I would be surprised is then Enzo stuff was agent or club talk - for a player who has just won best young player in the world cup, frankly they wouldn't need it.



I would also be surprised if it was a smokescreen for anyone else - any other signing other than Bellingham would be a downgrade in public perception, why would you want to make a smokescreen where you end up getting a player who isn't seen as big of a get.



I don't know if we will get him but I wouldn't be surprised if there is interest. If we are interested but cannot get him then I can see a move for Caicedo perhaps but with knowledge that this will be a hefty transfer in of itself (probably in the 60 to 80 million mark) and I don't think the Enzo stuff is a diversion for him, but rather he is the alternative target - again I don't think it makes sense to tell fans we are in to Fernandez and then get a player where fans will say it's a downgrade from Fernandez (even if Caicedo is a great player which he is, Fernandez is perceived on the same level as Bellingham in terms of young midfielders in Europe)



If we are not in for him full stop because of price then I highly doubt we get any midfielder for more than 40, so probably someone like Amrabat but I very much doubt our interest in him.