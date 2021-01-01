We'll have to agree to disagree on that one, as I mentioned before being called a 'workhorse' was not intended as a derogatory label. They are important players in squads.



But if you wanted an analogy - If this was Milan's midfield of the mid noughties, Pirlo, Seedorf and Gattuso - he'd be Gattuso.



You are seriously underrating Enzo. His passing range and accuracy are terrific and he can score from.distance. He is a very well rounded player and he is skillful as well. Still young enough that he can improve a lot as well but could easily be starting already for any top division team. I agree the price is very steep and his current value is closer to 60-70 million given what was paid for Tchouameni and Pogba (whom, at the time United signed him showed far more talent and was also, I feel overpriced). I would be chuffed if we got him but I think Bellingham is the better player, if only marginally at this point in time and fits us better.