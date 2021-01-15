« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50120 on: Today at 01:00:27 am »
I dont know why, but I think were getting Caicedo in January too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50121 on: Today at 01:01:36 am »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50122 on: Today at 01:02:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:12:20 am
Well, the youngest of our 11 midfielders has just scored in the Premier League today. I am sure you are quite disappointed by that development, but I can't really help you ...
He'll get along well with our 2 new CMs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50123 on: Today at 01:05:00 am »
I see Jota as more of a Centre Forward now that Bobby is winding down.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50124 on: Today at 01:08:57 am »
If the quoted fee for Gakpo is correct or close to, it's a ridiculously good bit of business.

He was the one player from the World Cup that I really wanted but never considered us an option, with midfielders being a greater priority.

There seems to be little to no World Cup inflation built into that fee given his goals and overall performance.  So we've done incredibly well here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50125 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
Have to say Gakpo is a massive leftfield signing for us. Not complaining, but it will be hard to fit them all in when fit. Of cause the problems are mostly in midfield and defence but maybe we just outscore everyone!.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50126 on: Today at 01:17:59 am »
This is the tweet from November 6th.  :D

https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1589264104262225922

Quote
Hans Kraay Jr told ESPN today that he has spoken with Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders and is convinced the Premier League side will move for PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

Lijnders apparently called Gakpo the "Missing link"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50127 on: Today at 01:20:16 am »
Brands talking to the same ESPN on November 27th.   :D

Quote
PSV sporting director Marcel Brands on Cody Gakpo:

"Liverpool is a club that is always very focused. Sometimes they get players for the next season in November. Would they be a good partner to send Gakpo in the summer? Yes, that's right. [Espn]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50128 on: Today at 01:22:29 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:12:13 am
Have to say Gakpo is a massive leftfield signing for us.
He can also play rightfield and centrefield. But, yes, he is massive

;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50129 on: Today at 01:58:03 am »

This deal makes no sense.
Our midfielders are injury prone. We needed a midfielder last summer but we decided to risk it only to realize late it's a mistake so we had to panic buy Arthur then our midfield preformed so bad especially defensively to the point where Klopp tried everything with no success then we decide to add another forward? We need a midfielder or two badly not another forward otherwise we will continue to struggle defensively like we did before the WC break.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50130 on: Today at 02:02:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:16 am
Brands talking to the same ESPN on November 27th.   :D

our bitter brethren will be having kittens you would think
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50131 on: Today at 02:04:43 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:58:03 am

This deal makes no sense.
Our midfielders are injury prone. We needed a midfielder last summer but we decided to risk it only to realize late it's a mistake too late so we had to panic buy Arthur then our midfield preformed so bad especially defensively to the point where Klopp tried everything with no success then we decide to add another forward? We need a midfielder or two badly not another forward otherwise we will continue to struggle defensively like we did before the WC break.

Really we need both. At the moment we're only missing Jones, Milner and Arthur in midfield, who would all be fringe players with the full selection available.

In attack we're missing Díaz, Jota and (short term) Firmino from 5 senior attackers. 2+ months with just Firmino, Salah and Núñez when we play 3 up front is asking for trouble. Obviously you don't sign a player just for 2 months but if a long term target comes available and can help you in the short term too, it makes sense.

I'm confident we'll bring a midfielder in too but it's not a priority to the same extent that signing a cb was a couple of years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50132 on: Today at 02:06:02 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:58:03 am
This deal makes no sense.
Our midfielders are injury prone. We needed a midfielder last summer but we decided to risk it only to realize late it's a mistake so we had to panic buy Arthur then our midfield preformed so bad especially defensively to the point where Klopp tried everything with no success then we decide to add another forward? We need a midfielder or two badly not another forward otherwise we will continue to struggle defensively like we did before the WC break.
We wanted him in the Summer window but United forced our hand it seems, similar to Luis last January, a few days ago people were saying we needed attackers with Diaz and Jota out until March, we act and still people complain. A case of damned if you do....

