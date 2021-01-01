Personally, I hope we are seriously after Enzo Fernandez and pay whatever it takes to get him. We probably wont at the prices mentioned unfortunately. But he looks to be something a bit special that would thrive in our system under Klopp. He has the needed intensity in his game. He has the right level of agressivenes and is pretty good at getting his foot on the ball in the defensive side of things, ie he looks a good tackler. But thats just one part of what he does.



He looks like a real allrounder. He is physically a presence, good pace without the ball, tall enough. He does well as the anchor, really well. But he has the physical attributes to be a box to box as well. He is a very good passer and his vision for play is really good. You can see that he is very good at seeing the right pass over or through the defence when he sees the opening, but he is clever enough to use it when its the right move. He is good at recycling the ball and he is comfortable under pressure. In our team he would have the right runners in front of him with Salah, Darwin, Jots, and possibly Gakpo.



He reminds me alot of Xabi in some parts of his game, a Xabi light maybe. Xabi was more capable with both feet and his vision was superb. But he lacked the mobility that Enzo has. Still they have some similar traits with the ball.



If the club in anyway can afford Enzo and Jude, they should do it. Secure the midfield long term, not only because of some fantastic first names in our squad, but the quality is there for them to dominate and us to enjoy.



Obviously we are all entitled to our opinions and some players just dont excite some as much as others. He is for sure closer to a Thiago than a Gattuso (who was very good). I would say he could probably do many roles very well though, but he is best utilised when he allowed to dictate the play with his passing. Thiago at his best is a magician with the ball though, but sometimes still limited in our game due to mobility and unfortunately injuries. Enzo seems less so, but obviosuly very limited timeframe when it comes to games as he is young and pretty new to the scene.