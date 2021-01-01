« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1264 1265 1266 1267 1268 [1269]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2565261 times)

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,592
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50720 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:30:05 am
Can't help but feel the "interest" in Enzo by Liverpool is agent-generated for their own ends.
Dont know to be honest, but the best sources are usually in country journalists, and they went pretty strong with us having agreed personal terms with him a while back

Id be surprised if there was nothing in it to be honest (which is very different from saying we will be successful of course!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,306
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50721 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:46:13 am
Dont know to be honest, but the best sources are usually in country journalists, and they went pretty strong with us having agreed personal terms with him a while back

Id be surprised if there was nothing in it to be honest (which is very different from saying we will be successful of course!)

Oh shit, the kiss of death for any transfer, Tepid thinking it may happen.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50722 on: Today at 09:49:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:45:10 am
Ox and Keita are back now. We dont need a midfielder
Peter, did you get another account?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,536
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50723 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Seriously, how is Chelsea able to keep spending all this money? Does FFP not exist anymore or something?
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50724 on: Today at 09:52:35 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:52:06 am
Seriously, how is Chelsea able to keep spending all this money? Does FFP not exist anymore or something?

No.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50725 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:52:06 am
Seriously, how is Chelsea able to keep spending all this money? Does FFP not exist anymore or something?

Nope, City broke FFP now other teams are taking advantage.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,687
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50726 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
Id rather Bellingham, but Id had to see Enzo go to United or Chelsea. Boehly is such a weirdo too with his paying-over-the-release-clause. You know hes only going for him because hes flavour of the month too.

Madrids stance on Bellingham has been weird though. I wonder if they think were going for Enzo, and if we do it gives them a free run at Bellingham because of funds. They should go for Enzo really, hed be perfect for them.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50727 on: Today at 09:55:28 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,994
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50728 on: Today at 09:58:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:54:40 am
Id rather Bellingham, but Id had to see Enzo go to United or Chelsea. Boehly is such a weirdo too with his paying-over-the-release-clause. You know hes only going for him because hes flavour of the month too.

Madrids stance on Bellingham has been weird though. I wonder if they think were going for Enzo, and if we do it gives them a free run at Bellingham because of funds. They should go for Enzo really, hed be perfect for them.

If he comes to us and is a success Madrid will start making eyes at him anyway (and his agent will be saying his heart has always been a Madrileno) so they may as well go for him now and cut out the middleman.

And leave us with a clear run at Bellingham.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,592
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50729 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:51 am
Oh shit, the kiss of death for any transfer, Tepid thinking it may happen.
No, no! I just think were interested. How interested is the question  I suspect not enough to deliver that kind of fee
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50730 on: Today at 10:05:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:55:28 am
Because the Glazers aren't bothered anymore

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/27/manchester-united-unlikely-to-sign-striker-permanently-in-january-window

Thanks. I guess it makes sense, the Glazers ownership means their finances are more dependent on their whims than ours. They probably won't be signing Fernandez too which is a plus.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50731 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
I would be surprised is then Enzo stuff was agent or club talk - for a player who has just won best young player in the world cup, frankly they wouldn't need it.

I would also be surprised if it was a smokescreen for anyone else - any other signing other than Bellingham would be a downgrade in public perception, why would you want to make a smokescreen where you end up getting a player who isn't seen as big of a get.

I don't know if we will get him but I wouldn't be surprised if there is interest. If we are interested but cannot get him then I can see a move for Caicedo perhaps but with knowledge that this will be a hefty transfer in of itself (probably in the 60 to 80 million mark) and I don't think the Enzo stuff is a diversion for him, but rather he is the alternative target - again I don't think it makes sense to tell fans we are in to Fernandez and then get a player where fans will say it's a downgrade from Fernandez (even if Caicedo is a great player which he is, Fernandez is perceived on the same level as Bellingham in terms of young midfielders in Europe)

If we are not in for him full stop because of price then I highly doubt we get any midfielder for more than 40, so probably someone like Amrabat but I very much doubt our interest in him.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,536
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50732 on: Today at 10:06:58 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:52:35 am
No.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:53:42 am
Nope, City broke FFP now other teams are taking advantage.

It's a joke. It's not like there seems to be much planning in Chelseas spending either. They just seem to be spending because the owner likes to flash his cash. They've got about 4-5 number 10 type players in that squad now.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50733 on: Today at 10:08:49 am »
Anyone seen Khepren Thuram play?

Few links to him from twitter. Looks like a bit of a unit in the midfield and only 21.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,536
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50734 on: Today at 10:10:02 am »
Too many varying stories regarding Enzo now. I'll be glad when someone signs him because it's getting boring already.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,694
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50735 on: Today at 10:10:08 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 09:45:56 am
Why, what's up with their finances? They've always been able to afford players.

They spent huge amounts last summer, on the back of huge amounts in previous windows and the Glazers don't put a penny in.
Story is the gravy train might be over.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50736 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:30:05 am
Can't help but feel the "interest" in Enzo by Liverpool is agent-generated for their own ends.

Have to agree, I watched a lot of him at the WC and he's nowhere near worth his quoted buy out. Keita is a better player.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,536
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50737 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:08:49 am
Anyone seen Khepren Thuram play?

Few links to him from twitter. Looks like a bit of a unit in the midfield and only 21.


Seen a few video clips of him thats all. He's meant to be highly rated. Looks a bit of a beast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1264 1265 1266 1267 1268 [1269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 