Didi was a good midfielder for us. Not at the elite sort of level of a Gerrard or an Alonso, but he was a good player.



After that, like all former players, they might be worth listening to when they comment on the game, or they might not.



With regard to politics, like all people, they might have a political viewpoint that some like and some dont. I get that Liverpool is of course a left leaning city, but I would imagine we would be a little disappointed if we knew the truth about the political leanings of lots of wealthy footballers we admire or have admired.



Best to like them for what they do on the pitch, and then after that, meh!