The window isn't even open yet so there may be time for a midfielder in any case
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50133 on: Today at 02:34:27 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:12:13 am
Have to say Gakpo is a massive leftfield signing for us. Not complaining, but it will be hard to fit them all in when fit.

With 5 subs, if they were somehow all fit it's a massive bonus. If a few are out, we can avoid overburdening them by having some rotation. I see Carvalho and Gakpo taking up Firmino's minutes next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50134 on: Today at 02:59:43 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:58:03 am
This deal makes no sense.
Our midfielders are injury prone. We needed a midfielder last summer but we decided to risk it only to realize late it's a mistake so we had to panic buy Arthur then our midfield preformed so bad especially defensively to the point where Klopp tried everything with no success then we decide to add another forward? We need a midfielder or two badly not another forward otherwise we will continue to struggle defensively like we did before the WC break.

I would disagree with the "makes no sense" bit here.

SURE, we need a mobile/physical midfielder this Jan. One of the things this early Gakpo deal indicates to me is that the club are giving themselves time to pursue a CM too before this window closes.

But, to my mind, signing Gakpo not only makes a tone of sense, it was an actual NEED to bring in another left-sided forward, & specifically one with Gakpo's profile (physical, fast, good technique).

The news is that Jota is expected back mid-end Feb & Diaz expected back in March. Including time needed to get to speed, etc, & barring any injury setbacks, realistically Jota's contribution will be seen in March, Diaz's impact likely in April. I have seen some say that any minutes Diaz plays for us this season will be a bonus, & I would concur with this.

Since Klopp seems to be sticking with 433, this would mean that he'd have to play any of Ox/Fabio/Elliot/Jones (?) as the left-sided forward till when either of Jota/Diaz are available. Today's LW minutes went to Ox & Elliot - both did a job, but weren't very effective.

An option is to play Darwin as LW if Firmino is available to play #9. Great. Except that Firmino is also injury prone, and Darwin on the left means that the left-sided #8 has to do a lot of his defensive stuff for him as was the case vs Spurs away. Plus it would mean we only have a 17-year old Doak to offer pace in attack from the bench.

Fabio & Elliot, although are superb technically, are very slight players & in the PL this gets them found out in some moments of the game....hence my saying earlier that the club wanted to add physique + height in the forward areas.

Had we not bought Gakpo, we would have had to rely on Firmino (absent today due to injury), Darwin, & Salah to play most of the games in out T4 push + CL, & hope they remain injury free until March. With our current injury record, does anyone actually think they would pull it off? No dice.

Am very glad about the Gakpo signing. Extremely delighted. Problem with some people is that every signing we make they expect the guy to come in and be peak Mane/Salah. The skill-set Gakpo has will be enough for him to make an immediate contribution imo. He will add height, pace, good technique, & close control to an attack that already has an action-packed Darwin + a Salah scoring goals again. That he plays with his head up & is good at picking team mates out with a pass will enable Gakpo to help us right away.

This DOES NOT mean that he will score/create goals immediately, but that his style of play will be complementary to Salah's, & especially Darwin, & will offer much better balance to the attacking phases of the team. 

Another reason why this signing makes lots of sense is that it lessens the Firmino will-he-sign-or-does-he-go problem. He's been effective for us this season, but he's injury prone and only plays one position. Gakpo coming in early gives the club some breathing room regarding the shaping of the forward line for next season. Will Jota/Diaz come back right? Will Doak really make a stake to be that 6th attacker next season? How about Gordon's recovery? Logic says that Firmino leaves next summer, & it's then between Doak/Gordon for that 6th attacker slot.

Give Gakpo 6 months bedding in, hope that Jota/Diaz come back ok, & you have a fierce competition for starting in LFC's forward line next season.

Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, & Doak/Gordon will do nicely, thank you very much.

I really don't know where Fabio fits in now. A year loan away might help? Doak's explosiveness & fearlessness makes him a more likely player to bring off the bench, give him 15-20 minutes & expect that he will have an impact.

