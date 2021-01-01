It's odd that we've seen the kind of succession planning with our forward line that we haven't seen in midfield. Jota, Nunez and Darwin have all been great business, and mitigated Sadio's departure whilst preparing for Bobby/Mo eventually moving on. It shows we know what we're doing as a club, but perhaps the injuries/form of Ox and Keita and the stop/start career of Jones has meant midfield was a more tricky puzzle to solve.



A midfielder or two in January, and this season could really turn around. Onwards and upwards.



The players you mention do seem to have complicated matter with regards to the midfield's succession planning, especially Keita as you would have to think that a peak age Keita would have been an integral part of our plans for the next few years if he could have ever managed to stay in one piece for long enough. That would have enabled us to manage the minutes of Fab, Thiago and Hendo much better, give minutes to youngsters when the situation permitted rather than expecting them to more immediately contribute and make our next midfield signing be one that elevated the unit as a whole rather than being necessary to fix the existing problems.Peter's insane theory of only signing Bellingham would actually be fairly reasonable if we had a Keita we could rely, sadly that isn't the case and is why at least two midfield signings are crucial by the summer, ideally one in January and even then if we don't get the good version of Fab showing up more than the bad one, we'd actually need three.