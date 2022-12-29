Its pretty clear that Jones plays that role under instruction and compared to the player who first appeared for us, and how we was in youth games, its probably not quite what he used to be. But then, Trent wasnt a RB originally but hes definitely a RB. Sometimes a player has to move position in order to utilise their skill set most effectively, as well as hide their deficiencies. Jones holds onto the ball too long and isnt a good enough lock picker to be a 10 and hes not fast enough to be a wide forward for us. Im surprised weve not asked him to play the most advanced 8 role more often (if Henderson can do it surely Jones can too) but given hes very press resistant and is able to progress the ball up the pitch the controlling 8 role does, in theory, suit him. Im not convinced hes good enough defensively for it though. Hes clearly willing (his press numbers are high) but he doesnt press that effectively and he doesnt recover the ball a great deal.