Anyway, a longish response which hopefully makes some sense. If not, I will blame the sleep in my eyes as I type this out.

Welcome Gakpo!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50135 on: Today at 03:04:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:16 am
Brands talking to the same ESPN on November 27th.   :D

Looking back at the posts here when this happened, you definitely win out over Tepid's call ;D (especially with the fee not being particularly inflated):

Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on November  6, 2022, 07:35:32 pm
Two stories about Gakpo on the same day?

Smacks of them trying to drive the market and create a bidding war to me…
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2022, 07:38:49 pm
The second one is from the PSV Sporting Director. No one talks like how he has without there being smoke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50136 on: Today at 03:05:09 am »
I think having 5 subs means you would be using 5 attackers every single game pretty much and in certain games potentially all 6 get minutes. I think how depth was being used before and now is different because you get to have 15 outfield players getting minutes which is about 2/3rd of your entire senior squad. As such, there's need to have better quality in thise 4th,5th and 6th choice players in midfield and attack at the very least because you would expect them to be in the game at some point regularly. Have a feeling we might do one more this window, but its difficult to see how given the squad is at capacity for non homegrown players.

Just noticed something. enzo was born on jan 17, 2001. If I understand the rule correctly, anyone born on or after jan 1, 2001 would be considered under 21 for this season. Can anyone say if that is how the rule works and enzo would therefore count as U-21 if signed or am I understanding this completely wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50137 on: Today at 03:27:25 am »
Pretty crazy how many attackers we have now. If firmino is getting a renewal then surely someone else is off in the summer?
« Reply #50138 on: Today at 03:27:29 am »
One thing this transfer has proved is that a lot of people on social media have no fucking clue how transfers are done. An hour between journalists reporting a story and a club confirming it doesn't mean it was sorted in an hour. It's not Football Manager
« Reply #50139 on: Today at 03:29:18 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:05:09 am
I think having 5 subs means you would be using 5 attackers every single game pretty much and in certain games potentially all 6 get minutes. I think how depth was being used before and now is different because you get to have 15 outfield players getting minutes which is about 2/3rd of your entire senior squad. As such, there's need to have better quality in thise 4th,5th and 6th choice players in midfield and attack at the very least because you would expect them to be in the game at some point regularly. Have a feeling we might do one more this window, but its difficult to see how given the squad is at capacity for non homegrown players.

Just noticed something. enzo was born on jan 17, 2001. If I understand the rule correctly, anyone born on or after jan 1, 2001 would be considered under 21 for this season. Can anyone say if that is how the rule works and enzo would therefore count as U-21 if signed or am I understanding this completely wrong.

In the Premier League, hed be U21. But no in the CL, as they have a rule that you can only be included in List B (basically U21/youth) if youve been at the club for two seasons. So if he came in Jan, would need to go on the senior list for the CL. And as others have said, were now maxed out with the Gakpo signing. Although not heard to imagine a world where Arthur isnt named in the CL squad.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:27:29 am
One thing this transfer has proved is that a lot of people on social media have no fucking clue how transfers are done. An hour between journalists reporting a story and a club confirming it doesn't mean it was sorted in an hour. It's not Football Manager

Probably done pre Christmas. With discussions likely ongoing a while - think those Brands quotes from a while back were quite telling.
« Reply #50140 on: Today at 03:37:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:29:18 am
Probably done pre Christmas. With discussions likely ongoing a while - think those Brands quotes from a while back were quite telling.

Indeed. PSV don't play again until Jan. 7th so it makes sense to conclude and announce before the window reopens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50141 on: Today at 03:40:31 am »
Well hell yeah.  :)
« Reply #50142 on: Today at 03:42:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:08:30 pm
I know we all take the piss out of Indy Kaila, but he tweeted about him going to Liverpool at about half 6, quite a while before Ornstein and Joyce, I'm in no way saying he's not a chancer, but maybe he gets the odd tidbit of info due simply to the massive amount of followers he has, Paul Joyce actually follows him haha.

