am
But we've got experience in Fabinho, Henderson, and Thiago. What experience can a 24-27 year old provide that they cannot?

Less rest/rotation needed vs Thiago and Henderson
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:08:18 am
Yes, 120 million for Fernandez and £70 million for Caicedo is heavily overpriced. It is something a stupid club like Man Utd or Chelsea would do, not a well run club like LFC. I wouldn't mind paying a fortune for Bellingham because I see him as a future Ballon d'Or contender, but I don't see Fernandez or Caicedo at the same talent level. We reached this level by spending smart, not by spending big ...

both of those players are very young and already operating at the top level, signing a 21 year old for £60M is different to signing a 26 year old for £60M

The valuation is driven by the age and talent, even the £60M fee is based on appearances/trophies etc so i dont agree the fees are too high, if we had to choose between Caicedo / Fernandez and Bellingham then yes i would prefer Bellingham but i wouldnt rule out Caicedo because he costs £40 + £20 in add ons, especially when you essentially book the value over a decade
