This deal makes no sense.

Our midfielders are injury prone. We needed a midfielder last summer but we decided to risk it only to realize late it's a mistake so we had to panic buy Arthur then our midfield preformed so bad especially defensively to the point where Klopp tried everything with no success then we decide to add another forward? We need a midfielder or two badly not another forward otherwise we will continue to struggle defensively like we did before the WC break.



I would disagree with the "makes no sense" bit here.SURE, we need a mobile/physical midfielder this Jan. One of the things this early Gakpo deal indicates to me is that the club are giving themselves time to pursue a CM too before this window closes.But, to my mind, signing Gakpo not only makes a tone of sense, it was an actual NEED to bring in another left-sided forward, & specifically one with Gakpo's profile (physical, fast, good technique).The news is that Jota is expected back mid-end Feb & Diaz expected back in March. Including time needed to get to speed, etc, & barring any injury setbacks, realistically Jota's contribution will be seen in March, Diaz's impact likely in April. I have seen some say that any minutes Diaz plays for us this season will be a bonus, & I would concur with this.Since Klopp seems to be sticking with 433, this would mean that he'd have to play any of Ox/Fabio/Elliot/Jones (?) as the left-sided forward till when either of Jota/Diaz are available. Today's LW minutes went to Ox & Elliot - both did a job, but weren't very effective.An option is to play Darwin as LW if Firmino is available to play #9. Great. Except that Firmino is also injury prone, and Darwin on the left means that the left-sided #8 has to do a lot of his defensive stuff for him as was the case vs Spurs away. Plus it would mean we only have a 17-year old Doak to offer pace in attack from the bench.Fabio & Elliot, although are superb technically, are very slight players & in the PL this gets them found out in some moments of the game....hence my saying earlier that the club wanted to add physique + height in the forward areas.Had we not bought Gakpo, we would have had to rely on Firmino (absent today due to injury), Darwin, & Salah to play most of the games in out T4 push + CL, & hope they remain injury free until March. With our current injury record, does anyone actually think they would pull it off? No dice.Am very glad about the Gakpo signing. Extremely delighted. Problem with some people is that every signing we make they expect the guy to come in and be peak Mane/Salah. The skill-set Gakpo has will be enough for him to make an immediate contribution imo. He will add height, pace, good technique, & close control to an attack that already has an action-packed Darwin + a Salah scoring goals again. That he plays with his head up & is good at picking team mates out with a pass will enable Gakpo to help us right away.This DOES NOT mean that he will score/create goals immediately, but that his style of play will be complementary to Salah's, & especially Darwin, & will offer much better balance to the attacking phases of the team.Another reason why this signing makes lots of sense is that it lessens the Firmino will-he-sign-or-does-he-go problem. He's been effective for us this season, but he's injury prone and only plays one position. Gakpo coming in early gives the club some breathing room regarding the shaping of the forward line for next season. Will Jota/Diaz come back right? Will Doak really make a stake to be that 6th attacker next season? How about Gordon's recovery? Logic says that Firmino leaves next summer, & it's then between Doak/Gordon for that 6th attacker slot.Give Gakpo 6 months bedding in, hope that Jota/Diaz come back ok, & you have a fierce competition for starting in LFC's forward line next season.Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, & Doak/Gordon will do nicely, thank you very much.I really don't know where Fabio fits in now. A year loan away might help? Doak's explosiveness & fearlessness makes him a more likely player to bring off the bench, give him 15-20 minutes & expect that he will have an impact.Anyway, a longish response which hopefully makes some sense. If not, I will blame the sleep in my eyes as I type this out.Welcome Gakpo!