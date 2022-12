One of the "European football experts" on Talksport said his name is pronounced "Hakpo" and I've kind of gone off the whole idea now.



In The Netherlands, most ‘G’ sounds are a fricative of a soft G, to being a guttural ‘ch,’ like ‘loch’ or sharing similarities to German pronunciation. The commentators in The Netherlands do tend to go with this, but his name is a Ghanaian one where it’s definitely Gakpo not ‘Ch-akpo.’Depends whether we go with the actual pronunciation of the name from its conceived tongue or whether - like with Mac Allister and Coates - we go with the altered version from their country of birth. Wouldn’t surprise me if his family consider it pronounced with an English G but he’s grown up with everyone else going with the Dutch guttural.