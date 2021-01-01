« previous next »
Reply #50200 on: Today at 09:16:11 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:08:52 am


@Agent_Edward
Cody Gakpo was desperate for #MUFC move since last summer after agreeing personal terms on contract. But Erik ten Hags first choice was Antony. The clubs priority is a striker. Gakpo is not waiting around to be a backup option again. The deal with #LFC was quick 🤝👍🏼

Sorry but this is bollocks. Anthony doesn't even play in the same position as Gakpo. He plays on the other side of the pitch. Gakpo was a priority signing for Utd. Just sounds like someone trying to soften the blow for Utd fans.

"They didn't really want him anyway" Hahaha. Yeah right. ;D
Reply #50201 on: Today at 09:17:35 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:25:23 am
I actually think Gakpo has the potential for being one hell of an attack-minded and athletic midfielder/no.8 in our system and I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp tries him out there at some point, particularly when Diaz/Jota/Firmino are all fit.

I know he's a forward, but technically so was Wijnaldum when he signed and Klopp/Ljinders saw him differently within our system, despite him nabbing 4 goals in a game from the wing whilst at Newcastle.
My thought exactly. He looks a bit slow for a Klopp winger, but he has great passing and close control. Looks a lot more like Bellingham or Elliot than Salah or Diaz. His size helps in CM too.

It also makes sense from his point of view. With everyone fit the competition up front is murderous.
Reply #50202 on: Today at 09:22:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:02 am
Sorry, but I am now willing to give up on Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Morton yet, like you are ...

If someone like Elliott is going to be a handy midfielder for us we need the solidity and legs around him which means new players anyway.

Bajcetic and potentially Morton will have plenty of space once the likes of Milner, Thiago and Henderson move on and Keita, Arthur and Ox (and probably Milner) will be gone in the summer.

Reply #50203 on: Today at 09:23:28 am
Reason we need a midfielder now:

The 3 who started last night in a good win are our 1st choice atm. All three have had injury
concerns. Hendo can't play twice a week and sometimes struggles for 90 mins. Also, his physical ability has
dipped over 2-3 years. Thiago is brilliant but needs some rotation to keep him going over months of football.
Arguably, Fabinho is the same. You bring a fresh face in and it helps all 3 of them have more chance of keeping form for us until May.

I don't consider Keita or Jones good options in this area, so a 4th younger player helps us keep going to secure top four...paving the way for Jude Bellingham in the Summer.
Reply #50204 on: Today at 09:23:31 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:08:52 am
This guy is usually reliable and doesn't post much (his news is usually United based):

@Agent_Edward
Cody Gakpo was giving permission to speak with Klopp today via Video call , van Dijk organised it.

The player is fully convinced & the clubs completed negotiations within a few hours. #LFC

@Agent_Edward
Cody Gakpo was desperate for #MUFC move since last summer after agreeing personal terms on contract. But Erik ten Hags first choice was Antony. The clubs priority is a striker. Gakpo is not waiting around to be a backup option again. The deal with #LFC was quick 🤝👍🏼

Don't think I want him anymore.
Reply #50205 on: Today at 09:28:14 am
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 04:14:25 am
The problem with Carvalho IMO, is that he never really played well on the wing with Fulham. So we plug him in on the wing and when he doesn't perform we say he's not ready, but if our scouting team did their job, they would know that he's an out and out number 10, even Fulham fans were saying you will never get the best out of him playing him on the wing. Didn't have the pace or physicality to excel there in the Championship, much less the EPL.

It doesn't look like we will, but if we changed our shape to accommodate a number 10, I think he would be ready right now. Unless we thought he'd be able to just make it on the wing eventually (there will always be better physically suited players for that position for us either already in our team or in the transfer market), he seems like a buy that wasn't thought out much beyond; talented young player, lets snap him up before others do. Because his best position fits a formation we only ever play once in a blue moon. And I don't think he's particularly well suited physically or play style wise to many other roles, at a top level club at least, I'm sure he could do a half decent job other positions eventually, but that doesn't cut it at our club.

It's a bit like when we first signed Bobby and didn't know how to use him, meanwhile the team was struggling and we kept changing things around. Klopp then came in and gave him his role.

With Carvalho though he's only young so it's a case of getting him minutes and experience as well. Klopp built his attack around Firmino he's not going to do that with a 20 year old unless he's already world class. It's difficult to figure it all out until we call sort the midfield out.

Reply #50206 on: Today at 09:28:40 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:02:40 am
Had a feeling in my bones!

Was about to say me too but then realised I misread bones.
Reply #50207 on: Today at 09:30:58 am
They`ve(United) dodged a bullet apparantly.
Reply #50208 on: Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: Red Impact on Today at 09:14:14 am
Love the fact we've added decent height to our forward options with Nunez coming in @ 187cm and now Gakpo @ 193cm whilst both also possess great acceleration. Throw in the ability to run at and beat their man alongside Diaz and Salah etc and we are potentially going to have a devastating attack. Super keen to see who we bring in for the middle of the park.
It could get very expensive if Allison is on decent assist bonuses.
Reply #50209 on: Today at 09:32:04 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:30:58 am
They`ve(United) dodged a bullet apparantly.
Tbf they've caught so many bullets lately they're a corpse anyhow
Reply #50210 on: Today at 09:37:22 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:28:38 am
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal

Julian Ward spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day thrashing out a deal with PSV Eindhoven, as Liverpool nipped in ahead of Manchester United to nab Cody Gakpo.

The Daley Thompson of Sporting Directors.
Reply #50211 on: Today at 09:37:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:57:22 am
Could be some logic in it. Might be that the release clause needs to be paid in one go, but if a club was to agree a fee slightly higher than the clause, they could potentially structure the payments in a more favourable way.

This is precisely it - also the further in the future the money is paid the lower its value i.e. £1 today is worth more than £1 in a year (in theory) and so you "overpay" on the face of it but due to spreading it then the effective cost is roughly the same as the release clause from a value of money POV
Reply #50212 on: Today at 09:39:00 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
Gotta love a signing out the blue.

Even better that I watched the match at my gfs familys house (all mancs) and her Dad was raving about him and how they are signing him and hell guarantee they finish above us this season :D

And PSVs coach is Ruud Van Nistleroy to boot.
Reply #50213 on: Today at 09:40:05 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:39:00 am
And PSVs coach is Ruud Van Nistleroy to boot.

Its a trap!
Reply #50214 on: Today at 09:40:34 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:08:52 am
This guy is usually reliable and doesn't post much (his news is usually United based):

@Agent_Edward
Cody Gakpo was giving permission to speak with Klopp today via Video call , van Dijk organised it.

The player is fully convinced & the clubs completed negotiations within a few hours. #LFC

@Agent_Edward
Cody Gakpo was desperate for #MUFC move since last summer after agreeing personal terms on contract. But Erik ten Hags first choice was Antony. The clubs priority is a striker. Gakpo is not waiting around to be a backup option again. The deal with #LFC was quick 🤝👍🏼

Remember the good old days where it was literally any other team's name there and it would be us missing out for faffing about

Nice to hear about us being decisive with these things
Reply #50215 on: Today at 09:42:06 am
I said yesterday I wasn't that impressed with what I saw of Gakpo. Hopefully, he proves me wrong.

I have enjoyed reading Utd fans and their friends in the media crying about us signing him and then backtracking and saying he isn't that good, he'll be another flop like Nunez, and he's not what Utd needed anyway though. ;D
