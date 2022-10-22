Its pretty clear that Jones plays that role under instruction and compared to the player who first appeared for us, and how we was in youth games, its probably not quite what he used to be. But then, Trent wasnt a RB originally but hes definitely a RB. Sometimes a player has to move position in order to utilise their skill set most effectively, as well as hide their deficiencies. Jones holds onto the ball too long and isnt a good enough lock picker to be a 10 and hes not fast enough to be a wide forward for us. Im surprised weve not asked him to play the most advanced 8 role more often (if Henderson can do it surely Jones can too) but given hes very press resistant and is able to progress the ball up the pitch the controlling 8 role does, in theory, suit him. Im not convinced hes good enough defensively for it though. Hes clearly willing (his press numbers are high) but he doesnt press that effectively and he doesnt recover the ball a great deal.