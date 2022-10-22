If we think hes either good enough to be a mainstay in our midfield for the next decade, or hold his value and we sell him on in 4/5 years to a big Spanish side, then hes worth it. Couldnt really give a toss what he cost, people mocked VVD at £75 million and it took about three months for his price tag to stop getting mentioned.



I think the difference between VVD and Enzo is the fact VVD clearly was a rolls royce of a footballer, so we paid top dollar. Enzo does not fall into that category, he's a work horse - which there is nothing wrong with as all teams need runners and legs (as we know all too well this year!) But he doesn't posses outstanding football ability.And if we're gonna spunk what would likely be the majority of our budget on one player in midfield, i'd want them to offer a little more than 'hard worker who keeps things simple'