Itís pretty clear that Jones plays that role under instruction and compared to the player who first appeared for us, and how we was in youth games, itís probably not quite what he used to be. But then, Trent wasnít a RB originally but heís definitely a RB. Sometimes a player has to move position in order to utilise their skill set most effectively, as well as hide their deficiencies. Jones holds onto the ball too long and isnít a good enough Ďlock pickerí to be a 10 and heís not fast enough to be a wide forward for us. Iím surprised weíve not asked him to play the most advanced 8 role more often (if Henderson can do it surely Jones can too) but given heís very press resistant and is able to progress the ball up the pitch the controlling 8 role does, in theory, suit him. Iím not convinced heís good enough defensively for it though. Heís clearly willing (his press numbers are high) but he doesnít press that effectively and he doesnít recover the ball a great deal.