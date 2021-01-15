« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1279 1280 1281 1282 1283 [1284]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2590259 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,623
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51320 on: Today at 05:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 05:43:02 pm
it's also a fact we have a lot of bodies who can play in midfield when fit, I hope I'm wrong but don't think we'll sign a midfielder but may come to an agreement with Dortmund to sign Jude for the summer.

You can still sign someone if you know 4-5 of them are going to be let go in the summer you know. We don't have to wait. And in my opinion, it would be a massive mistake if we did, because despite having a high volume of midfielders at the club. We simply don't have enough we can rely upon if we still want to have a successful season.
Logged

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,263
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51321 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:23:37 pm
We'd be nuts to delay signing someone for that reason, nothing wrong with growing the squad a little more now if we know it'll shrink later.
depends on the owners then if they are prepared to add another body in January to an area where we are well stocked (numbers wise). I'm not sure they will sanction it or if they do we won't have as much in the Summer to spend which might mean no Bellingham
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51322 on: Today at 05:48:57 pm »
I'm not going to lie I would rather Khephren Thuram than Moises Caicedo having watching endless YouTube clips of him in the last 48 hours.  ;D He is an absolute friggin unit with plenty of ability.  Having said that I wouldn't say no to Caicedo.  ;D
Logged

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,263
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51323 on: Today at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:47:09 pm
You can still sign someone if you know 4-5 of them are going to be let go in the summer you know. We don't have to wait. And in my opinion, it would be a massive mistake if we did, because despite having a high volume of midfielders at the club. We simply don't have enough we can rely upon if we still want to have a successful season.
I agree, I'm looking at it from the point of view of what the owners might be saying
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,263
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51324 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:22:45 pm
The idea that wed get him in January when we clearly want Bellingham in the summer was always a bit of a fairytale.

Realistically any other midfield addition would be more along the lines of Caicedo. £50-60m and Curtis Jones on loan as a sweetener might do it.
now something like that might work, a swap or loan for one of our players, think it's more likely than us adding another body in midfield without some movement the other way
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,623
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51325 on: Today at 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:46:56 pm
What Id say is that Gakpo was actually quite a clear target for us before he signed. Most on here ignored it because they didnt think wed go for another left-sided attacker, but theres been reports of our interest in Holland going back to the start of the year. And more recently, there was the stuff about Lijnders calling him the missing link and Brands talking about Liverpool being a good fit for him.



Yes,  there were rumours we liked the lad and were interested. That's different to the noise surrounding Enzo and now Caicedo in which multiple sources have claimed we've made a bid or we're about to make a bid for them, or that we were close to agreeing on a fee. That never happened with Gakpo back then.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:55 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,623
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51326 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 05:49:24 pm
I agree, I'm looking at it from the point of view of what the owners might be saying

 If the owners know certain players are definitely leaving I don't see how that would make a difference. Anyway, we'll see.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51327 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 05:16:10 pm
yes which is why bringing bodies in during the Summer window is more likely in my opinion, happy to be proven wrong but I won't be stressing myself out if we don't bring anyone in during January

It would potentially cost us more in the long run to base squad decisions on whether or not we have players in the squad who will be gone in 6 months, if the club and Klopp in particular think we need a player then those who will be gone in the summer won't block that.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51328 on: Today at 05:58:54 pm »
Like Enzo, Caicedo has a pretty small sample size. He strikes me as the kind of player who Klopp would turn into a monster though.

I tend to ignore Twitter ITKs, but its a bit weird how a few who seemed to know about Gakpo are sticking their necks out saying were in for Caicedo, and then the report from Ecuador popping up shortly after. ;D
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51329 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:26:58 pm

Klopp cited before that absolutely nobody knew about us being interested in Gakpo until we signed him. And implied that's the way they want to do any further deals. Which is why I don't think we'll sign either Caicedo or Enzo. Simply because there is way too much noise over both players.

Potentially but dont we say this all the time? Doesn't necessarily mean it's always possible! I'm sure all clubs would love to go under the radar with signings to both fend off competition and not let other sides know what they're doing but it's a lot more possible with some deals than others and it's not only our side who can control what gets out. If a selling team has a sought after talent and we come in hoping to get a deal over the line silently, plenty will speak up in the hopes of getting more money or a bidding war.

As an example its our manager saying this but we often have loads of noise around signings before they get done, silence may be desired but not always possible
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,929
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51330 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm »
We should hopefully get something done for a midfielder who can come straight in and improve things. We've got away from the delusion of last summer that there was hardly anyone out there who could improve the squad and those that could were unavailable (i.e. Bellingham or Tchouameni).

We seem to have a range of targets which is how it should be as we need more than one now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,801
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51331 on: Today at 06:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:51:49 pm
Yes,  there were rumours we liked the lad and were interested. That's different to the noise surrounding Enzo and now Caicedo in which multiple sources have claimed we've made a bid or we're about to make a bid for them, or that we were close to agreeing on a fee. That never happened with Gakpo back then.
True, but that makes me think that the rumors are agent-driven. I think that the very existence of that information in the public is so non-Liverpool.
 
