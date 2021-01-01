Couldnt care less if its not a good reflection.



Exactly. Who gives a fuck whether it's a 'good reflection' or not? What do you win for 'good reflections'?Sure it's good to spend the least possible and get max bang for your buck but every player ever sold for a high fee cost someone peanuts, or nothing, at some point in their rise. You can't snap up every player you mildly like the look of in case he might improve over the coming months/years and have a hefty release fee slapped on him at some point in the future. That's just one of the features of the trade we're in.Transfers are variable. Some you luck out on, cost-wise, some you overpay for. The focus should be on getting the players you need when you are sure they are the ones you need, not taking hundreds of punts on every player who looks mildly interesting, to ensure a 'good reflection'.And in any case just cos Benfica got him for £2.50 and a box of fags, doesn't mean that's what we would have been charged if we had gone in for him. The South America to Portugal to major leagues route is a well established one. The Portuguese teams get a good price because they buy in bulk, so to speak; they trade regularly with the SA clubs, with most of the players bought being mediocre or misses rather than hits. And they allow generous sell-on clauses for the selling club