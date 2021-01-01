« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51040 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51041 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Can't remember the last time we 'submitted a bid'. It's usually a case of 'Liverpool have agreed a fee with'.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51042 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:47:26 am
I'll be disappointed if Klopp says we're done for this window. I'll also be a little concerned about the remainder of our season as well.
Has he ever definitively said "we're done" in his 7 years here? He'll be non-committal along the lines of "we're still trying, we'll see..."
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51043 on: Today at 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:50:10 am
Has he ever definitively said "we're done" in his 7 years here? He'll be non-committal along the lines of "we're still trying, we'll see..."

I have heard him say he doesn't see us doing any more business a couple of times.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51044 on: Today at 11:53:48 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:49:51 am
Can't remember the last time we 'submitted a bid'. It's usually a case of 'Liverpool have agreed a fee with'.
Was back in the dark days of Damien Comolli and his lowballing, stringing it out over weeks and pissing everyone off.

That's what United and Chelsea do these days, before they eventually cough up.

Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51045 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:52:43 am
I have heard him say he doesn't see us doing any more business a couple of times.
Always caveats it though I'm sure. The whole world knows we're almost certainly buying a midfielder both now and in the summer, so I wouldn't hold too much store in what Klopp says later today, when there's a full month of the window still open.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51046 on: Today at 11:55:23 am »
Caicedo feels the right type of midfielder we should be targeting this month. Whether we can get Brighton down to an acceptable fee is a different matter.

Really hope we can get someone good - above all else, will make the summer that bit easier. Say we end January with Gakpo and Caicedo, then we can entirely focus on Bellingham for the summer and maybe see if we could do another defender.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51047 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:55:11 am
Always caveats it though I'm sure. The whole world knows we're almost certainly buying a midfielder both now and in the summer, so I wouldn't hold too much store in what Klopp says later today, when there's a full month of the window still open.

Not always mate.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51048 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Dont Brighton want 60 million for Caicedo?
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51049 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:47:26 am
I'll be disappointed if Klopp says we're done for this window. I'll also be a little concerned about the remainder of our season as well.

Well, with the report that we've "stretched ourselves financially" after bringing in Gakpo it really won't be surprising if we are done for the window.  It'll be difficult but with everyone in the midfield getting fit again Klopp will be able to make multiple subs in games when they are needed and I think we'll get top 4.  Probably won't be winning anything this year but I think top 4 should be achievable and I think we'll be in 3rd at the end. 
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51050 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
I imagine it'll be really difficult to sell to the owners we need to spend on a midfielder this month given none of the 10 options we currently have is out injured for very long. There's just too many bodies to make the case for another and not be told to work with what we've got. The forward line is a much easier sell, given mid term injuries to Jota and Diaz.

The summer when Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur are gone i imagine they'll give the green light for at least two.
Online peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51051 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:00:44 pm
It'll be difficult but with everyone in the midfield getting fit again Klopp will be able to make multiple subs in games when they are needed and I think we'll get top 4.

Even with everyone fit in our midfield it's still not good enough anymore to get us the ppg we'll need for top 4. Europa League position will be a battle.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51052 on: Today at 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:01:08 pm
I imagine it'll be really difficult to sell to the owners we need to spend on a midfielder this month given none of the 10 options we currently have is out injured for very long. There's just too many bodies to make the case for another and not be told to work with what we've got. The forward line is a much easier sell, given mid term injuries to Jota and Diaz.

The summer when Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur are gone i imagine they'll give the green light for at least two.

Shouldn't be that difficult with loads going in the summer, just need to pay someones wages for six extra months so hardly a big deal. Besides, if they don't think we need a midfielder Jurgen can just tell them to watch a game.

Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51053 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:55:23 am
Caicedo feels the right type of midfielder we should be targeting this month. Whether we can get Brighton down to an acceptable fee is a different matter.

Really hope we can get someone good - above all else, will make the summer that bit easier. Say we end January with Gakpo and Caicedo, then we can entirely focus on Bellingham for the summer and maybe see if we could do another defender.
I agree entirely but the elephant in the room with all of these potential signings is the ownership. Are FSG going to sanction many more with the current state of play?
Offline Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51054 on: Today at 12:07:48 pm »
We need a midfielder.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51055 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:47:26 am
I'll be disappointed if Klopp says we're done for this window. I'll also be a little concerned about the remainder of our season as well.

The window hasnt opened yet, plenty of opportunity for things to happen which mean we change our plans, not addressing the midfield would be a strategic mistake that leads to no champions league next summer, its the weakest area of the side and should be priority #1, not talking about signing Bellingham now but we do need a mobile, agile, athletic midfielder who can run and press all day long
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51056 on: Today at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
I agree entirely but the elephant in the room with all of these potential signings is the ownership. Are FSG going to sanction many more with the current state of play?
And if they don't and we fail to get Top 4, their valuation plummets. It's an interesting dilemma for them.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51057 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:03:55 pm
Even with everyone fit in our midfield it's still not good enough anymore to get us the ppg we'll need for top 4. Europa League position will be a battle.

We're 5 points off with a game in hand, with 23 games left, and you're giving up already?  Wow. 
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51058 on: Today at 12:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:48:42 am
Glad I don't pay for the Athletic, by the way.
They auto-renewed me despite cancellation last year. Chargeback ongoing.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51059 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
I agree entirely but the elephant in the room with all of these potential signings is the ownership. Are FSG going to sanction many more with the current state of play?

in the wider scheme of things it doesnt really matter, if FSG invest into the squad it will increase the value of their asset, i dont see a full sale happening so most likely it will be a 10-15% partial sale so business as usual, we should see the club sign a few players and revitalise the squad, it wont be earth shattering spending, expect 2-3 record signings over the next few windows and then back to normal sell to buy
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51060 on: Today at 12:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:48:42 am

Glad I don't pay for the Athletic, by the way.

I pay $1 a month for it. 
Online William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51061 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:03:55 pm
Even with everyone fit in our midfield it's still not good enough anymore to get us the ppg we'll need for top 4. Europa League position will be a battle.

So last season our midfield was good enough to get us 92pts, a 94 goal difference, to get us to the champions league final, to win both domestic cups dispatching man city and chelsea along the way, but now 7 months later it's not good enough for us to make top 4?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51062 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
50 or 100 million amortised over a few years won't make much difference to the bottom line of them cashing out for a good few billion, especially if it helps secure CL football next season, and thus the valuation on the club.

So I can see FSG hedging their bets (no pun intended) on giving Klopp the tools he needs now, especially after the horror show of the first part of the season where a girls-U12 side could have carved a path right through our midfield. Played 15, points 25 is a horrific early return given the heights of the last 5 seasons.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51063 on: Today at 12:20:31 pm »
I know he's a bit of a chancer is Grizz Khan lol but I mentioned the other day that at the end of his podcast that he did on Sunday, he mentioned that we would 100% make a bid for Caicedo in the next week and that we would also make a play for Thurman with a view to signing only one of them.

Dave Hendrick also posted a screen shot (see below) of Grizz Khan texting him on Saturday stating that we made a move for Gakpo. And to be fair we all found out on the Monday after the Villa game.

https://twitter.com/MrTwoFooted/status/1607755589064572935/photo/1
