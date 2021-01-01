« previous next »
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51120 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:19:17 pm
otoh if Villa's finishing had been as effective as their approach play, we would have been lucky to come away with a point.

And if ours was better then we would have won 6-3, piss easy this game isn't it?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51121 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:01:14 pm
The 2 games we've played recently have been pretty good to be fair.

Going forward for sure, not much wrong with our goal threat as we knew, there's little evidence our main problems have gone away though.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51122 on: Today at 01:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:21:38 pm
We need an energetic midfielder.
Even in the Villa game, we were so open and Villa had multiple chances, has been the case throughout the season.we need another midfielder with legs to run!

Agreed

If you also factor in that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner and Keita will all probably leave next summer then we most definitely need to sign at least two midfielders between now and next summer. To suggest otherwise is plain folly.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51123 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:33:01 pm
Like the look of Khéphren Thuram, big lad who covers the ground well, gets stuck in and has very decent technique for a defensive mid.  Would take him ahead of Caicedo.

Agreed, I fell in love after stupidly watching one of those YouTube compilations. Reminded me of Anguissa at Napoli a bit.
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51124 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:18:23 pm
So last season our midfield was good enough to get us 92pts, score 94 league goals, to get us to the champions league final, to win both domestic cups dispatching man city and chelsea along the way, but now 7 months later it's not good enough for us to make top 4?

No it hasnt been good enough.how many games have we won comfortably this season, I recall just the Bournemouth game. The legs appear to have gone in midfield.even towards the end of last season, we struggled.
We have had 15 league games this season and have been dominated in many games. 
Online Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51125 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:12:44 pm
Mate, if you've looked at how our midfield has performed this season, how easily it's been cut through, and how easily it's been outmuscled and outran and still think we aren't desperate for fresh legs in there, then I can't help you. And I'll leave it there.
Fair enough man. I'm just hoping that it's a combination of fatigue and form, and Fabinho at least should have had a bit of a rest recently. Like I said though, I'm quite possibly mistaken, and would definitely prefer we bring someone in too.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51126 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:18:05 pm
Well yeah, scroll down to the season section on FBREF. Tackles and interceptions up, clearances up, blocks up, Aerial duels won the same. Who compares calender years over seasons?

Not really saying this means he's not declined, but the look at his defensive numbers (public, basic ones) isn't something that shows it on an individual level, or comparing us as a team to last season really either
He's averaging around 2 tackles and interceptions per game (i.e 1 tackle and one interception per game and it's not relating to tackles actually won) this season which is the close to last season with like a .2 difference. Statistically, that's one of the worst in Europe.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:52 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51127 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:23:05 pm
He's also mainly playing as the furthest forward of the 3 CMs in our system. I'm not saying he hasn't had his issues this season because he has (along with everyone else in the middle) but quoting defensive numbers at him when he's the furthest forward is a bit misleading IMO
Our ethos is winning the ball high up the field so our most advanced midfielders should have better defensive numbers to stop counters and start another attack.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51128 on: Today at 01:30:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:23:48 pm
And if ours was better then we would have won 6-3, piss easy this game isn't it?
the discussion point was how porous our defensive set up is right now.

without digging out the stats, I'd guess Villa had as many chances as we did.  I sure as shit don't want to see into many more games like that.
Online Mozology

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51129 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 01:18:55 pm

Jones = not good enough to be relied on at this stage (thats my opinion)
Elliott = same as Jones
Carvalho = same as Jones and Eliott


Glad someone else shares my opinion about these three. Good players but they wouldn't even get on the bench at Bayern or Real.

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51130 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm »
Jurgen didnt give anything away on more but didn't dismiss it!
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51131 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm »
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport·1m
Klopp on more January transfers: I like very much what Lijnders said - we discuss these things in the board room and not the press room. To bring in Cody the way we did is a really good sign. Quite a f
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51132 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:27:41 pm
Our ethos is winning the ball high up the field so our most advanced midfielders should have better defensive numbers to stop counters and start another attack.

Yeah,with our advanced fullbacks and high line we need all our midfielders be very hard working mobile 2-way players and preferably win a lot of duels high up the pitch where we have the numbers usually.

At least how i see it.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51133 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:10:10 pm
We do need experienced players around the 23/26 age group, there is too big a gap in experience between our older heads and our up and coming players.

