Correio da Manhã
- Benfica have received 4 offers between 97m-110m from English, French and Spanish clubs. (I wonder who the 2nd English club is?
)
- Madrid's offer was the highest.
- They are willing to meet his release clause to sign him in January.
- PSG are believed to be their biggest rivals after Messi informed QSI that they'd make a big error by not signing him. (FFP???)
- His future will be discussed with Rui Costa when he returns to Portugal.
- No decision has been made.
- PSG could use Renato Sanches as a bargaining chip.
What do you think about our chances of getting him?