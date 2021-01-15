Yes, there were rumours we liked the lad and were interested. That's different to the noise surrounding Enzo and now Caicedo in which multiple sources have claimed we've made a bid or we're about to make a bid for them, or that we were close to agreeing on a fee. That never happened with Gakpo back then.



True, but that makes me think that the rumors are agent-driven. I think that the very existence of that information in the public is so non-Liverpool.I wonder though, wouldn't we go for a not well-known player who has bags of potential? Klopp spoke of his desire to take more risk on the market, and I think that this is the window to take that risk. Admittedly, we need a midfielder now. Also on the evidence, Bellingham is our primary target, and whether will happen or not, it will most likely happen in the summer, not now. Bringing an expensive certain-bet midfielder like Caicedo or Fernandez now is more beneficial for the near term, clearly, but will impact the finances. Provided that the CL qualification seems attainable, there is logic to consider that we can take a risk, the one Klopp was talking about, and go all in for Bellingham in the summer.It's either that, or Bellingham pulled early in January for me. Which, people say, has zero chance of happening.