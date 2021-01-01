I dont think Bellingham will end up costing 120 million pounds. All these prices are so fantastical in nature that I just dont think its true at all. The Gakpo fee was being touted at 80 million euros after the world cup group stages and now we find out its 44 million after including addons. It was the same story with the Sancho fee where he ended up going for 25% less than what was being widely touted. So much noise about bids rejected and what not with the big 120million euro fee being bandied about for Enzo, I think he ends up going for 90 million euros or somewhere around 75 million pounds which, though still crazy is more in line with the market. Tchouameni went for 60 plus upto 20 million euros 6 months ago and that is the basic benchmark.



Benfica is trying to get a bidding war going here while also buying time to get their replacements lined up. This will go on for weeks I would presume before any conclusion.