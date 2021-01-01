« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50600 on: Today at 08:31:10 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:17:08 pm
Cant wait to hear what song some weird twat comes up with for Gakkers.
I heard..


Gakpo Gakpo man
I want to be
A Gakpo man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50601 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm
We are not men,
We are Gakpo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50602 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:36:48 pm

My very own version of the bat signal and the twats not been lured in to the thread.. must try harder  ;D

At this stage, I don't need to say anything anymore. All of you (except me) have been left looking like dicks ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50603 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 08:40:27 pm
At this stage, I don't need to say anything anymore. All of you (except me) have been left looking like dicks ;D

Shut it dickhead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50604 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:30:47 pm
"Enzo, me boy," said Messi, "Tis better to join them than to play against them and watch them rip your heart ruffle your hair out."
Corrected for accuracy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50605 on: Today at 08:49:40 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50606 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm
Everyone know Messi is a yorkshire man "aye up Enzo me boy, t'is ........" :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50607 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50608 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:17:08 pm
Cant wait to hear what song some weird twat comes up with for Gakkers.

Gakpos back, alright!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50609 on: Today at 09:07:24 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:40:54 pm
If it should come down to Enzo or Jude hard choice i would think

Jude would fill a home grown slot. Wed surely have to make room for Enzo is the foreigner slot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50610 on: Today at 09:19:29 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:40:54 pm
If it should come down to Enzo or Jude hard choice i would think

Not really. Bellingham every day, and twice on Sunday ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50611 on: Today at 09:20:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:07:24 pm
Jude would fill a home grown slot. Wed surely have to make room for Enzo is the foreigner slot.
Sorry, Adrian!...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50612 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:30:47 pm
"Enzo, me boy," said Messi, "Tis better to join them than to play against them and watch them rip your heart out."

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50613 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:31:10 pm
I heard..


Gakpo Gakpo man
I want to be
A Gakpo man
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:05:05 pm
Gakpos back, alright!
Christ. Should have kept my mouth shut.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50614 on: Today at 09:41:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:57:42 pm
It depends on the qualities you think we need more. Enzo is like Thiago while Jude is box-to-box like Hendo.

https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandez
https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham

Jude is more rounded but Enzo has a better output in terms of npxG + xAG. Enzo seems to be more of number 10 while Jude is a number 8.
ENzo would play the Thiago role. He played 6 and 8 for Argentina. Jude would play the spot Henderson played last game or even 10 in the 4231 like how Gerrard was used with Rafa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50615 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm
So, Benfica are planning to sign Carlos Alcaraz and Maximo Perrone, in case of Fernandez leaving. Julian Ward, you know what to do ...

https://youtu.be/LzD3q1iBsuY
https://youtu.be/6yHmNCwP844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50616 on: Today at 09:50:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:48:26 pm
So, Benfica are planning to sign Carlos Alcaraz and Maximo Perrone, in case of Fernandez leaving. Julian Ward, you know what to do ...

https://youtu.be/LzD3q1iBsuY
https://youtu.be/6yHmNCwP844

Sign Alcaraz and Perrone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50617 on: Today at 09:53:34 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:31:10 pm
I heard..


Gakpo Gakpo man
I want to be
A Gakpo man

Not on the Kop you didn't
