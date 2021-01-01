Cant wait to hear what song some weird twat comes up with for Gakkers.
My very own version of the bat signal and the twats not been lured in to the thread.. must try harder
At this stage, I don't need to say anything anymore. All of you (except me) have been left looking like dicks
"Enzo, me boy," said Messi, "Tis better to join them than to play against them and watch them rip your heart ruffle your hair out."
Shut it dickhead.
Crosby Nick never fails.
If it should come down to Enzo or Jude hard choice i would think
If it should come down to Enzo or Jude hard choice i would think
Jude would fill a home grown slot. Wed surely have to make room for Enzo is the foreigner slot.
"Enzo, me boy," said Messi, "Tis better to join them than to play against them and watch them rip your heart out."
I heard
..Gakpo Gakpo manI want to be A Gakpo man
Gakpos back, alright!
It depends on the qualities you think we need more. Enzo is like Thiago while Jude is box-to-box like Hendo. https://fbref.com/en/players/5ff4ab71/Enzo-Fernandezhttps://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-BellinghamJude is more rounded but Enzo has a better output in terms of npxG + xAG. Enzo seems to be more of number 10 while Jude is a number 8.
So, Benfica are planning to sign Carlos Alcaraz and Maximo Perrone, in case of Fernandez leaving. Julian Ward, you know what to do ...https://youtu.be/LzD3q1iBsuYhttps://youtu.be/6yHmNCwP844
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]