- Chelsea make an official bid of 130m with more offers expected from other clubs.- Liverpool and Madrid are interested (Madrid's mouthpieces see Jude as their priority though).- Enzo wouldn't force a move from the team that gave him his big break in Europe.- Benfica insist on keeping him till the end of the season.- Enzo is likely to miss their next game against Braga which is pivotal in the title race.- The paper confirmed that- Carlos Alcaraz (Racing) has been lined up as a replacement.- Chelsea, United and Liverpool are in for him.- Benfica aim to sell him for more than what they got for João Félix i.e 126m- Offers above his release clause have been made to beat off competition.- Benfica have received two offers to the tune of 127m and they are expecting an offer of 130m.- United and Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature.- Chelsea's representatives travelled to Portugal to seal the deal.- They want him next month and they are offering more to beat Madrid and Liverpool to his signature.- The amount in excess of his release clubs would go to his former clubs (River Plate and Defensa y Justicia).- Enzo returned a lot earlier than expected and he's expected to start against Braga.