Yes, I agree with that. We do need a succession plan in midfield, and getting Bellingham is certainly the main building block of that plan. I expect that there will be a lot of movement in our midfield department come the end of the season, with Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur out of contract. It is possible that we will sign another midfielder on top of Bellingham in the summer, in the age range you are suggesting, but we should also see how Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Bajcetic and Morton will progress over the next 6 months. At their age, it is not uncommon for players to make a big leap ...
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51134 on: Today at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 01:30:16 pm

Glad someone else shares my opinion about these three. Good players but they wouldn't even get on the bench at Bayern or Real.

Elliot and Carvalho I wouldnt dismiss yet and they are both super young, Jones I think is a decent squad player.
I think the question to ask is would you want to bring Jones in to your team if he was playing for someone elsehe seems a decent premier league player.but not the level that we would need.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51135 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
Interesting in the presser. When asked about further transfers, said something about how the secrecy around the Gakpo deal helped
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51136 on: Today at 01:36:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:38 pm
Jurgen didnt give anything away on more but didn't dismiss it!
impossible for him (or anyone) to be definitive. 

even if we think we'll not make a move, all it takes is another club we've been talking to without getting anywhere to come back to us and say "OK we'll accept the offer you've made" and away we go.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51137 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 01:30:16 pm

Glad someone else shares my opinion about these three. Good players but they wouldn't even get on the bench at Bayern or Real.

You must check out some of the crap that are on Bayern and Real's benches these days with 5 subs allowed and 9 on the bench.
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51138 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:27:41 pm
Our ethos is winning the ball high up the field so our most advanced midfielders should have better defensive numbers to stop counters and start another attack.

It is but that also works with pressures which from the eye don't seem like they've dropped off from him.  I definitely think we need to bring a couple of younger bodies in but we're not being cut open because of Henderson playing in that attacking 8 role
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51139 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm »
Klopp being very clear that the signing of Gakpo didn't have an impact on whether Firmino will renew his contract or not. He was firm in wanting to keep him.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51140 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm »
Klopp saying he wants Bobby to stay, no impact from Gakpo's arrival.

Not sure on that to be honest, unless he takes a decent paycut for his new deal its a risk
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51141 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:35:38 pm
Interesting in the presser. When asked about further transfers, said something about how the secrecy around the Gakpo deal helped

Perhaps a hint that we aren't trying to sign Enzo this window and that if we do sign anybody it'll be someone who has hardly been talked about.
Online elkun

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51142 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:35:21 pm
Elliot and Carvalho I wouldnt dismiss yet and they are both super young, Jones I think is a decent squad player.
I think the question to ask is would you want to bring Jones in to your team if he was playing for someone elsehe seems a decent premier league player.but not the level that we would need.
Agree with you. I actually have high hopes for Elliott as i think his ceiling is a lot higher then Jones.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51143 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:35:38 pm
Interesting in the presser. When asked about further transfers, said something about how the secrecy around the Gakpo deal helped
Makes me think we're not done.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51144 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Klopp saying he wants Bobby to stay, no impact from Gakpo's arrival.

Not sure on that to be honest, unless he takes a decent paycut for his new deal its a risk

Was interesting he kepts stressing "from my point of view" though maybe reading too much in to it but wouldn't surprise me if the suits weren't willing to offer too much contract wise and rightly so.
Online Mozology

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51145 on: Today at 01:42:16 pm »
I expect Keita, Ox and Milner to be gone by the summer. Not completely convinced by Elliott, Carvalho or Jones long term. Fabinho is coming into a bit of form, still can be a starter for us for at least the next two seasons. Could see Henderson fulfilling the Milner role over the coming years, Thiago is finding it hard to complete 90 minutes. Wouldn't be overly keen to see him as a starter next season.
I think we'll need about 3 or 4 midfielders. Two starters and maybe 2 covering midfielders.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51146 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:35:38 pm
Interesting in the presser. When asked about further transfers, said something about how the secrecy around the Gakpo deal helped

Well, it won't be the first time that we bring a summer transfer forward, if the targeted player becomes available at a reasonable price in January, like in the cases of Diaz and Gakpo. Offloading Keita and Ox for a modest fee in January, with their wages also off the wage bill, could also make such a move more realistic ...
Online ScottScott

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51147 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:13 pm
the discussion point was how porous our defensive set up is right now.

without digging out the stats, I'd guess Villa had as many chances as we did.  I sure as shit don't want to see into many more games like that.

