« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1266 1267 1268 1269 1270 [1271]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2568668 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50800 on: Today at 12:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:20 pm
Why are Chelsea paying more than the release clause ?

It makes little sense.

Im not buying any of these bids yet. If someone like Chelsea had bid the likes of Fabrizio would be all over it as Chelsea love to do things publicly.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50801 on: Today at 12:42:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:39:10 pm
Probably to allow the fee to be spread out/include more variables rather than paying in one lump sum
Alternatively, they arent and Benfica are trying to bump a team into paying his release clause by leaking these stories
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,419
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50802 on: Today at 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:42:02 pm
Alternatively, they arent and Benfica are trying to bump a team into paying his release clause by leaking these stories

For sure
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50803 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:42:02 pm
Alternatively, they arent and Benfica are trying to bump a team into paying his release clause by leaking these stories
Pretty sure the original source for the Chelsea over paying is just a fake journalist account
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50804 on: Today at 12:53:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:42:02 pm
Alternatively, they arent and Benfica are trying to bump a team into paying his release clause by leaking these stories

It does feel like all of this is being forced from the selling side, just have no idea what is happening with midfield this January
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50805 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Personally, I hope we are seriously after Enzo Fernandez and pay whatever it takes to get him. We probably wont at the prices mentioned unfortunately. But he looks to be something a bit special that would thrive in our system under Klopp. He has the needed intensity in his game. He has the right level of agressivenes and is pretty good at getting his foot on the ball in the defensive side of things, ie he looks a good tackler. But thats just one part of what he does.

He looks like a real allrounder. He is physically a presence, good pace without the ball, tall enough. He does well as the anchor, really well. But he has the physical attributes to be a box to box as well. He is a very good passer and his vision for play is really good. You can see that he is very good at seeing the right pass over or through the defence when he sees the opening, but he is clever enough to use it when its the right move. He is good at recycling the ball and he is comfortable under pressure. In our team he would have the right runners in front of him with Salah, Darwin, Jots, and possibly Gakpo.

He reminds me alot of Xabi in some parts of his game, a Xabi light maybe. Xabi was  more capable with both feet and his vision was superb. But he lacked the mobility that Enzo has. Still they have some similar traits with the ball.

If the club in anyway can afford Enzo and Jude, they should do it. Secure the midfield long term, not only because of some fantastic first names in our squad, but the quality is there for them to dominate and us to enjoy.

Obviously we are all entitled to our opinions and some players just dont excite some as much as others. He is for sure closer to a Thiago than a Gattuso (who was very good). I would say he could probably do many roles very well though, but he is best utilised when he allowed to dictate the play with his passing. Thiago at his best is a magician with the ball though, but sometimes still limited in our game due to mobility and unfortunately injuries. Enzo seems less so, but obviosuly very limited timeframe when it comes to games as he is young and pretty new to the scene.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:57 pm by Syntexity »
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50806 on: Today at 12:59:30 pm »
On Gakpo.

Our 2022 turnover was around £600m

So, £37m is about 6% of turnover

Now, if we compare that to 2011 it was about £183m (say hello Everton fans, thats about where you are now :lmao).  When we signed downing for £20m that was about 11% of turnover..  Gakpo is equivalent to £11m then.

So, all this tells me that Gakpo is seen as more a support player than a first team shoe in.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50807 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm »
There was a point during the WC final where Fernandez intercepted the ball and I thought ok he looks like a Klopp player and he had a massive space to run into so off he went and I literally sat up to see what he would do and he proceeded to dribble forward as fast as he could and he got caught and lost the ball. I think it just made me realise that he might not be for us as we need a bit more athleticism in that area. I think we are missing a tall powerful type like Fabinho who can rotate with him depending on freshness and form and then another more attack minded powerful all rounder who can break out with a bit of speed and has a few goals in them. That'll hopefully be Bellingham. This lad seems more like someone who'd play in between those players and I think Henderson and Thiago currently play there. So do Milner and Kieta who are probably away next year but I think short term Fernandez doesn't impact the side loads really. I'll probably get pelters for this but Rice would be a solid signing to help shore us up a bit and rest and rotate Fabinho.
Logged
@paulair

