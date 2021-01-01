I imagine it'll be really difficult to sell to the owners we need to spend on a midfielder this month given none of the 10 options we currently have is out injured for very long. There's just too many bodies to make the case for another and not be told to work with what we've got. The forward line is a much easier sell, given mid term injuries to Jota and Diaz.



The summer when Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur are gone i imagine they'll give the green light for at least two.