Saw a few mentions of Gakpo on my timeline in the hour or so before Joyces story came out. Dont think thats hugely surprising though. Transfers are very cloak and dagger with us, but obviously there comes a point where the circle of people involved expands rapidly. Planes and transport from the airport have to be organised, medicals and hotel rooms need to be booked, club media mobilised to do interviews etc. When that happens, word is bound to leak out and at that point some ITKs might pick up on it. But theres a big difference, IMO, between getting information like that and knowing what our wider recruitment plans are - because again, thats information shared amongst a much smaller group of people.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50143 on: Today at 04:03:41 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:59:43 am
I would disagree with the "makes no sense" bit here.

SURE, we need a mobile/physical midfielder this Jan. One of the things this early Gakpo deal indicates to me is that the club are giving themselves time to pursue a CM too before this window closes.

But, to my mind, signing Gakpo not only makes a tone of sense, it was an actual NEED to bring in another left-sided forward, & specifically one with Gakpo's profile (physical, fast, good technique).

The news is that Jota is expected back mid-end Feb & Diaz expected back in March. Including time needed to get to speed, etc, & barring any injury setbacks, realistically Jota's contribution will be seen in March, Diaz's impact likely in April. I have seen some say that any minutes Diaz plays for us this season will be a bonus, & I would concur with this.

Since Klopp seems to be sticking with 433, this would mean that he'd have to play any of Ox/Fabio/Elliot/Jones (?) as the left-sided forward till when either of Jota/Diaz are available. Today's LW minutes went to Ox & Elliot - both did a job, but weren't very effective.

An option is to play Darwin as LW if Firmino is available to play #9. Great. Except that Firmino is also injury prone, and Darwin on the left means that the left-sided #8 has to do a lot of his defensive stuff for him as was the case vs Spurs away. Plus it would mean we only have a 17-year old Doak to offer pace in attack from the bench.

Fabio & Elliot, although are superb technically, are very slight players & in the PL this gets them found out in some moments of the game....hence my saying earlier that the club wanted to add physique + height in the forward areas.

Had we not bought Gakpo, we would have had to rely on Firmino (absent today due to injury), Darwin, & Salah to play most of the games in out T4 push + CL, & hope they remain injury free until March. With our current injury record, does anyone actually think they would pull it off? No dice.

Am very glad about the Gakpo signing. Extremely delighted. Problem with some people is that every signing we make they expect the guy to come in and be peak Mane/Salah. The skill-set Gakpo has will be enough for him to make an immediate contribution imo. He will add height, pace, good technique, & close control to an attack that already has an action-packed Darwin + a Salah scoring goals again. That he plays with his head up & is good at picking team mates out with a pass will enable Gakpo to help us right away.

This DOES NOT mean that he will score/create goals immediately, but that his style of play will be complementary to Salah's, & especially Darwin, & will offer much better balance to the attacking phases of the team. 

Another reason why this signing makes lots of sense is that it lessens the Firmino will-he-sign-or-does-he-go problem. He's been effective for us this season, but he's injury prone and only plays one position. Gakpo coming in early gives the club some breathing room regarding the shaping of the forward line for next season. Will Jota/Diaz come back right? Will Doak really make a stake to be that 6th attacker next season? How about Gordon's recovery? Logic says that Firmino leaves next summer, & it's then between Doak/Gordon for that 6th attacker slot.

Give Gakpo 6 months bedding in, hope that Jota/Diaz come back ok, & you have a fierce competition for starting in LFC's forward line next season.

Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, & Doak/Gordon will do nicely, thank you very much.

I really don't know where Fabio fits in now. A year loan away might help? Doak's explosiveness & fearlessness makes him a more likely player to bring off the bench, give him 15-20 minutes & expect that he will have an impact.

Anyway, a longish response which hopefully makes some sense. If not, I will blame the sleep in my eyes as I type this out.

