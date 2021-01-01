« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2543274 times)

Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50240 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:42:06 am
I said yesterday I wasn't that impressed with what I saw of Gakpo. Hopefully, he proves me wrong.

I have enjoyed reading Utd fans and their friends in the media crying about us signing him and then backtracking and saying he isn't that good, he'll be another flop like Nunez, and he's not what Utd needed anyway though. ;D

Is that the same Núñez who won our last player of the month award before the World Cup then returned to get MOTM in his first league game back?  ::) Its almost like these morons dont watch Liverpool games.
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50241 on: Today at 11:03:59 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:47:52 am
Seems to be a lot of talk from (usually reliable) journalists that we got this deal done in the past few days. To me, it seems a little hard to believe that it wasn't wrapped up before the World Cup. The fee is relatively low, and I'd be amazed if the player's goals in Qatar wouldn't have inflated the price beyond this.

Financially theyre not in a great state; otherwise they wouldve been able to ask for 10-15m more tham theyre getting. Ajax on the other hand are in a good spot and thus can hold out for top euro.
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50242 on: Today at 11:04:14 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:56:15 am
Were you disappointed with your Christmas presents too?
Weve just signed one of the most promising players in Europe. If hes good enough for Virgil hes good enough for me!

Do we all have to like the same players now?...

I just haven't been that impressed with what I've seen of him. Yes, he's smashing it in the Eredivisie, but that's one low-quality league at the moment.

Anyway, as I said yesterday, despite not being sold on him myself, I'm going to trust the manager with this signing and hope he proves me wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50243 on: Today at 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 11:03:07 am
Is that the same Núñez who won our last player of the month award before the World Cup then returned to get MOTM in his first league game back?  ::) Its almost like these morons dont watch Liverpool games.

They're just salty because he turned Utd down. They'll still call him a flop if he scores 20 goals this season.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50244 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
🥈| Liverpool have intensified contacts with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez, with talks advancing in the past few days. A January exit for the midfielder is now increasingly possible. [@ojogo]
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50245 on: Today at 11:06:14 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:56:15 am
Were you disappointed with your Christmas presents too?
Weve just signed one of the most promising players in Europe. If hes good enough for Virgil hes good enough for me!

So you don't think it's a Dodgy signing?
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50246 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:01 am
🥈| Liverpool have intensified contacts with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez, with talks advancing in the past few days. A January exit for the midfielder is now increasingly possible. [@ojogo]

Sounds promising, but I think I'll wait for a more reliable source before getting excited at the prospect of us getting Enzo too.
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50247 on: Today at 11:08:14 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:01 am
🥈| Liverpool have intensified contacts with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez, with talks advancing in the past few days. A January exit for the midfielder is now increasingly possible. [@ojogo]

I choose to believe this. They broke the Diaz story didn't they?
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50248 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:04:14 am
Anyway, as I said yesterday, despite not being sold on him myself, I'm going to trust the manager with this signing and hope he proves me wrong.

Same, if it actually is true and goes through
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50249 on: Today at 11:10:36 am »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 11:06:14 am
So you don't think it's a Dodgy signing?

I thought hed be staying out for the summer but I guess with interest from other clubs we had to move quickly.
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50250 on: Today at 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 11:09:54 am
Same, if it actually is true and goes through

It's true. The only thing that would stop us signing Gakpo now is him failing his medical. :-X
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50251 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Gakpo has probably been signed as a centre forward who has utility from the left; Id imagine this means that any contract discussions with Firmino which were centring round a one or two year deal may have faltered as hell want 3 or 4 years and I dont think well offer that to a 31 year old attacker.
