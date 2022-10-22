« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2581070 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51000 on: Today at 01:56:04 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:19:09 am
Uh oh, bad things happen when the transfer team get high on their own supply and start talking to the atlantic. Bit early to be giving each other a pat on the back and a reacharound, quiet til you've signed an athletic midfielder gents

I have to agree,it's also their bloody job.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51001 on: Today at 03:17:41 am »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
We'll have to agree to disagree on that one, as I mentioned before being called a 'workhorse' was not intended as a derogatory label. They are important players in squads.

But if you wanted an analogy - If this was Milan's midfield of the mid noughties, Pirlo, Seedorf and Gattuso - he'd be Gattuso.

You are seriously underrating Enzo. His passing range and accuracy are terrific and he can score from.distance. He is a very well rounded player and he is skillful as well. Still young enough that he can improve a lot as well but could easily be starting already for any top division team. I agree the price is very steep and his current value is closer to 60-70 million given what was paid for Tchouameni and Pogba (whom, at the time United signed him showed far more talent and was also, I feel overpriced). I would be chuffed if we got him but I think Bellingham is the better player, if only marginally at this point in time and fits us better.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51002 on: Today at 03:22:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:59:55 pm
We won't get Rice. If we had the money for him we'd likely get Fernandez instead cause we would have the money for him.

I think if we are getting anyone, it'll be out the blue. I don't believe the links to Amrabat, Bennacer, and all gone a bit quiet on Kone - he is one we wanted to wait and see on and I with it going quiet I think we probably think he isn't for us.

I also think Caicedo would be just too expensive as well - Brighton won't sell for anything less than 65 mil and probably a fair bit more. Same with Macalister too.

Maybe Kudus?

Not someone we have been linked with, and honestly not someone I particularly rate myself, but would Maddison possibly be someone on our radar?

Rice's contract situation could make him more affordable. It runs out in 2024 and if the player can set his mind on joining us then it'll be a very affordable deal.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51003 on: Today at 03:33:14 am »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
We'll have to agree to disagree on that one, as I mentioned before being called a 'workhorse' was not intended as a derogatory label. They are important players in squads.

But if you wanted an analogy - If this was Milan's midfield of the mid noughties, Pirlo, Seedorf and Gattuso - he'd be Gattuso.
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez\
He 99th Percentile for progressive passes, he can pass very well and did so in the WC. There a reason he was best young player.
Basically would be a clear Thiago replacement. I think Jones can develop into that also but need multiple MFers.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51004 on: Today at 03:53:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:33:14 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez\
He 99th Percentile for progressive passes, he can pass very well and did so in the WC. There a reason he was best young player.
Basically would be a clear Thiago replacement. I think Jones can develop into that also but need multiple MFers.

Jones is not a thiago kind of player. He is more comfortable higher up the pitch in the number 10 sort of role and he is being coached to play as an 8 and do the Gini role. Harvey has the passing range and skills to develop into a thiago kind of player but he needs a lot more experience and physical development to get there.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51005 on: Today at 06:12:11 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:55 am
Jones is not a thiago kind of player. He is more comfortable higher up the pitch in the number 10 sort of role and he is being coached to play as an 8 and do the Gini role. Harvey has the passing range and skills to develop into a thiago kind of player but he needs a lot more experience and physical development to get there.
Harvey is a 10 type and Jones is an 8 type. Elliott has a elite creating skills. Jones has a elite ball protection, carry and passing skills(He obv still need to put all together). Both are super talented.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones
https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51006 on: Today at 06:17:44 am »
Its pretty clear that Jones plays that role under instruction and compared to the player who first appeared for us, and how we was in youth games, its probably not quite what he used to be. But then, Trent wasnt a RB originally but hes definitely a RB. Sometimes a player has to move position in order to utilise their skill set most effectively, as well as hide their deficiencies. Jones holds onto the ball too long and isnt a good enough lock picker to be a 10 and hes not fast enough to be a wide forward for us. Im surprised weve not asked him to play the most advanced 8 role more often (if Henderson can do it surely Jones can too) but given hes very press resistant and is able to progress the ball up the pitch the controlling 8 role does, in theory, suit him. Im not convinced hes good enough defensively for it though. Hes clearly willing (his press numbers are high) but he doesnt press that effectively and he doesnt recover the ball a great deal.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:38 am by Knight »
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51007 on: Today at 06:46:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:19:09 am
Uh oh, bad things happen when the transfer team get high on their own supply and start talking to the atlantic. Bit early to be giving each other a pat on the back and a reacharound, quiet til you've signed an athletic midfielder gents

Not to mention the medical staff.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51008 on: Today at 07:21:02 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:45:05 am
Do you like anything our club does? At all?

I think its a fairly resounding no
