I can't see Jude going to Madrid to be honest, no matter how much they want him. Similarly, I doubt any club will want to shell 100m on Enzo, who despite being very impressive for Benfica and Argentina, is yet to prove that he is worth that much.



Think we will sign a midfielder, maybe one of McAllister or Caicedo or most likely someone we haven't been linked with at all, doubt it is Amrabat though.



Yes I said I reckon it'll be either Caceido or Ezno this window. However, realistically, I don't see a scenario where we're prepared to pay £200m+ on two midfielders - Enzo and Jude. Not gonna happen. If Jude is definitely the one we will push the boat for in the summer then we won't go for Enzo imo. I reckon we'll go for someone like a Caceido (not sure how much he'll cost but it won't be Enzo type fee) or Kephren Thuram which is a rumour floating around on twitter.