Were you disappointed with your Christmas presents too?

Weve just signed one of the most promising players in Europe. If hes good enough for Virgil hes good enough for me!



Do we all have to like the same players now?...I just haven't been that impressed with what I've seen of him. Yes, he's smashing it in the Eredivisie, but that's one low-quality league at the moment.Anyway, as I said yesterday, despite not being sold on him myself, I'm going to trust the manager with this signing and hope he proves me wrong.