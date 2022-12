Gakpo transfer fits into our profile. Enzo however stands out from it. With Jude you could say he’s proved himself and is also a unique talent that the club believes represents a huge amount of value even for that price, and he’s British. Similar to VVD and Allison in the past.



For me Nunez is a bit of a mix or perhaps more in the Enzo corner tbf. So maybe we are open to change our transfer strategy during the right conditions and if so might actually make a move for both Enzo and then maybe Jude. Open to change or already done with Nunez, none the less maybe there’s something there but most likely and boring answer is that it’s media BS.