Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2551958 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50480 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:14:52 pm
The BBC sports reporter for Manchester on Gakpo. We all knew the spin was coming, but sure, whatever you say Howard. ;D

The delusion is unbelievable🤣🤣 They cant take the fact they lost out on a player to us. Again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50481 on: Today at 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:20:10 pm
The delusion is unbelievable🤣🤣 They cant take the fact they lost out on a player to us. Again.
They are about to lose Enzo too...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50482 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:47 pm
So why not bid £1 over the clause then? Dumb motherfuckers.
Like Arsenal did for Suarez you mean?. Do you remember him in an Arsenal shirt?

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Why do you want to sign half a midfielder
It's a Knotty Ash thing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50483 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
Desperation time down at OT it seems, despite the likely humiliation that awaits.

Spaffing 95m on Antony after Darwin snubbed them was bad enough.

But with us apparently sniping the Gakpo deal (who I thought had United written all over him if I'm honest), they're now after Enzo Fernandez despite confirmed reports we are his preferred option and has possibly already agreed a deal with us, with Benfica and Liverpool enjoying a close relationship. They don't even need him, it's just a PR exercise to save face.

I give it to the weekend before they'll be back on their knees BEGGING poor little Frankie de Jong once again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50484 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:14:52 pm
The BBC sports reporter for Manchester on Gakpo. We all knew the spin was coming, but sure, whatever you say Howard. ;D
Howard Nurse
@howardnurse
As per 10th December. No change. #MUFC scouting department was never convinced about the players level of development at this current time.
Yep, the unconvincing "level of development" that had him front and centre of the Orange's World Cup first XI. Same as England's star Jadon Sanc....oh wait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50485 on: Today at 04:33:10 pm »
OK, lets see ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Firmino - Jota

Thiago - Fabinho - Bellingham
Jones - Bajcetic - Henderson - Morton - Elliott

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Van den Berg - Gomez - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Davies

Released:

Keita
Ox
Milner
Adrian
Arthur

Sold:

Phillips
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50486 on: Today at 04:36:29 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:31:30 pm
Yep, the unconvincing "level of development" that had him front and centre of the Orange's World Cup first XI. Same as England's star Jadon Sanc....oh wait.

The same Man Utd scouting team that recommended Maguire, AWB, Fred, and Fernandes doesn't think Gakpo is at the right level of development to take a chance on. Reds...I think we've just signed an absolute baller.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50487 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:19:19 pm
You'd think they'd put egos to one side and try and be humble but no.  :D
Never mate, they're the self-proclaimed "biggest club in the world" remember, as they shamelessly keep repeating ad infinitum/nauseam as if it will somehow manifest into reality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50488 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50489 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:39:34 pm
https://twitter.com/jamiejackson___/status/1607776050603515908?s=46&t=PjkBfXLwy8isfa2XUQMEbQ

United have no money

Yep, can't believe anyone thinks they are in for Enzo having spent another mindblowing amount in the summer. No chance. City coming from nowhere to offer a massive fee would be no surprise especially given the age of their midfield but Utd? Nah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50490 on: Today at 04:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:39:34 pm
https://twitter.com/jamiejackson___/status/1607776050603515908?s=46&t=PjkBfXLwy8isfa2XUQMEbQ

United have no money

I wonder if they're close to a sale? I mean I doubt the Glazers would be prepared to spend big if they're selling up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50491 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:36:29 pm
;D
The same Man Utd scouting team that recommended Maguire, AWB, Fred, and Fernandes doesn't think Gakpo is at the right level of development to take a chance on. Reds...I think we've just signed an absolute baller.
I wasn't going to reel off the other calamitous scouting examples, but Sancho was the standout. A rising star signed for £75m from Dortmund and just over a year later, he's out of the England squad and training alone at Carrington having been deemed mentally and physically unfit. Then there's their record at the other end of the experience spectrum, the return of the Portuguese one, Schweinstiger, Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan etc.

Their signings over the last decade have been nothing short of a fucking shambles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50492 on: Today at 04:44:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:31:30 pm
Yep, the unconvincing "level of development" that had him front and centre of the Orange's World Cup first XI. Same as England's star Jadon Sanc....oh wait.