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50808 on: Today at 01:04:40 pm »
Liverpool not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window but Enzo Fernandez wont be one of them. Jude Bellingham their number one midfield target and unlikely to move before the summer. - David Lynch
Logged

Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,128
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50809 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:02:46 pm
There was a point during the WC final where Fernandez intercepted the ball and I thought ok he looks like a Klopp player and he had a massive space to run into so off he went and I literally sat up to see what he would do and he proceeded to dribble forward as fast as he could and he got caught and lost the ball. I think it just me realise that he might not be for us as we need a bit more athleticism in that area. I think we are missing a tall powerful type like Fabinho who can rotate with him depending on freshness and form and then another more attack minded powerful all rounder who can break out with a bit of speed and has a few goals in them. That'll hopefully be Bellingham. This lad seems more like someone who'd play in between those players and I think Henderson and Thiago currently play there. So do Milner and Kieta who are probably away next year but I think short term Fernandez doesn't impact the side loads really. I'll probably get pelters for this but Rice would be a solid signing to help shore us up a bit and rest and rotate Fabinho.

Decision made off one dribble :D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50810 on: Today at 01:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:04:40 pm
Liverpool not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window but Enzo Fernandez wont be one of them. Jude Bellingham their number one midfield target and unlikely to move before the summer. - David Lynch

Promising, IMO. Always unlikely wed go near his fee when well need to spend similar on Jude. But hopefully we have our eyes on a top midfielder this January, just one who is a bit more affordable.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50811 on: Today at 01:08:35 pm »
Maybe we can do some hard work in convincing Dortmund to sell in January. I dont think Bellinghams camp will force a move though, just dont seem the type.

I cant see us signing two major midfield signings in the summer so surely one has to be in January.  And we will need two considering Ox, Milner and Keita are all going to leave on a free.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:22 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,554
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50812 on: Today at 01:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:04:40 pm
Liverpool not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window but Enzo Fernandez wont be one of them. Jude Bellingham their number one midfield target and unlikely to move before the summer. - David Lynch

That's pretty positive actually, just as long as you're not obsessed with the signing of Enzo. Sounds like we'll definitely bring another in. Probably another midfielder. Lynch isn't the best of sources though. So we'll have to wait and see.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50813 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:04:40 pm
Liverpool not ruling out further signings in the January transfer window but Enzo Fernandez wont be one of them. Jude Bellingham their number one midfield target and unlikely to move before the summer. - David Lynch

The same Lynch who wrote an article about Liverpool potentially signing him a week ago.

I dont think well sign him, for the same reason that Lynch probably doesnt think well sign him, but the thing that both of us have in common is that it isnt based on information coming from the club or anyone else in a position of knowledge.

Of course hell say were not ruling out more signings as it gives him an opportunity to write a month of clickbait articles based on fuck all.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:54 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50814 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm »
I'm convinced that we're going to get at least a double and possibly a triple lean.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50815 on: Today at 01:12:28 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 01:05:21 pm
Decision made off one dribble :D

He's a really good player what I'm saying though is I think we lack a bit of power, pace and dominance at the moment in the middle. I think if we signed him we'd still need Bellingham and a 6 to play with him which would be amazing and a massive outlay. Bellingham alone sounds expensive so I was thinking a new 6 or someone who can do 6 and 8 would suit our current needs better. I just think whoever the new midfielder is will have to impact this season to get the top 4 spot and make sure we can attract and afford Bellingham.
Logged
@paulair

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50816 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm »
I still want Caicedo
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50817 on: Today at 01:14:50 pm »
That's somehwt positive but also a bit infuriating as a headline. If we aren't getting Enzo which seems we are not, I want to know who we are after, or if we are after no one

Last couple of windows has given me a twang of apprehension to these sort of claims where we say "we may get someone" for 30 days until it is clear we are getting no one.

I would rather they say "yes we are going for someone" or "no we are not" than "maybe, not ruling it out"
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50818 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Does feel like this Enzo escalation doesn't fit our way of operating at all, it's just not our style and I do think there's better value to be found out there, even in the January window.  Wouldn't be surprised to see someone like Kone suddenly rocking up at Anfield out of nowhere.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50819 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm »
Pay Bennacer's clause. NOW!!! And announce Gakpo while you're at it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1266 1267 1268 1269 1270 [1271]   Go Up
« previous next »
 