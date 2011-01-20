« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50640 on: Today at 10:51:21 pm
Our old mate Duncan Castles says Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record for Enzo.
Logged

TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,590
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50641 on: Today at 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:51:21 pm
Our old mate Duncan Castles says Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record for Enzo.
Hes a total wankstain


But has inthe past called quite a few transfers like this correctly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,253
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50642 on: Today at 10:53:17 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:45:02 pm
Can't really see both Enzo and Bellingham, but massively surprised if theyre both options. If its a choice between one of them, what would the Rawk choice be?
Bellingham for me
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50643 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm
Surely (the shell) of FFP make it impossible for Chelsea to drop another £100 million plus on another player? these guys are nuttier than squirrel shit
Logged

Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,253
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50644 on: Today at 10:54:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:01 pm
Over the last couple of days Ive moved firmly into the Fernandez stuff being broadly bollocks camp - there are some okay sources touting it but a lot of crap too
I dont think the deal makes much sense for us given how hyped he now is and how high thats likely to push the price (I doubt over 100 million but still into rarified air). I suspect we were interested last summer and have tracked him since but that was before he went super nova

He looks a fantastic player and Id love to be wrong (I was about us getting Nunez) but its just really hard to see with Bellingham so obviously a target. I think theres a decent chance we do a midfielder this window but it wont be him
yeah the money is getting crazy, I'll be amazed if we offer anywhere near £100m for him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,375
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50645 on: Today at 10:55:14 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:45:02 pm
Can't really see both Enzo and Bellingham, but massively surprised if theyre both options. If its a choice between one of them, what would the Rawk choice be?
Dont think Ive seen more than the odd highlight of either so we better sign both so I can make up my mind
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,253
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50646 on: Today at 10:55:15 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:54:37 pm
Surely (the shell) of FFP make it impossible for Chelsea to drop another £100 million plus on another player? these guys are nuttier than squirrel shit
FFP?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50647 on: Today at 10:58:28 pm
Am I the only one who thinks were not actually in for Enzo at all?
Logged
YWNA

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50648 on: Today at 10:59:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:51:21 pm
Our old mate Duncan Castles says Chelsea ready to smash their transfer record for Enzo.

This Boehly fella is like Samie on steroids ...
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50649 on: Today at 11:00:05 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 10:53:17 pm
Bellingham for me

Yep me too, I like Ferndandez but Bellingham would be a massive coup.
Logged

Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50650 on: Today at 11:01:47 pm
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50651 on: Today at 11:03:21 pm
Enzo or no Enzo, we need a midfielder this window.
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50652 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:03:21 pm
Enzo or no Enzo, we need a midfielder this window.

Absolutely 100%. Would just like an idea of who, or if no one (which is shite), to be told that rather than hang on all windows
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50653 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:58:28 pm
Am I the only one who thinks were not actually in for Enzo at all?

Possibly, but usually it gets completely rubbished by the local patch when that's the case. Saw Pearce say yesterday that it's not true we're in advanced discussions, but of course that's far from saying we aren't interested. Could also be that the club is dismissing it, but the local patch don't believe them after being burned so often  ;D

I do think we're interested in the player though. Mel Reddy credited us with an interest when he went to Benfica, so I'm guessing he's still someone we like a lot. That might not mean we're flinging in 100m+ bids though.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,523
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50654 on: Today at 11:07:48 pm
 :D Our favourite manc Dutchman.

Quote
Louis Van Gaal:

Cody is still a young player,

Hes only been playing for PSV for two or three years, and always played on the left side. Now he can play in the middle. He has everything it takes to become a star.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,495
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50655 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:58:28 pm
Am I the only one who thinks were not actually in for Enzo at all?

Just posted this on the last page - think its unlikely we are
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50656 on: Today at 11:09:10 pm
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50657 on: Today at 11:09:58 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:03:21 pm
Enzo or no Enzo, we need a midfielder this window.

Yep, plenty of good options out there, would love him but there's other players out there who can help us become a nightmare to play against again.
Logged

peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50658 on: Today at 11:11:05 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:58:28 pm
Am I the only one who thinks were not actually in for Enzo at all?

No way we're in for him at that price. Especially not in January. If we're going for a midfielder in Jan it'll be in and around the money range we paid for Diaz and Gakpo. Amrabat???

Bellingham in the summer for £100m i can believe we'll try if we make top 4.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50659 on: Today at 11:11:13 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:58:28 pm
Am I the only one who thinks were not actually in for Enzo at all?

Nope. Has all the hallmarks of journalistic clickbait. I'm sure we like him as a player but I'd venture we have zero interest in paying anything near £100m for him.

To be honest, I'm not sure any club actually has much appetite to pay the clause. Endless chat about various clubs being willing to, but funnily enough no-one has - reckon Benfica are trying to bait someone in to paying daft money, but with little success so far seemingly.
Logged

Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50660 on: Today at 11:13:34 pm
I wonder if we can find out if both us and Madrid want him (Jude), whether we are his first choice.if we arent then we should go all in for Enzo?
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50661 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:09:10 pm



Quote
ACCELERATION BY BELLINGHAM

The targets are already moving in the player's close circle.  Borussia Dortmund has given the footballer the chance to choose a team; his arrival would not be until next season in any case.  A 100 million operation.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50662 on: Today at 11:15:39 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:03:21 pm
Enzo or no Enzo, we need a midfielder this window.

One thing is certain, we will not sign a stop-gap midfielder in January, since we already have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Ox, Jones, Arthur, Carvalho and Bajcetic. In an ideal World, we should be able to move Keita and Ox for a modest fee in January, take their wages off the wage bill, and one of our real long-term midfield targets to become available for a reasonable fee in January. I don't think it's impossible, but it is not very probable. The arrival of Gakpo will also limit further Carvalho's and Elliott's minutes in attack, so they will be used more in midfield ...
Logged

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50663 on: Today at 11:18:14 pm
Gakpo transfer fits into our profile. Enzo however stands out from it. With Jude you could say hes proved himself and is also a unique talent that the club believes represents a huge amount of value even for that price, and hes British. Similar to VVD and Allison in the past.

For me Nunez is a bit of a mix or perhaps more in the Enzo corner tbf. So maybe we are open to change our transfer strategy during the right conditions and if so might actually make a move for both Enzo and then maybe Jude. Open to change or already done with Nunez, none the less maybe theres something there but most likely and boring answer is that its media BS.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50664 on: Today at 11:20:12 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:44:20 pm
If its between Potter and Klopp hes Chelseas as Enzo will undoubtedly believe that Potter is a wizard.



Hairy Potter.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50665 on: Today at 11:20:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:08:20 pm
Just posted this on the last page - think its unlikely we are

Just went back and read it. I agree.
I also believe we will get a midfielder but it wont be him IMO.
Logged
YWNA

Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50666 on: Today at 11:22:44 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:11:13 pm
Nope. Has all the hallmarks of journalistic clickbait. I'm sure we like him as a player but I'd venture we have zero interest in paying anything near £100m for him.

To be honest, I'm not sure any club actually has much appetite to pay the clause. Endless chat about various clubs being willing to, but funnily enough no-one has - reckon Benfica are trying to bait someone in to paying daft money, but with little success so far seemingly.

Agree
Logged
YWNA