Apart from becoming the Dutch footballer of the year, scoring 3 goals at the World cup, scoring 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 League games his career has stalled. If only he had developed as well as Sancho, Rashford and Antony.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50493 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:39:34 pm
https://twitter.com/jamiejackson___/status/1607776050603515908?s=46&t=PjkBfXLwy8isfa2XUQMEbQ

United have no money

Spent it all in the summer. Almost a quarter of a billion  on new players in one window is LOT of dosh even for them!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50494 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:44:25 pm
Apart from becoming the Dutch footballer of the year, scoring 3 goals at the World cup, scoring 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 League games his career has stalled. If only he had developed as well as Sancho, Rashford and Antony.
I wonder if it's the same scouting geniuses that advised Ferguson to pass on Hendo due to his "funny running gait"? I mean it's over 11 years ago now, but stagnancy and United go hand in hand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50495 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Gapko coming to us has really destroyed everyone associated with Utd, never seen them so down  ;D

It's like a morgue on Redcafe at the minute

If we get Enzo I think their club will implode  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50496 on: Today at 04:52:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Yep, can't believe anyone thinks they are in for Enzo having spent another mindblowing amount in the summer. No chance. City coming from nowhere to offer a massive fee would be no surprise especially given the age of their midfield but Utd? Nah.

Absolutely - if Enzo is moving its really surprising we havent heard City links, theyve been linked in the past, obv have a need this summer (now?)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50497 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:39:34 pm
https://twitter.com/jamiejackson___/status/1607776050603515908?s=46&t=PjkBfXLwy8isfa2XUQMEbQ

United have no money

Could it not be possible this is just an attempt to throw people off guard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50498 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:44:20 pm
I wasn't going to reel off the other calamitous scouting examples, but Sancho was the standout. A rising star signed for £75m from Dortmund and just over a year later, he's out of the England squad and training alone at Carrington having been deemed mentally and physically unfit.
For me it's a great indication there's a deeper rot at the club. Sancho looked fantastic at Dortmund and I don't remember there being any issue with his mentality there. It's like Man Utd have a virus that infects most players once they arrive. They'd never sell to us but I'd love it if we could pick up Sancho at a cut-price deal in a year or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50499 on: Today at 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:41:09 pm
Yep, can't believe anyone thinks they are in for Enzo having spent another mindblowing amount in the summer. No chance. City coming from nowhere to offer a massive fee would be no surprise especially given the age of their midfield but Utd? Nah.
As I said the other day, hes been close mates with Alvarez for a while. If city get involved it definitely complicates things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50500 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:02:43 pm
For me it's a great indication there's a deeper rot at the club. Sancho looked fantastic at Dortmund and I don't remember there being any issue with his mentality there. It's like Man Utd have a virus that infects most players once they arrive. They'd never sell to us but I'd love it if we could pick up Sancho at a cut-price deal in a year or two.

Fuck that, a lot of money has been wasted on players like that in the hope that the right manager/club/environment/etc can "unlock" them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50501 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:51:27 am
Hope were looking at Almiron, should have been signed years ago.

Staggering stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50502 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:02:43 pm
For me it's a great indication there's a deeper rot at the club. Sancho looked fantastic at Dortmund and I don't remember there being any issue with his mentality there. It's like Man Utd have a virus that infects most players once they arrive. They'd never sell to us but I'd love it if we could pick up Sancho at a cut-price deal in a year or two.
Also see Donny van de Beek. Another one infected.

Who was the player who said he knew after his very first day of training, that the club was a complete shitshow and he didn't want to be there? Sanchez?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50503 on: Today at 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 04:13:27 pm
no way the Glazers spend £100m plus on him, their cash reserves are down to under £30m, a couple of years ago it was ten times that
And their debt is approx £1B
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50504 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:15:16 pm
Also see Donny van de Beek. Another one infected.

Who was the player who said he knew after his very first day of training, that the club was a complete shitshow and he didn't want to be there? Sanchez?

Might have been Di Maria that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50505 on: Today at 05:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:02:43 pm
For me it's a great indication there's a deeper rot at the club. Sancho looked fantastic at Dortmund and I don't remember there being any issue with his mentality there. It's like Man Utd have a virus that infects most players once they arrive. They'd never sell to us but I'd love it if we could pick up Sancho at a cut-price deal in a year or two.

To be fair, Sancho was not that good at Dortmund either. His numbers were inflated against the weaker clubs in the Bundesliga and in the German cup, but he was pretty average in the big games. Him flopping in the PL was to be expected ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50506 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50507 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm »
Sign Enzo, win the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50508 on: Today at 05:21:20 pm »
Quote
cash limited @ManUtd so not even able to move to loan J Felix:::
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50509 on: Today at 05:22:31 pm »
Anyine been to Virgs house yet to see if Gapko is there? He needs to order a pizza !!
