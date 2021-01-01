« previous next »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:41:34 pm
I can't see Jude going to Madrid to be honest, no matter how much they want him. Similarly, I doubt any club will want to shell 100m on Enzo, who despite being very impressive for Benfica and Argentina, is yet to prove that he is worth that much.

Think we will sign a midfielder, maybe one of McAllister or Caicedo or most likely someone we haven't been linked with at all, doubt it is Amrabat though.

Yes I said I reckon it'll be either Caceido or Ezno this window. However, realistically, I don't see a scenario where we're prepared to pay £200m+ on two midfielders - Enzo and Jude. Not gonna happen. If Jude is definitely the one we will push the boat for in the summer then we won't go for Enzo imo. I reckon we'll go for someone like a Caceido (not sure how much he'll cost but it won't be Enzo type fee) or Kephren Thuram which is a rumour floating around on twitter.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:29:43 am
Yes I said I reckon it'll be either Caceido or Ezno this window. However, realistically, I don't see a scenario where we're prepared to pay £100m on two midfielders - Enzo and Jude. Not gonna happen. If Jude is definitely the one we will push the boat for in the summer then we won't go for Enzo imo. I reckon we'll go for someone like a Caceido (not sure how much he'll cost but it won't be Enzo type fee) or Kephren Thuram which is a rumour floating around on twitter.

Thing is with Caicedo and how Brighton operate, I see him costing between 60 and 80 million himself too
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:15:32 am
Be easier and cheaper if we went for him instead

buy their 1st, 2nd and 3rd options, still will be cheaper...
What are the odds on Bellingham coming in in January? (Rhetorical question, but...)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
Something in Bild about Dortmund maybe allowing Jude to go in January, with negotiations planned between Dortmund and the Bellingham clan during the Jan training camp in Marbella.
Bundesliga restarts Jan 20.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:31:29 am
Thing is with Caicedo and how Brighton operate, I see him costing between 60 and 80 million himself too

True. Perhaps it'll be someone like Amrabat or Thuram then. I definitely can't see us spending £200m+ on two central midfielders, though. I hope I'm wrong but I can't see it especially with these owners.
Think our midfield signing will be out of the blue in a similar way to Gakpo. Someone we havent been linked to until the discussions are heavily advanced and confirmed by legit sources on our end like Joyce.
Theres a small chance that FSG will maximize the margin in FFP (up to 300M?) to make a splash and encourage the sale.

Maybe Im dreaming, or just trying to find a way where we sign both Enzo and Bellingham.
Sign a midfielder you mingebag c*nts.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:30:42 am
Sign a midfielder you mingebag c*nts.
Hope this works as quickly as last time. Ideally we have the player training with us by first week of January
I dont think Bellingham will end up costing 120 million pounds. All these prices are so fantastical in nature that I just dont think its true at all. The Gakpo fee was being touted at 80 million euros after the world cup group stages and now we find out its 44 million after including addons. It was the same story with the Sancho fee where he ended up going for 25% less than what was being widely touted. So much noise about bids rejected and what not with the big 120million euro fee being bandied about for Enzo, I think he ends up going for 90 million euros or somewhere around 75 million pounds which, though still crazy is more in line with the market. Tchouameni went for 60 plus upto 20 million euros 6 months ago and that is the basic benchmark.

Benfica is trying to get a bidding war going here while also buying time to get their replacements lined up. This will go on for weeks I would presume before any conclusion.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm
No, but I think we should ask Peter the Red to list our midfield  options again.
That would be the thing.  ::)

He'll be listing the midfielders in our under 21's, 19's and 16's next and trying to explain how were covered for the next decade at this position.

He's definitely one of those quantity over quality types.
Record
- Chelsea make an official bid of 130m with more offers expected from other clubs.
- Liverpool and Madrid are interested (Madrid's mouthpieces see Jude as their priority though).
- Enzo wouldn't force a move from the team that gave him his big break in Europe.
- Benfica insist on keeping him till the end of the season.

O Jogo
- Enzo is likely to miss their next game against Braga which is pivotal in the title race.
- The paper confirmed that he prefers us.
- Carlos Alcaraz (Racing) has been lined up as a replacement.
- Chelsea, United and Liverpool are in for him.
- Benfica aim to sell him for more than what they got for João Félix i.e 126m
- Offers above his release clause have been made to beat off competition.
- Benfica have received two offers to the tune of 127m and they are expecting an offer of 130m.

Correio da Manhã
- United and Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature.
- Chelsea's representatives travelled to Portugal to seal the deal.
- They want him next month and they are offering more to beat Madrid and Liverpool to his signature.
- The amount in excess of his release clubs would go to his former clubs (River Plate and Defensa y Justicia).
- Enzo returned a lot earlier than expected and he's expected to start against Braga.

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/rui-costa-da-tudo-por-enzo-falou-com-o-medio-e-acredita-na-permanencia?ref=Premium_BucketDestaquesPrincipais

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/proposta-do-chelsea-por-enzo-ronda-os-130-milhoes?ref=Premium_BucketDestaquesPrincipais

https://www.ojogo.pt/futebol/1a-liga/benfica/noticias/carlos-alcaraz-tapa-saida-de-enzo-do-benfica-15559022.html

https://www.cmjornal.pt/desporto/futebol/detalhe/man-united-e-chelsea-na-linha-da-frente-para-enzo-fernandez?ref=Futebol_DestaquesPrincipais
Thank you MonsLibpool
I find it hard to believe that any club is offering more than 60m let alone 130m.
Maybe Enzo is a smokescreen for someone like Caicedo? Also l wonder if Gakpo would have been bought if not for the injuries to Diaz and Jota.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:50:55 am
Thank you MonsLibpool
I find it hard to believe that any club is offering more than 60m let alone 130m.
You're welcome mate. That's the consequence of poor financial regulation.
Does the signing of Gakpo mean that Carvalho will go out on loan ?
