If Bellingham is still our major target for our midfield in the summer, that leaves us with the following age distribution in midfield
- 3 players over 30 years old
- 3 players between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years
We'll likely lose at least 3 players between Milner, Ox, and Keita leaving us with
- 2 players over 30 years old
- 1 player between 27 years and 30 years
- 5 players between 19 years and 22 years
We are carrying way too many players who are either inexperienced or close to declining. I hope we strive for more balance and target a midfielder in the 24 - 27 years bracket. They don't need to be a superstar, what we need is a solid dependable member of the squad who can play CM or DM and will cost £40m at most.https://fbref.com/en/players/d080ed5e/Mikel-Merinohttps://fbref.com/en/players/6bb2c084/Andre-Frank-Zambo-Anguissahttps://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare