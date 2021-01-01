« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1269 1270 1271 1272 1273 [1274] 1275   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2576546 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50920 on: Today at 05:55:25 pm »
Logged

Online davegc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50921 on: Today at 05:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:52 pm
Gakpo medical done. :D

did he pass?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50922 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:25:42 pm
Didi Hamann waflling on again. This time he's saying Liverpool shouldn't spend big money on Bellingham.
Oh good, now I know Bellingham will be a success here.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50923 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
Quote from: davegc on Today at 05:57:24 pm
did he pass?
No, he spun with the ball like Anthony
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50924 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:00:03 pm
No, he spun with the ball like Anthony
in the old days, the doc would just cup them and say "cough".

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50925 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: davegc on Today at 05:57:24 pm
did he pass?

Andy Carroll "passed" his medical half drunk and with a bad knee.  :D
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50926 on: Today at 06:03:18 pm »
Would be weird if we aren't Enzo after reading the last 50 pages or so.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50927 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 06:03:18 pm
Would be weird if we aren't Enzo after reading the last 50 pages or so.

I think it would be weird if we were to be honest. £100m ish for a player whos only played 15 games in European football.

Neil Jones contacted someone at liverpool and asked about us making an offer and the response back was a load of laughing emojis.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50928 on: Today at 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 06:09:00 pm
I think it would be weird if we were to be honest. £100m ish for a player whos only played 15 games in European football.

Neil Jones contacted someone at liverpool and asked about us making an offer and the response back was a load of laughing emojis.
Not concerned about the price if he's who we want.

Oh is it? When was that reported? Sounds like a response from someone on here to be fair.
Logged

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50929 on: Today at 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 06:11:42 pm
Not concerned about the price if he's who we want.

Oh is it? When was that reported? Sounds like a response from someone on here to be fair.
;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50930 on: Today at 06:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 06:09:00 pm
I think it would be weird if we were to be honest. £100m ish for a player whos only played 15 games in European football.

Neil Jones contacted someone at liverpool and asked about us making an offer and the response back was a load of laughing emojis.

We've signed Remy Abbas ???
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50931 on: Today at 06:35:52 pm »
Will Cody Gakpo get the No 10 shirt?
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,604
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50932 on: Today at 07:03:14 pm »
Telegraph saying that Newcastle are in for Caicedo.

Loan and buy in the summer they say (which sounds a bit odd to be honest).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50933 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 07:03:14 pm
Telegraph saying that Newcastle are in for Caicedo.

Loan and buy in the summer they say (which sounds a bit odd to be honest).

Probably a way round FFP
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,071
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50934 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
If Didi says Bellingham aint worth diddly squat then listen to the Istanbul hero, cigar smoking, card playing legend.




Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50935 on: Today at 07:16:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 07:03:14 pm
Telegraph saying that Newcastle are in for Caicedo.

Loan and buy in the summer they say (which sounds a bit odd to be honest).

Saw that, although worth noting that the report says Newcastle are doubtful they can get him. But if hes a legit target of ours (not sure he is) then another club going for him is beneficial if it forces our hand.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,182
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50936 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:09:33 pm
If Didi says Bellingham aint worth diddly squat then listen to the Istanbul hero, cigar smoking, card playing legend.






The same Didi that criticizes Klopp at every turn? Klopp - the PL, CL, FA, Caribou, CWC, Uefa Super Cup, Community Shield winning legend? 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50937 on: Today at 07:22:10 pm »
Posted on Instagram by a photographer friend of Gakpo's who's traveled with him.  :D

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50938 on: Today at 07:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:09:33 pm
If Didi says Bellingham aint worth diddly squat then listen to the Istanbul hero, cigar smoking, card playing legend.



Didi hates Kloppo mate.  :D
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,576
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50939 on: Today at 07:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:09:33 pm
If Didi says Bellingham aint worth diddly squat then listen to the Istanbul hero, cigar smoking, card playing legend.






Why listen to a tory lover?
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50940 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm »
Didi Hamann is a tit. Sorry, not sorry.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50941 on: Today at 07:36:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:20:05 pm
The same Didi that criticizes Klopp at every turn? Klopp - the PL, CL, FA, Caribou, CWC, Uefa Super Cup, Community Shield winning legend?

