LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).

The stories linking him to BVB have died down.

Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If you can stay fit, you're a guaranteed starter @ LFC :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yeah. In addition to his defensive numbers, his passing seems to be poor. Based on his defensive stats, he doesn't seem to be a Liverpool player.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Kudus certainly looks like a well-rounded superstar.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Kudus has the flexibility to help us in midfield and further up front. As such he can help us now and in the future, even after players start coming back from injury. Could be an interesting player for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Diaby is slightly over rated at the minute. He is a good player but not consistent at the minute even in the french league. If we do end up getting him, we'll need patience because he is not quite the finished product people are making him to be. Dont get me wrong, he is a talented player, but not quite the immediate contendor that we have started to expect in the likes of Mane, Mo, Jota and Diaz. Marcus Thuram for a snip is a much better deal overall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Interesting that those two articles share a page. Is Declan nearer to becoming a Liverpool player than we know 🤔😃
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It looks like the Diaz situation has caused us to consider signing a forward in January. It would be sensible to bring forward a replacement for Bobby and led him go in the summer in that case, but its far from ideal because I cant see a World where we spend a significant amount on a forward in January, followed by two or three midfielders spread over two windows including Bellingham for upwards of £100m.

Bobby staying for another year gives us a chance to defer signing his replacement until the summer after, but it is going to be a big ask relying on just Salah and Nunez in a busy schedule until summer.

Hopefully we can avoid another pointless Arthur/Davies/Kabak situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Kabak is not like Arthur or Davies Tbf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Marcus Thuram for £12-15 million.

And don't extend Firmino, Sorry Senor Bobby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Not a huge fan of Marcus Thuram if I'm being honest. Would much rather we spent more money and go for Diaby if it's a wide forward we're after.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its just deeply funny if we get Kudus, as like Diaz hes someone Everton made a big play for not long ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I think well get Kudus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Sign a player you tight bastards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Whoever it is hopefully it's done by about Jan 10th at the latest ready to help for Brighton away, Chelsea etc.

Get me Mykhailo Mudryk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Are there any legit links?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It was said we were scouting him during WC. Plus an ITK I follow who seems he knows a thing or 2 are saying we want him or Gakpo in Jan and confident of signing 1.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
This.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
this is the kind of opportunistic smart money ball signing that we would have made 5-6 years back. Young, promising and a club that is willing to cash in hopefully

unfortunately things have gone to shit and we will end up with a 30 year old with dodgy injury record on loan signed on the last day of the window and then do some mental gymnastics to somehow console ourselves that he is the type we need ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Joao Felix on loan with the option to buy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The Bellingham pursuit has become the oddest in Klopps tenure for lots of reasons
Weve never pursued a player so publically and for so long  all with the bizarre caveat that theres a more than decent chance that even if we wants to come we dont have the money to make it happen

Its taken on far too much significance for my tastes  and I really want us to sign him from the football point of view

Its beginning to feel like its pitched as a panacea but if we bend over backwards financially to do it and then drop Bellingham into this squad  but dont buy other significant first team players that doesnt make us title challengers next year
We need a coherent footballing and financial plan to compete - not a plan to sign one transcendent player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I see what you are saying Jack one player is not enough.

One thing we dont know is how much we have to spend but it does seem weird and part of me thinks are we really after him ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I think we'll get Bellingham but agree with Jack that we need much more to compete next year- at least one other physically dominant midfielder (I've done a complete 180 on Declan Rice and think he would be great) and a wide forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Doesnt mean Bellingham cant be key part of a plan to compete
Say we bought Kone and Kudus (to pull names out the sky) this window then Bellingham and a centre back next summer then you can see how it would make sense
But if its nothing now then ta daa heres Bellingham in the summer but no other significant buy becuase thats the budget then its folly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Agree completely. Its weird when one could compare Henderson and Bellingham side by side. I thought Henderson, who has been butchered by many LFC fans for his performanves recently, was better. Not that Bellingham was poor or so.
WC is special, and many great players looked poor, but still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Has anyone even said its only Bellingham or is this just a scenario youve come up with in your head? I dont think our manager and recruitment team would be daft enough to think just adding Bellingham sorts anything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I actually think that based on Klopps comments we will be buying a number of players. I reckon Klopp is at the bit where he would like to get to know some new human beings and work with more top players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Who is it that told us we had a pre-agreement with him and that this signing was all but done?

Liverpool have been heavily linked with World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who was named young player of the tournament at Qatar 2022, but senior Anfield sources have dismissed reports they are in advanced talks to sign the Argentina star. Benfica want £105million for him. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has admitted hes a big fan of the 21-year-old, though.

Quote
Despite also being linked with a move for Enzo Fernández next month, Liverpool are not in the market for Argentinas World Cup-winning midfielder.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yup. We need at least 5 players across the pitch (a CB, a RB, 2 Midfielders, and a right sided Forward) with the 2 midfielders being the highest priority.

Bellingham can be one of the signings, in fact he can be the most significant signing of the lot, but that's still just 1 in 5. We would need another midfielder and probably another attacker to compete next year, and depending on what we do with Gomez, another CB (but I do feel we should be selling him sooner rather than later because he would be worth more).

This is all on the caveat that Fabinho comes back to form too, if he doesn't that probably means we need a DM signing too.

Bellingham would be a massive and amazing signing but if we get just him, it's not nearly enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Liverpool want Jude Bellingham but may move for other midfield options in January
James Pearce

Jurgen Klopp admitted towards the end of the summer that there are times when he would like to take more risks when it comes to recruitment.

