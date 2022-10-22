« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50760 on: Today at 10:58:53 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:47:50 am
PSG have placed a bid for him according to the Moroccan press. He was recommended by Mbappé and Hakimi. I think that ship has sailed.

I don't actually think we were ever that interested in him. None of the links seemed that solid.

Honestly despite what people are saying I think Fernandez is legitimately the main target
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50761 on: Today at 11:07:00 am
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50762 on: Today at 11:08:20 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:58:53 am
I don't actually think we were ever that interested in him. None of the links seemed that solid.

Honestly despite what people are saying I think Fernandez is legitimately the main target

Not at the price being quoted. It's ludicrous considering how much he went for 6 months ago.

We will definitely sign someone in January but I no longer think it'll be Fernandez
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50763 on: Today at 11:09:18 am
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50764 on: Today at 11:11:32 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:09:18 am
Have we been linked with him?

Nothing but suggestions we should be in for him back in November.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50765 on: Today at 11:17:46 am
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 10:30:38 am
Yup. But for £100m+ for a midfielder you'd not only want a fit player but the next Gerrard.

Enzo is nowhere near that calibre. Keita is a far more dynamic player, who sadly can't stay fit.

He is like a robot programed to do all the basics right constantly. It's rare to find a player like this and what's even crazy is that he is only 21 years old.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50766 on: Today at 11:20:28 am
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 10:30:38 am
Yup. But for £100m+ for a midfielder you'd not only want a fit player but the next Gerrard.

Enzo is nowhere near that calibre. Keita is a far more dynamic player, who sadly can't stay fit.

If we think hes either good enough to be a mainstay in our midfield for the next decade, or hold his value and we sell him on in 4/5 years to a big Spanish side, then hes worth it. Couldnt really give a toss what he cost, people mocked VVD at £75 million and it took about three months for his price tag to stop getting mentioned.
All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50767 on: Today at 11:27:28 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:20:28 am
If we think hes either good enough to be a mainstay in our midfield for the next decade, or hold his value and we sell him on in 4/5 years to a big Spanish side, then hes worth it. Couldnt really give a toss what he cost, people mocked VVD at £75 million and it took about three months for his price tag to stop getting mentioned.

I think the difference between VVD and Enzo is the fact VVD clearly was a rolls royce of a footballer, so we paid top dollar. Enzo does not fall into that category, he's a work horse - which there is nothing wrong with as all teams need runners and legs (as we know all too well this year!) But he doesn't posses outstanding football ability.

And if we're gonna spunk what would likely be the majority of our budget on one player in midfield, i'd want them to offer a little more than 'hard worker who keeps things simple'
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50768 on: Today at 11:30:50 am
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 10:40:01 am
What's the matter, Kone you take a joke?

You Kone take his joke is the issue
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50769 on: Today at 11:35:32 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:52:06 am
Seriously, how is Chelsea able to keep spending all this money? Does FFP not exist anymore or something?

In very simple terms by giving out some long contracts to spread the fee for accounting purposes. For example Fofana signed a 7 year deal, so the £75m is only going shown as £7.5m this season. Selling Billy Gilmour for £9m covers that for this season, obviously they'd need to cover 6 seasons with sales like that but for the premier League it's a rolling 3 year thing with a loss of £100m in that time. They won't be able to buy with low sales forever as it may get close, but I guess there's always ways around it if you get desperate (Juventus and Barcelona)
Paganitzu

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50770 on: Today at 11:38:07 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:07:39 am
https://twitter.com/jcperez_/status/1607855692270153728

Good thread on Gapko. Also wont shock me if he takes right footed Set pieces at times(Like if Trent not on the pitch)
Agree with him.

He's very effective, but he mostly creates chances by being elite in kicking the ball. Him paired with Luuk de Jong is absolutely deadly in the Dutch League. I can see him going through the Van Persie transformation over the next five years. Additionally, he's a smart guy. Very different from a Memphis (or Antony). Not flashy at all inside and outside the field.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50771 on: Today at 11:39:10 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:35:32 am
In very simple terms by giving out some long contracts to spread the fee for accounting purposes. For example Fofana signed a 7 year deal, so the £75m is only going shown as £7.5m this season. Selling Billy Gilmour for £9m covers that for this season, obviously they'd need to cover 6 seasons with sales like that but for the premier League it's a rolling 3 year thing with a loss of £100m in that time. They won't be able to buy with low sales forever as it may get close, but I guess there's always ways around it if you get desperate (Juventus and Barcelona)

75 million? They didn't pay that much for Fofana, did they?
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50772 on: Today at 11:40:58 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:39:10 am
75 million? They didn't pay that much for Fofana, did they?
For Welsey Fofana I just took the top result off Google www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11661/12683698/wesley-fofana-chelsea-complete-signing-of-leicesters-french-defender-in-75m-deal

Also realise I fucked that maths on that haha, but it's about £10.5m a year so Gilmour doesn't.cover it, but you get the general idea. Spread the fees over a long period through long contracts, sell some acadmey players, or players bought for the loan farm to boost accounting profits.
