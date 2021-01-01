« previous next »
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50680 on: Today at 12:29:43 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but...
I can't see Jude going to Madrid to be honest, no matter how much they want him. Similarly, I doubt any club will want to shell 100m on Enzo, who despite being very impressive for Benfica and Argentina, is yet to prove that he is worth that much.

Think we will sign a midfielder, maybe one of McAllister or Caicedo or most likely someone we haven't been linked with at all, doubt it is Amrabat though.

Yes I said I reckon it'll be either Caceido or Ezno this window. However, realistically, I don't see a scenario where we're prepared to pay £200m+ on two midfielders - Enzo and Jude. Not gonna happen. If Jude is definitely the one we will push the boat for in the summer then we won't go for Enzo imo. I reckon we'll go for someone like a Caceido (not sure how much he'll cost but it won't be Enzo type fee) or Kephren Thuram which is a rumour floating around on twitter.
Last Edit: Today at 01:20:51 am by HardworkDedication
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50681 on: Today at 12:31:29 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication
Yes I said I reckon it'll be either Caceido or Ezno this window. However, realistically, I don't see a scenario where we're prepared to pay £100m on two midfielders - Enzo and Jude. Not gonna happen. If Jude is definitely the one we will push the boat for in the summer then we won't go for Enzo imo. I reckon we'll go for someone like a Caceido (not sure how much he'll cost but it won't be Enzo type fee) or Kephren Thuram which is a rumour floating around on twitter.

Thing is with Caicedo and how Brighton operate, I see him costing between 60 and 80 million himself too
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,793
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50682 on: Today at 12:38:54 am
Quote from: rawcusk8
Be easier and cheaper if we went for him instead

buy their 1st, 2nd and 3rd options, still will be cheaper...
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,793
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50683 on: Today at 12:40:20 am
What are the odds on Bellingham coming in in January? (Rhetorical question, but...)
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50684 on: Today at 01:18:37 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Something in Bild about Dortmund maybe allowing Jude to go in January, with negotiations planned between Dortmund and the Bellingham clan during the Jan training camp in Marbella.
Bundesliga restarts Jan 20.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50685 on: Today at 01:23:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
Thing is with Caicedo and how Brighton operate, I see him costing between 60 and 80 million himself too

True. Perhaps it'll be someone like Amrabat or Thuram then. I definitely can't see us spending £200m+ on two central midfielders, though. I hope I'm wrong but I can't see it especially with these owners.
Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50686 on: Today at 02:15:17 am
Think our midfield signing will be out of the blue in a similar way to Gakpo. Someone we havent been linked to until the discussions are heavily advanced and confirmed by legit sources on our end like Joyce.
G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50687 on: Today at 02:16:30 am
Theres a small chance that FSG will maximize the margin in FFP (up to 300M?) to make a splash and encourage the sale.

Maybe Im dreaming, or just trying to find a way where we sign both Enzo and Bellingham.
