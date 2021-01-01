« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1255 1256 1257 1258 1259 [1260]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2547260 times)

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,278
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50360 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:43:51 pm
When youve got the opportunity to sign somebody for 10m and you dont but then decide youve seen enough to pay 12x that within such a short time is the move of a not smart recruitment team. There is no risk at 10m, even if he was shit. Couldve bought him and loaned him at that price. Not like we needed 10m to buy other players in the summer.
Thing is we have no idea what negotations were in regards to Fernandez 6 months ago. We may not have had a chance at all, him and his team may have wanted a stepping stone type of move before they took the step at a much bigger club. Just think there is no point dwelling on such things as the price given we have no idea how negotiations (if any) went.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50361 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
10 mins until Indy's big news.

Can't wait!
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,278
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50362 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:51:02 pm
10 mins until Indy's big news.

Can't wait!
Kfc now being served on match days!!!
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,153
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50363 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:47:50 pm
Mate, when it comes to South American players, most dream of playing for one of the big Spanish two at some point in their careers. It's just one of those things. Diaz has already been talking about it being his dream to play for Barca one day. Oh, and there is no guarantee we will be able to stay at the top of the English game either.

And Klopp is not one to stand in a players way if he wants to leave.  We wanted to keep Mane but he wanted to go to Bayern so we let him. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50364 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:47:50 pm
Mate, when it comes to South American players, most dream of playing for one of the big Spanish two at some point in their careers. It's just one of those things. Diaz has already been talking about it being his dream to play for Barca one day. Oh, and there is no guarantee we will be able to stay at the top of the English game either.
Hopefully we stay at the top and win a lot more. We are currently in a better competitive position than Barcelona and that has been the case in recent years. Madrid are our direct competitors in Europe and we are going for the same types of players and they can't overpower us financially like before.

If we sign Enzo for £100m, I don't see Madrid paying £200m to take him off our hands. Klopp has really changed the culture of the club. Before, we were their feeder club. Once one of our players had a stellar season, they would come sniffing.

In summary, we have closed the gap economically and in a competitive sense. Instead of them buying from us, we are now competing for the same players. I follow Spanish Football a lot and I can say that the inflation of the transfer market has reduced their spending power. They tend to go for younger players these days unlike in the past when they could splash out on 4/5 "Galacticos".
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:42 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50365 on: Today at 01:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:51:02 pm
10 mins until Indy's big news.

Can't wait!

Pizza at KFC now?
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50366 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:24 pm
Pizza at KFC now?
Better than that, Kebab!!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50367 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:53:12 pm
Hopefully we stay at the top and win a lot more. We are currently in a better competitive position than Barcelona and that has been the case in recent years. Madrid are our direct competitors in Europe and we are going for the same types of players and they can't overpower us financially like before.

If we sign Enzo for £100m, I don't see Madrid paying £200m to take him off our hands. Klopp has really changed the culture of the club. Before, we were their feeder club. Once one of our players had a stellar season, they would come sniffing.

In summary, we have closed the gap economically and in a competitive sense. Instead of them buying from us, we are now competing for the same players. I follow Spanish Football a lot and I can say that the inflation of the transfer market has reduced their spending power. They tend to go for younger players these days unlike in the past when they could splash out on 4/5 "Galacticos".

If and Its a big IF we signed Enzo and he tore the Premier League up for 2-3 seasons. I have absolutely no doubt Madrid would come sniffing and the whole unsettling the player antics would start. Oh, and they'd somehow find the money from somewhere as well.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50368 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:51:02 pm
10 mins until Indy's big news.

Can't wait!

Well, it's gone 2 pm and there has been nothing from him. He really is shameless.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50369 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:03:06 pm
If and Its a big IF we signed Enzo and he tore the Premier League up for 2-3 seasons. I have absolutely no doubt Madrid would come sniffing and the whole unsettling the player antics would start. Oh, and they'd somehow find the money from somewhere as well.
It's not their model anymore mate because it is not financially viable. Mbappé was an exception but they are more focused on getting upcoming talents now.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50370 on: Today at 02:07:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:06:31 pm
It's not their model anymore mate because it is not financially viable. Mbappé was an exception but they are more focused on getting upcoming talents now.

Haha! O.k mate.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50371 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
Can we at least sign Enzo first before we've sold him to Real?  ;D
Logged

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,588
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50372 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Couldnt care less if its not a good reflection.
Exactly. Who gives a fuck whether it's a 'good reflection' or not? What do you win for 'good reflections'?

Sure it's good to spend the least possible and get max bang for your buck but every player ever sold for a high fee cost someone peanuts, or nothing, at some point in their rise. You can't snap up every player you mildly like the look of in case he might improve over the coming months/years and have a hefty release fee slapped on him at some point in the future. That's just one of the features of the trade we're in.

Transfers are variable. Some you luck out on, cost-wise, some you overpay for. The focus should be on getting the players you need when you are sure they are the ones you need, not taking hundreds of punts on every player who looks mildly interesting, to ensure a 'good reflection'.

And in any case just cos Benfica got him for £2.50 and a box of fags, doesn't mean that's what we would have been charged if we had gone in for him. The South America to Portugal to major leagues route is a well established one. The Portuguese teams get a good price because they buy in bulk, so to speak; they trade regularly with the SA clubs, with most of the players bought being mediocre or misses rather than hits. And they allow generous sell-on clauses for the selling club
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50373 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:07:36 pm
Haha! O.k mate.
Signing him NOW is how they go about it these days. They can't even sign him and Jude. Before, they'd have signed both of them if they wanted.
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50374 on: Today at 02:09:31 pm »
Has he already arrived for his medical?  Where are all the spies with updates on tracking him through the city?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50375 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
I always find it funny when people fabricate some sequence of events in their head and then get angry about it. Yeah I'm sure we were aware of and tracking Fernandez in the summer, but who's to say we weren't actively tracking 20 different midfielders? Just because one of them has blown up in value, that doesn't mean we should have "taken a punt" in the summer as he might not have even been top of the list at the time.

We have no idea how many young talents we've watched go to other clubs and fail, so we can't really lament the one we watched go to another club and succeed.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,252
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50376 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50377 on: Today at 02:15:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:30 pm
We'd just leave Arthur out

A shame for him, but the most obvious solution. Either him or Adrian
Logged

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,588
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50378 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50379 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm »
No way we get Caicedo this window.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1255 1256 1257 1258 1259 [1260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 