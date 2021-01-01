If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.



On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.



I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).The stories linking him to BVB have died down.Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.