Welcome Gakpo!
I personally think he can make an impact with assists straight away. We have pretty much not had a regular starting winger (or wide forward type) who is not a selfish goal hungry type since Coutinho was around. Having someone from that position who will look to feed Nunez in particular through rather than constantly look to score themselves could be a big boost for him. With the movement Nunez has, it shouldn't be that difficult for players with high level vision and passing ability to create boat loads of chances for him the way KDB does for Haaland, but we simply lack that type of player. TAA is probably the only one, but it's a different type of ball coming from the full back spot than other areas of the pitch closer to goal. Thiago has always been an assist the assister type than the one playing the defense splitting passes.
« Reply #50144 on: Today at 04:14:25 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm
Baicetic and Carvalho are probably thrown in the deep a bit too soon, probably Elliott too. Ideally, the team in the PL can accommodate one of the three. They are best served by getting their experience in the cups and against the fodder. Keita and Ox are a knock away from the physio room. Arthur too, from what we've seen, and Jones as well. Milner and even Hendo are being pushed to the brink. Thiago is the gem from the lot, but can't last a full game. Fabinho, we don't know which one will show up in a game.

We definitely need a midfielder in January, but one that will be here and contribution significantly in 2-3 years time. Even if not a starter, like Kostas, but we need a midfielder, I think.
The problem with Carvalho IMO, is that he never really played well on the wing with Fulham. So we plug him in on the wing and when he doesn't perform we say he's not ready, but if our scouting team did their job, they would know that he's an out and out number 10, even Fulham fans were saying you will never get the best out of him playing him on the wing. Didn't have the pace or physicality to excel there in the Championship, much less the EPL.

It doesn't look like we will, but if we changed our shape to accommodate a number 10, I think he would be ready right now. Unless we thought he'd be able to just make it on the wing eventually (there will always be better physically suited players for that position for us either already in our team or in the transfer market), he seems like a buy that wasn't thought out much beyond; talented young player, lets snap him up before others do. Because his best position fits a formation we only ever play once in a blue moon. And I don't think he's particularly well suited physically or play style wise to many other roles, at a top level club at least, I'm sure he could do a half decent job other positions eventually, but that doesn't cut it at our club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50145 on: Today at 04:34:48 am »
So a potential summer window signing brought forward because of interest and contingency. I've liked what I've seen of him - he's athletic, good in the air, ambidextrous, a set piece taker and has a good finish on him.
Yes, he's another predominantly left-sided forward but we're short of those atm because of injury to Diaz and Jota and needed to fill that gap desperately. I wouldn't call it a stop-gap signing per se but an opportunity to purchase a versatile forward at at very decent price. We may still look at signing a midfielder this window but it's increasingly looking like a marquee summer purchase.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50146 on: Today at 04:40:50 am »
His fbref stats are pretty good for those wondering:



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50147 on: Today at 04:42:47 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
Why do people still take Fabrizio Romano seriously?
He's as real a journo as Indy Kaila. He's a chancer and a supremely annoying one because he takes himself so seriously.
« Reply #50148 on: Today at 05:01:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm
Baicetic and Carvalho are probably thrown in the deep a bit too soon, probably Elliott too. Ideally, the team in the PL can accommodate one of the three. They are best served by getting their experience in the cups and against the fodder. Keita and Ox are a knock away from the physio room. Arthur too, from what we've seen, and Jones as well. Milner and even Hendo are being pushed to the brink. Thiago is the gem from the lot, but can't last a full game. Fabinho, we don't know which one will show up in a game.
Try
We definitely need a midfielder in January, but one that will be here and contribution significantly in 2-3 years time. Even if not a starter, like Kostas, but we need a midfielder, I think.
Sums it up quite nicely. If there was a magic wand, I'd have sold Milner, Ox, Keita, and Jones in the Summer. That would have allowed us some space to make new signingsv that could have contributed. We were linked with Caicedo and Fernandez, our season could have been very different.
« Reply #50149 on: Today at 05:25:23 am »
I actually think Gakpo has the potential for being one hell of an attack-minded and athletic midfielder/no.8 in our system and I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp tries him out there at some point, particularly when Diaz/Jota/Firmino are all fit.

