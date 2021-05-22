« previous next »
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50040 on: Today at 10:54:30 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:53:15 pm
Yes, just like Klopp disagrees with your past posts that we don't need more than one CM. :lmao We will sign at least two midfielders over the next two windows and I will tell you that for free.

Don't think we'll sign one this window though.  Honestly think we're balls deep for Bellingham.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50041 on: Today at 10:55:43 pm
This century we have signed the dutch footballer of the year on 5 occasions.

Dudek 2000

Kuyt 2003, 2006

Suarez 2010

Wignaldum 2015

Gakpo 2022
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50042 on: Today at 10:56:18 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:52:17 pm
Stealing a living.



10 hours ago  :lmao
End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50043 on: Today at 10:56:24 pm
Love an out of the blue signing, blows my mind , and the second the neurons reform, i think... buy more.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50044 on: Today at 10:56:56 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:54:30 pm
Don't think we'll sign one this window though.  Honestly think we're balls deep for Bellingham.

We may not but the idea that we only need one CM is complete and utter nonsense. It's actually laughable.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50045 on: Today at 10:57:51 pm
Say he completes his medical tomorrow, is he allowed to join us for training? Obviously cant play until the signing is registered in early Jan, but be good if he can get stuck straight into training.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50046 on: Today at 10:57:55 pm
I think I will take a trip over to redcafe to see the meltdown over them missing out on another player to us.  ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50047 on: Today at 10:58:39 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:57:51 pm
Say he completes his medical tomorrow, is he allowed to join us for training? Obviously cant play until the signing is registered in early Jan, but be good if he can get stuck straight into training.

He can mate, registrations just go through on January 1st.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50048 on: Today at 10:59:17 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:57:55 pm
I think I will take a trip over to redcafe to see the meltdown over them missing out on another player to us.  ;D

Without looking: he's shit, they didn't want him anyway, proof that Núñez is a flop.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50049 on: Today at 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:57:55 pm
I think I will take a trip over to redcafe to see the meltdown over them missing out on another player to us.  ;D
Why would there be a meltdown? Surely they never wanted Gakpo in the first place...
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50050 on: Today at 10:59:57 pm
Every time I hear his name I think of "Todd Gack"
JngwilBells Bwtman Smwlls of 21 brwssel sprout fwrts!

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50051 on: Today at 11:01:02 pm
Achterberg has commented on a recent Instagram post from Gakpo saying Welcome to the club. Its the new Melwood lean.
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50052 on: Today at 11:01:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:55:43 pm
This century we have signed the dutch footballer of the year on 5 occasions.

Dudek 2000

Kuyt 2003, 2006

Wignaldum 2015

Gakpo 2022

Surprised Suarez isn't on here when he scored 49 goals in 1 season for Ajax in 2009/10.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50053 on: Today at 11:02:27 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:59:17 pm
Without looking: he's shit, they didn't want him anyway, proof that Núñez is a flop.

More nuanced than that. They don't want him because he isn't a striker apparently. They already have Rashford, Sancho and that Argentinian kid so they don't need another wide attacker.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50054 on: Today at 11:03:27 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:59:57 pm
Every time I hear his name I think of "Todd Gack"
I think of a Kakapo. Which is fine as they are boss (weird but boss)
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50055 on: Today at 11:04:21 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:01:46 pm
Surprised Suarez isn't on here when he scored 49 goals in 1 season for Ajax in 2009/10.

He is, he was the 5th player, I missed out. ;D
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50056 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm
The transfer threaders being unconvinced is one of the surest signs that he'll be a monster for us.
