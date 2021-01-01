« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1238 1239 1240 1241 1242 [1243]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2524501 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49680 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:29 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49681 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:36:56 am
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.

I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).

The stories linking him to BVB have died down.

Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49682 on: Today at 01:11:24 am »
If you can stay fit, you're a guaranteed starter @ LFC :)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49683 on: Today at 01:15:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:36:56 am
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.
Yeah. In addition to his defensive numbers, his passing seems to be poor. Based on his defensive stats, he doesn't seem to be a Liverpool player.

https://fbref.com/en/players/aeed5c06/Moussa-Diaby
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:11 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49684 on: Today at 01:18:25 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 12:55:30 am
I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).

The stories linking him to BVB have died down.

Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.
Kudus certainly looks like a well-rounded superstar.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b62878a5/Kudus-Mohammed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1238 1239 1240 1241 1242 [1243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 