Legend ?? The bloke is a fucking arse.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50942 on: Today at 07:36:39 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50943 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:36:17 pm
Legend ?? The bloke is a fucking arse.

Klopp is a fucking arse??  :o
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50944 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm »
Orny said Gakpo medical all good and announced later or tomorrow.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50945 on: Today at 07:40:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:37:57 pm
Orny said Gakpo medical all good and announced later or tomorrow.

Are we still on about Gakpo? We need to move on and talk about our next player.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50946 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Didi was a good midfielder for us. Not at the elite sort of level of a Gerrard or an Alonso, but he was a good player.

After that, like all former players, they might be worth listening to when they comment on the game, or they might not.

With regard to politics, like all people, they might have a political viewpoint that some like and some dont. I get that Liverpool is of course a left leaning city, but I would imagine we would be a little disappointed if we knew the truth about the political leanings of lots of wealthy footballers we admire or have admired.

Best to like them for what they do on the pitch, and then after that, meh!
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,576
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50947 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm »
Nah, he's a prick.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50948 on: Today at 07:43:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:30 pm
Are we still on about Gakpo? We need to move on and talk about our next player.

 ;D The transfer market is like a drug, an awesome one (some of the time!). We need a name!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50949 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:43:56 pm
;D The transfer market is like a drug, an awesome one (some of the time!). We need a name!

Yep, transfers are awesome. Helps that we are brilliant at them, when we decide to buy a player.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,421
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50950 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 07:03:14 pm
Telegraph saying that Newcastle are in for Caicedo.

Loan and buy in the summer they say (which sounds a bit odd to be honest).

A way to smooth over a move, which gives them time to potentially lock in at a cheaper price and gives Brighton time to get a replacement
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50951 on: Today at 07:47:58 pm »
I think if youre left, right or whatever youd still think Didi is a bit of a prick I reckon.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50952 on: Today at 07:52:51 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:47:58 pm
I think if youre left, right or whatever youd still think Didi is a bit of a prick I reckon.

Haha! So true. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50953 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm »
Are we signing Didi? If not his name should not be mentioned in this thread, suppose if he got mauled by a bear we could have the gif in here.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50954 on: Today at 08:16:20 pm »
48 hours since news broke of advanced talks for Gakpo and still no official confirmation. Club is slacking.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50955 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:14:54 pm
No issues with us not moving for Fernandez but we do need a midfielder this window. Would be crazy if were having to rely upon the current set, theyre far too injury prone. Caicedo or someone of similar attributes would be a great signing for us, give us some much needed energy in the middle of the park.
Mfers normally have a multiple month bedding process in a klopp side, fabinho didnt play much till nov. benefit of doing it in jan is more ready for next season and help a little this year. Thiago got hurt but didnt show his value as much till the 2nd half. keita was not a starter full time either his first half of first season either.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50956 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:28:07 pm
Thanks for the info, he looks like one to watch.

What do you think about Khephren Thuram? Could he be shaped into a Tchouameni type by Klopp?

I have already mentioned him, and I like him ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 13, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
I do like Zubimendi a lot, but I've also been watching some coverage of Khephren Thuram in the last few days. He could be the answer we are looking for, on top of Bellingham ...

https://youtu.be/c1xFk6nZa38

Turning 22 in March, 2 years left on his contract in the summer, a huge unit at 6'4", and some perfect football genes ...

Definitely a talent, even though he is still a bit raw ...
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50957 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 13, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
I do like Zubimendi a lot, but I've also been watching some coverage of Khephren Thuram in the last few days. He could be the answer we are looking for, on top of Bellingham ...

https://youtu.be/c1xFk6nZa38

Turning 22 in March, 2 years left on his contract in the summer, a huge unit at 6'4", and some perfect football genes ...

That's one of the clips I watched this morning. Definitely looks a unit and athletic which we know Klopp likes.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50958 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:20:05 pm
The same Didi that criticizes Klopp at every turn? Klopp - the PL, CL, FA, Caribou, CWC, Uefa Super Cup, Community Shield winning legend?

So just like every ex-Liverpool player ever, right?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50959 on: Today at 08:54:26 pm »
Klopp seems really focused on getting tall players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1269 1270 1271 1272 1273 [1274] 1275   Go Up
« previous next »
 