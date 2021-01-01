Reason we need a midfielder now:



The 3 who started last night in a good win are our 1st choice atm. All three have had injury

concerns. Hendo can't play twice a week and sometimes struggles for 90 mins. Also, his physical ability has

dipped over 2-3 years. Thiago is brilliant but needs some rotation to keep him going over months of football.

Arguably, Fabinho is the same. You bring a fresh face in and it helps all 3 of them have more chance of keeping form for us until May.



I don't consider Keita or Jones good options in this area, so a 4th younger player helps us keep going to secure top four...paving the way for Jude Bellingham in the Summer.