If you go on XG (I know, I know, I'm a philistine for even suggesting it) then it was 1.5 - 3. Based on chances in the game, if everyone put away the ones you'd expect them to, we'd still have won 7-4 but the game isn't played like that

We're never going to stop teams from creating chances. We never did this when we were the eilte of the elite defensively. Teams have evolved their game around us and are basically now bypassing the entire midfield or targetting 'weaker' areas of the pitch and getting chances that way. It happens and it's something we'll have been working on trying to stop

Was a much better showing against Villa IMO, although still signs of the pre-WC shite. Legs in midfield will definitely help but so will having a settled back line which it feels like we haven't had at all this season
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51148 on: Today at 01:44:55 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:40:49 pm
Klopp being very clear that the signing of Gakpo didn't have an impact on whether Firmino will renew his contract or not. He was firm in wanting to keep him.

Well, that is hardly a surprise for anyone sensible. Jurgen loves Firmino, and what he offers to the team ...
Online keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51149 on: Today at 01:45:00 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:09:32 am
Erm didnt Milner sign a new contract on reduced wages?

Adrian and Phillips wont be on 60k either  ;D

Maybe £30k for Phillips and £20k for Adrian if even that much
I think Milner's still on £140,000 a week and his contract is up next summer?

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/james-milner-22832/#:~:text=Current%20Contract,cap%20hit%20of%20%C2%A37%2C280%2C000.

As for Phillips/Adrian...

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51150 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:34:01 pm
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport·1m
Klopp on more January transfers: I like very much what Lijnders said - we discuss these things in the board room and not the press room. To bring in Cody the way we did is a really good sign. Quite a f

Sounds like he's saying if and when we sign someone it'll be out of the blue like it was with Gakpo.

Sounds promising. Makes me feel more confident we will bring someone else in now.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51151 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Has there been any actual link to that Thuram midfielder or is it just us saying "Yeah he will be good"
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51152 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:43:27 pm
Do we?

Diaz - Gakpo - Jota - Nunez - Salah

Carvalho - Jones - Firmino - AOC - Elliott - Doak

Thiago - Arthur - Fabinho - Henderson - Keita - Milner

Robertson - Tsimikas - Bajcetic - Ramsay - TAA

Van Dijk - Phillips - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher - Adrian
Not sure wed get away with that formation, but looks unbeatable.


We absolutely need to change midfield. Ox, Keita have to go. Milner is done. Henderson needs to be managed. Thiago is not reliable.
We need Atleast 2 midfielders in my opinion.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51153 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Going off what Klopp said, I think it's pretty certain we won't be signing Enzo Fernandez this window anyway.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51154 on: Today at 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:45:48 pm
Has there been any actual link to that Thuram midfielder or is it just us saying "Yeah he will be good"

We've been linked with him since early 2019, when he was still at AS Monaco's youth setup ...
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51155 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:21:38 pm
We need an energetic midfielder.
Even in the Villa game, we were so open and Villa had multiple chances, has been the case throughout the season.we need another midfielder with legs to run!

I don't disagree with you.  I'm just not optimistic after that reporting.  I hope they're wrong and we do bring someone else in. 

Even if we don't, though, I still think we get top 4. 
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51156 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
Manc forum seems to think weve bid for Moses Caicedo..and they dont seem overly happy, believing that he will choose them over us as hes a utd fan?
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51157 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:50:02 pm
Manc forum seems to think weve bid for Moses Caicedo..and they dont seem overly happy, believing that he will choose them over us as hes a utd fan?

They think every player will choose them over us. Deluded.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51158 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:26:36 pm
He's averaging around 2 tackles and interceptions per game (i.e 1 tackle and one interception per game and it's not relating to tackles actually won) this season which is the close to last season with like a .2 difference. Statistically, that's one of the worst in Europe.
But that means nothing really in terms of showing his individual performance/decline, given how he and us were very good last season with that contribution.
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51159 on: Today at 01:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:48:20 pm
I don't disagree with you.  I'm just not optimistic after that reporting.  I hope they're wrong and we do bring someone else in. 

Even if we don't, though, I still think we get top 4.

Its going to be one hell of a battle for top 4, realistically 5 teams fighting for 2 spots.
