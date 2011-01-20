Enzo or no Enzo, we need a midfielder this window.
One thing is certain, we will not sign a stop-gap midfielder in January, since we already have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Milner, Ox, Jones, Arthur, Carvalho and Bajcetic. In an ideal World, we should be able to move Keita and Ox for a modest fee in January, take their wages off the wage bill, and one of our real long-term midfield targets to become available for a reasonable fee in January. I don't think it's impossible, but it is not very probable. The arrival of Gakpo will also limit further Carvalho's and Elliott's minutes in attack, so they will be used more in midfield ...