I wonder though, wouldn't we go for a not well-known player who has bags of potential? Klopp spoke of his desire to take more risk on the market, and I think that this is the window to take that risk. Admittedly, we need a midfielder now. Also on the evidence, Bellingham is our primary target, and whether will happen or not, it will most likely happen in the summer, not now. Bringing an expensive certain-bet midfielder like Caicedo or Fernandez now is more beneficial for the near term, clearly, but will impact the finances. Provided that the CL qualification seems attainable, there is logic to consider that we can take a risk, the one Klopp was talking about, and go all in for Bellingham in the summer.

It's either that, or Bellingham pulled early in January for me. Which, people say, has zero chance of happening.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51332 on: Today at 06:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:24:53 pm
You have to wonder why Chelsea would do business with Brighton and vice versa after everything thats happened the last six months.

Also, when we talk to Caicedo all we have to say is "You know your man Graham won't still be the manager there in six months, right?"
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,623
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51333 on: Today at 06:14:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:42 pm
True, but that makes me think that the rumors are agent-driven. I think that the very existence of that information in the public is so non-Liverpool.
 
I wonder though, wouldn't we go for a not well-known player who has bags of potential? Klopp spoke of his desire to take more risk on the market, and I think that this is the window to take that risk. Admittedly, we need a midfielder now. Also on the evidence, Bellingham is our primary target, and whether will happen or not, it will most likely happen in the summer, not now. Bringing an expensive certain-bet midfielder like Caicedo or Fernandez now is more beneficial for the near term, clearly, but will impact the finances. Provided that the CL qualification seems attainable, there is logic to consider that we can take a risk, the one Klopp was talking about, and go all in for Bellingham in the summer.

It's either that, or Bellingham pulled early in January for me. Which, people say, has zero chance of happening.

Thats what I'm saying.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51334 on: Today at 06:14:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:53 pm
is there?  (I don't know - serious question)

would anyone tell a person from Ecuador to trust the Echo for rumours about our players?

I don't know mate I don't work for the paper just giving you a few examples how they may be ITK. It's happened with a lot of our recent transfers where the foreign papers have broke the news first.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51335 on: Today at 06:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:26:58 pm

Klopp cited before that absolutely nobody knew about us being interested in Gakpo until we signed him. And implied that's the way they want to do any further deals. Which is why I don't think we'll sign either Caicedo or Enzo. Simply because there is way too much noise over both players.

We can try and do that on our own end, but it's impossible to stop others from talking if they want to.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51336 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm »
Echo reporting there are no talks at all with us and Brighton over Caicedo.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51337 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Echo reporting there are no talks at all with us and Brighton over Caicedo.

I genuinely don't think there are talks but that's not because of the Echo. You've got a better source reading the tea leaves than the Echo
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51338 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:48:57 pm
I'm not going to lie I would rather Khephren Thuram than Moises Caicedo having watching endless YouTube clips of him in the last 48 hours.  ;D He is an absolute friggin unit with plenty of ability.  Having said that I wouldn't say no to Caicedo.  ;D

Too Thuram or not Thuram that is the question.

The answer is Thuram by the way.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51339 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:18:16 pm
I genuinely don't think there are talks but that's not because of the Echo. You've got a better source reading the tea leaves than the Echo

I dont think the echo are briefed in who or what club we are talking too.

Whoever we do get I think itll be done early on in the window.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51340 on: Today at 06:19:25 pm »
Have a feeling that these Caicedo rumours are positioned to get Boehly to bid for him. They've figured out he is desperate to be able to gazump a deal and if the price is indeed 70 million, then i genuinely welcome the gazumping.
I like Caicedo as a player, but there are a lot of players you can find at a similar level of experience with the same level of skills for much much cheaper. I would be genuinely surprised if we paid anywhere near that for him.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51341 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
If the Echo are saying that hes probably in a private jet about to land in Liverpool as we speak.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,801
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51342 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:14:03 pm
Thats what I'm saying.
My bad, I misunderstood.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51343 on: Today at 06:23:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Echo reporting there are no talks at all with us and Brighton over Caicedo.

Klopp said this afternoon that he was happy the Gakpo deal was kept quiet and thats how he likes it, itd be a bit strange if someone at the club then decided to get on the phone to the Echo.

Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51344 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm »
Seems like Ajax are prepping the loss of Kudus and Edison Alvarez this January. Looking at some Moroccan players. Both of those Ajax lads look quality so someones gonna go for them at some point.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51345 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Echo reporting there are no talks at all with us and Brighton over Caicedo.

The Echo in 2022 know fuck all about Liverpool FC's dealings.  :D
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51346 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Echo reporting there are no talks at all with us and Brighton over Caicedo.

Haha this to-ing and fro-ing is mental (not that I believe they know anything). I had already decided that I want Thuram anyway - great size, great pace, great dad. We could maybe sign him and Bennacer/Joao Gomez for what Caicedo would cost alone. It'll all work out one way or another. The fucking window hasn't even opened yet  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 1279 1280 1281 1282 1283 [1284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 