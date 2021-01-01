Either of them would be great.
Dodgy source but still.https://twitter.com/Ivan_Schwakoff/status/1606651732594925568?s=20&t=hGq5Hwjlep29ylNiOsmlUQ
I wouldn't trust Capon even if he saved my life.
What a tease.
I can't tell who that is ....
I do believe that Schwakoff used to post on here as Capon Debaser, and does the Twitting to fuck around with ppl.
Rafael Leao.
oh, ta. are we supposed to be linked with him? (I often skip a few pages on this thread - life's too short etc )
Nope, don't think so. I think Chelsea were linked in the summer when they were throwing money around but were quite well stocked for left wingers. He's probably just a Salah fan.
Schwakoff and Pierre Bleu Blergh are two tier one sources.
They are both fantastic players. It's a big change from a few years ago when we couldn't attract the best players.
All this chatter, but, everyone knows we're just as likely sign someone on loan, on the final day
