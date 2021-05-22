Desperation time down at OT it seems, despite the likely humiliation that awaits.
Spaffing 95m on Antony after Darwin snubbed them was bad enough.
But with us apparently sniping the Gakpo deal (who I thought had United written all over him if I'm honest), they're now after Enzo Fernandez despite confirmed reports we are his preferred option and has possibly already agreed a deal with us, with Benfica and Liverpool enjoying a close relationship. They don't even need him, it's just a PR exercise to save face.
I give it to the weekend before they'll be back on their knees BEGGING poor little Frankie de Jong once again.