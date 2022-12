Who's that you're referring to?, Ramsay?, Carvalho?



Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. We’re talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism he’d be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesn’t really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, he’s too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didn’t want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasn’t being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didn’t need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one we’d most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.