His Liverpool squad is certainly in need of an injection of quality as they look to make up ground in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League and also challenge for glory in the FA Cup and Champions League.

From the sports side, we are always prepared, Klopp says. Its clear what kind of ideas we have and what the necessity is from our point of view. All the rest doesnt lie 100 per cent in our hands. We always work with what weve got and that wont change. You can imagine with the situation were in, we are looking, but if something happens?, we will see.
Last three January window spends

2022: £50million (Luis Diaz)

2021: £1.5million (Ben Davies, Ozan Kabak  loan)

2020: £7.25million (Takumi Minamino)

How much money is likely to be available?

The situation is complicated by the fact Liverpools owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is currently trying to bring in new investment. FSG is open to offers for either a full takeover or the sale of a minority stake in the club. Those discussions are ongoing.

Senior figures at Liverpool insist it is business as usual, and that means keeping to their self-sustaining business model. There isnt a set amount of money ring-fenced for this Januarys window, with each potential deal judged on its financial merits.

For example, Liverpool were not initially going to strengthen 12 months ago but ended up moving quickly as the deadline loomed to beat Tottenham to the signature of Diaz after it became clear Porto were willing to sell for £50million ($60.3m). Diaz had been their top target for the following summers window.

A year before that, they were reluctant to buy a defender, having already lined up a summer deal with RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate, but an injury crisis meant they had to change their plans and make two cheap, stop-gap signings in Davies and Kabak.

Who makes the key decisions over signings?

Klopp is the most prominent figure. Hes always had the final say on transfers but his influence on the process appears to be increasing. He pushed hard in the summer to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a fee that could rise to a club record £85million. He also sanctioned the £35million sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in that same window.

The manager has been part of a decision-making triumvirate with FSG president Mike Gordon, who holds the purse strings, and sporting director Julian Ward.

However, Gordon has recently handed some of his responsibilities over to chief executive Billy Hogan as he takes a step back and focuses his attention on the search for new investment. That change in the chain of command led to Ward deciding to inform FSG last month that he will step down at the end of the season  despite only officially taking over from Michael Edwards in May.

It was a surprise when Julian told me, but well work completely normal together until the day he leaves, said Klopp. Julian is 100 per cent committed and everything is fine. We never had a problem, and we will not have a problem. It will have no impact for this period.

Klopp and Hogan have been tasked with deciding how best to fill the void Wards departure will create and that process is already underway.

Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter also have an input on transfer decisions. Klopps opinion carries the most weight but he still needs the financial outlay to be signed off by FSG.

Which position is the priority?

Midfield. It was a glaring weakness for Liverpool in the first half of this season. They lacked both control and energy in the centre of the pitch. The problem was compounded by injuries to Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

They should have strengthened that department earlier in the summer but waited and ended up bringing in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It hasnt worked out. The Brazilian has played just 13 minutes of football for the club and is currently recovering from surgery to fix a thigh problem.

With Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all on course to be out of contract at the end of the season, Klopps midfield department is in need of an extensive revamp. That process needs to start next month. It wont be cheap, which is one reason why FSG is looking for new investment.

You could also argue Liverpool need another attacker to bolster their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Injuries to Diogo Jota and Diaz have seriously dented Klopps firepower. So much responsibility rests on Mohamed Salah and Nunez. The manager doesnt have the same level of backup as he did last season, when he could call upon Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Who are plausible targets?

Jude Bellingham is Liverpools top midfield target but that would deal be one for next summer rather than January. Theres little prospect of Borussia Dortmund entertaining the idea of selling the gifted England international midway through this season.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who was named young player of the tournament at Qatar 2022, but senior Anfield sources have dismissed reports they are in advanced talks to sign the Argentina star. Benfica want £105million for him. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has admitted hes a big fan of the 21-year-old, though.

Fiorentinas Sofyan Amrabat, who impressed at the World Cup with surprise semi-finalists Morocco, would be a cheaper alternative, especially if Liverpool need to keep funds back to try to win the battle for Bellingham come the summer. His Serie A club are understood to value Amrabat at around £35million.

Brightons Moises Caicedo and Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig have been on their radar but the latter is expected to join Bayern Munich next summer.

Who could be heading out?

Its hard to see Liverpool raising much cash from sales next month. With the injury situation and the hectic schedule, Klopp will be reluctant to reduce his options further. Most of those on the fringes of the squad will be needed as cover.

One player who could be allowed leave is Nat Phillips, who is valued at around £10million.

The combative centre-back was set to move on last summer but Klopp had to ask him to stay put after Joel Matip suffered a groin injury just before the start of the season.

That scuppered Phillips hopes of sealing a season-long loan move to Portuguese giants Benfica. He had also attracted interest from Southampton and Burnley.

Phillips has only featured four times this term and is keen to play more regularly having relished his loan spell at Bournemouth for the second half of last season. He excelled on the south coast and helped them win promotion back to the Premier League.

Much depends on whether his fellow centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez and Matip stay fit, as Phillips could yet have a role to play.

Which World Cup star would be perfect for Liverpool?

The easy answer to that is Bellingham.

He ticks all the boxes for Liverpool. His skill set and maturity for someone so young are remarkable. He could be at the heart of this team for the next decade. It was telling how much more effective Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looked at the World Cup with the legs and dynamism of Bellingham and Declan Rice operating around him.

There was also much to admire about Argentinas midfield. Either Fernandez or Alexis Mac Allister, currently with Brighton, would be a real asset if they maintained the standards set in Qatar.

https://theathletic.com/4031617/2022/12/26/liverpool-january-transfer-plans/
