It looks like the Diaz situation has caused us to consider signing a forward in January. It would be sensible to bring forward a replacement for Bobby and led him go in the summer in that case, but its far from ideal because I cant see a World where we spend a significant amount on a forward in January, followed by two or three midfielders spread over two windows including Bellingham for upwards of £100m.



Bobby staying for another year gives us a chance to defer signing his replacement until the summer after, but it is going to be a big ask relying on just Salah and Nunez in a busy schedule until summer.



Hopefully we can avoid another pointless Arthur/Davies/Kabak situation.