I know he's a forward, but technically so was Wijnaldum when he signed and Klopp/Ljinders saw him differently within our system, despite him nabbing 4 goals in a game from the wing whilst at Newcastle.
« Reply #50150 on: Today at 05:32:03 am »
Reading that the 50million fee with addons is actually in Euros, which would make it 32.5 million pounds fixed plus upto 11.5 million pounds in addons. That would make him probably the cheapest transfer fee paid of our current senior forwards. That's a mad mad value deal.
« Reply #50151 on: Today at 06:03:46 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:42:40 am
Saw a few mentions of Gakpo on my timeline in the hour or so before Joyces story came out. Dont think thats hugely surprising though. Transfers are very cloak and dagger with us, but obviously there comes a point where the circle of people involved expands rapidly. Planes and transport from the airport have to be organised, medicals and hotel rooms need to be booked, club media mobilised to do interviews etc. When that happens, word is bound to leak out and at that point some ITKs might pick up on it. But theres a big difference, IMO, between getting information like that and knowing what our wider recruitment plans are - because again, thats information shared amongst a much smaller group of people.
Apparently Skybet suddenly had his odds to join us drop around midday, making us the favourites. Quite possible that Indy and others saw that and sniffed a scoop...
« Reply #50152 on: Today at 06:06:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Not in his position we dont unless Jota is actually dead and we havent been told

My big read on this is Jota is out for ages still with a really bad injury, just as Diaz is. Plus obviously no contract coming for Bobby.
« Reply #50153 on: Today at 06:09:05 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:27:25 am
Pretty crazy how many attackers we have now. If firmino is getting a renewal then surely someone else is off in the summer?

6 senior forwards counting Bobby. That's how many we should have. We basically replaced Mane, Taki and Divock over 3 windows with Diaz, Darwin and Gakpo. If Bobby leaves, its possible we let tose minutes go to Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak. So no, I dont think forward line is where someone will be poised to leave apart from Bobby if he is not renewed.

Midfield is where we need outs. 4 are pretty much expected in Milner/Naby/Ox/Melo. I wouldnt be surprised of there was 1 more.
« Reply #50154 on: Today at 06:12:31 am »
1. Checks injury record
2. Reads Wikipedia page
3. Watches YouTube highlights
4. Checks League Title betting odds...

Great deal for us, and gives options this season whilst alleviating concerns about strength in depth up front. Once we get injured players back we'll have Mo, Darwin, Bobby, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo. That's a great set of forwards, and 4 of them are aged 23 to 26. It'll also hopefully extend Mo's (and possibly Bobby's) careers due to rest/rotation.

It's odd that we've seen the kind of succession planning with our forward line that we haven't seen in midfield. Jota, Nunez and Darwin have all been great business, and mitigated Sadio's departure whilst preparing for Bobby/Mo eventually moving on. It shows we know what we're doing as a club, but perhaps the injuries/form of Ox and Keita and the stop/start career of Jones has meant midfield was a more tricky puzzle to solve.

A midfielder or two in January, and this season could really turn around. Onwards and upwards.
« Reply #50155 on: Today at 06:26:47 am »
Didnt realise Gakpo was PSVs captain. Another leadership archetype in the team.
« Reply #50156 on: Today at 06:31:00 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:32:03 am
Reading that the 50million fee with addons is actually in Euros, which would make it 32.5 million pounds fixed plus upto 11.5 million pounds in addons. That would make him probably the cheapest transfer fee paid of our current senior forwards. That's a mad mad value deal.

Yeah The Athletic went with 40m up-front with add-ons taking it up to 50m.

Much like Nunez, probably not the player I wouldve gone for but the people at the club think hes the man for the job so I cant wait to see him in Liverpool colours. Wonder what shirt number hell take?
