WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51000 on: Today at 01:56:04 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:19:09 am
Uh oh, bad things happen when the transfer team get high on their own supply and start talking to the atlantic. Bit early to be giving each other a pat on the back and a reacharound, quiet til you've signed an athletic midfielder gents

I have to agree,it's also their bloody job.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51001 on: Today at 03:17:41 am
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
We'll have to agree to disagree on that one, as I mentioned before being called a 'workhorse' was not intended as a derogatory label. They are important players in squads.

But if you wanted an analogy - If this was Milan's midfield of the mid noughties, Pirlo, Seedorf and Gattuso - he'd be Gattuso.

You are seriously underrating Enzo. His passing range and accuracy are terrific and he can score from.distance. He is a very well rounded player and he is skillful as well. Still young enough that he can improve a lot as well but could easily be starting already for any top division team. I agree the price is very steep and his current value is closer to 60-70 million given what was paid for Tchouameni and Pogba (whom, at the time United signed him showed far more talent and was also, I feel overpriced). I would be chuffed if we got him but I think Bellingham is the better player, if only marginally at this point in time and fits us better.
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51002 on: Today at 03:22:04 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:59:55 pm
We won't get Rice. If we had the money for him we'd likely get Fernandez instead cause we would have the money for him.

I think if we are getting anyone, it'll be out the blue. I don't believe the links to Amrabat, Bennacer, and all gone a bit quiet on Kone - he is one we wanted to wait and see on and I with it going quiet I think we probably think he isn't for us.

I also think Caicedo would be just too expensive as well - Brighton won't sell for anything less than 65 mil and probably a fair bit more. Same with Macalister too.

Maybe Kudus?

Not someone we have been linked with, and honestly not someone I particularly rate myself, but would Maddison possibly be someone on our radar?

Rice's contract situation could make him more affordable. It runs out in 2024 and if the player can set his mind on joining us then it'll be a very affordable deal.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51003 on: Today at 03:33:14 am
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:09:24 pm
We'll have to agree to disagree on that one, as I mentioned before being called a 'workhorse' was not intended as a derogatory label. They are important players in squads.

But if you wanted an analogy - If this was Milan's midfield of the mid noughties, Pirlo, Seedorf and Gattuso - he'd be Gattuso.
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez\
He 99th Percentile for progressive passes, he can pass very well and did so in the WC. There a reason he was best young player.
Basically would be a clear Thiago replacement. I think Jones can develop into that also but need multiple MFers.
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51004 on: Today at 03:53:55 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:33:14 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez\
He 99th Percentile for progressive passes, he can pass very well and did so in the WC. There a reason he was best young player.
Basically would be a clear Thiago replacement. I think Jones can develop into that also but need multiple MFers.

Jones is not a thiago kind of player. He is more comfortable higher up the pitch in the number 10 sort of role and he is being coached to play as an 8 and do the Gini role. Harvey has the passing range and skills to develop into a thiago kind of player but he needs a lot more experience and physical development to get there.
