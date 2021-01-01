50 or 100 million amortised over a few years won't make much difference to the bottom line of them cashing out for a good few billion, especially if it helps secure CL football next season, and thus the valuation on the club.
So I can see FSG hedging their bets (no pun intended) on giving Klopp the tools he needs now, especially after the horror show of the first part of the season where a girls-U12 side could have carved a path right through our midfield. Played 15, points 25 is a horrific early return given the heights of the last 5 seasons.