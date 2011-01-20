Gakpo transfer fits into our profile. Enzo however stands out from it. With Jude you could say hes proved himself and is also a unique talent that the club believes represents a huge amount of value even for that price, and hes British. Similar to VVD and Allison in the past.



For me Nunez is a bit of a mix or perhaps more in the Enzo corner tbf. So maybe we are open to change our transfer strategy during the right conditions and if so might actually make a move for both Enzo and then maybe Jude. Open to change or already done with Nunez, none the less maybe theres something there but most likely and boring answer is that its media BS.