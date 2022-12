So why not bid £1 over the clause then? Dumb motherfuckers.



How would that give Benfica an incentive to structure a deal? It's not that it's automatically triggered by a bid above the release clause, it'd be offering them an amount above the release clause that makes them more amenable to taking a structured deal.£1 doesn't do that, it would just insult them as it did with us when Arsenal made a bid for Suarez.