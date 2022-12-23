« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1234 1235 1236 1237 1238 [1239]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2513890 times)

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49520 on: Today at 12:09:07 am »
Quote
Madrid limits its offer for Bellingham and has another player in the bedroom

The midfielder will only go to Madrid if he ignores the siren songs of English football, his native country. The European champion will not exceed 120 million with bonuses and several English clubs offer up to 150m.

He has power, personality, packaging and decision-making capacity in the field. He shows a personality unlike a 19-year-old boy. His name is Jude Bellingham and he is Real Madrid's main goal for next season. The sports management of the white club has chosen him as the ideal replacement for Modric and Kroos, a calm change of baton, a footballer who, together with Valverde, can give the Croatian and the German a breather in modern football where rotations are essential to succeed.

The technical direction of the footballer in the England team has been decisive for Florentino Pérez and José Ángel Sánchez to think that the acquisition of the midfielder is essential. The White House knows that the player wants to come to Real Madrid. It remains for Jude to stand firm to demand that Watzke, the head of Borussia Dortmund , will only go to the Spanish team, since Liverpool and Manchester City have already begun to offer 135 million and Klopp has asked their leaders to pay 150m.

The key is for Bellingham to make it clear to the president of the German team that he will only leave to play at the Bernabéu. Watzke has precisely asked him to decide soon if he will leave this summer. And the Englishman has answered him that he will leave. This Christmas, with the World Cup still hot, he must reaffirm that his only choice is Real Madrid.

The relations between the presidents of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are excellent, as they have shown in the various operations completed in recent times, and the transfer will take place if Borussia Dortmund admits charging less money in favor of the player's decision and to perpetuate the good relations between both managers.

If the Borussia Dortmund management committee imposes the criteria of obtaining the maximum money above all things, surpassing the position of Watzke and the midfielder himself, it will be Bellingham who decides whether to accept the English propositions or whether to bet on a tough and He says that he will continue at Borussia until he can go to Real Madrid, even if it is three years from the end of his contract. The Briton will have to demonstrate a position of strength to achieve his goal if the Dortmund committee prefers money and does not accept Real Madrid's 100 million, which can really be turned into 120 with bonus.

Enzo Fernández is the card up his sleeve if the Englishman cannot come at the end. The fact of the matter is that Benfica says that they will only sell him if they pay him the 120 million that appear in his clause, that is, the same price as Bellingham.
In these circumstances, English is a priority . It will be the biggest hunt for Real Madrid in the next seven months. The midfielder has already told those close to him that he wants to play for Real Madrid. The Spanish entity knows it. The desire is shared and it is only necessary that both take steps forward together.

https://www.eldebate.com/deportes/futbol/20221223/bellingham-vendra-real-madrid-elige-solo-quiere-ese-destino_81619.html
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49521 on: Today at 12:18:02 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
Nunez, obviously. Not that I agree with him
He's hardly a "project" signing.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49522 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
That Enzo Fernandez agent is a really smart cookie, isn't he?! Way to maximize the profit within a year...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Thiago12291

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49523 on: Today at 01:28:43 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:18:02 am
He's hardly a "project" signing.

Well he's hardly the finished article is he.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49524 on: Today at 01:34:47 am »
Mad money!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49525 on: Today at 02:51:06 am »
Since we only get an aggregate accounting a year after its actually happened then nobody can say for sure what we can or cannot do. Our income and expenses arent stable. You cant post net spend amounts over and over as if its the same financial situation every year.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49526 on: Today at 03:15:41 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 01:28:43 am
Well he's hardly the finished article is he.
He's on course to score 20+ goals this season, I'd say that's a good return for his first season.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49527 on: Today at 04:01:03 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
I'm not disagreeing with that, in fact that's exactly the concern I have - if United are getting Fernandez not us, it seems it is Amrabat or bust with it more likely being busy, and that's incredibly poor to the point of basically sacraficing the season, and forcing us to have a massive summer or damage next season too.

The transfer business for the past 2 years has been atrocious, even if every signing has been good we just haven't addressed the major problems, isn't a new take but it is true. And the news that it seems we won't get Fernandez just makes me think we get no one in January honestly. Which everyone knows is wrong, and will probably make the atmosphere even more bad around the club than it already kinda is

To be fair the transfer market been crazy recently. All big clubs seem to want the same players and it doesn't help that most of these clubs look desperate and willing to overpay. You can't plan well as you wish anymore especially if your budget is very limited. For example maybe we had other plans and wanted to get Nunez later not last summer or maybe we planned to get him for less money but we couldn't because he would have ended up at United scoring alot of goals for them the next +5 years.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49528 on: Today at 07:41:53 am »
The coverage of Bellingham and Fernandez has been pure speculation bar big Jude being tight with the Liverpool players and some Falk. 
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49529 on: Today at 07:55:09 am »
Add to that how much the likes of city Chelsea and United inflate the market. When they spend 100 odd million on bang average shite like Antony Grealish and Lukaku, it forces other clubs to overprice their own players way beyond  What they themselves value them as, just to save face with their own fans.( if Grealish went for 100m then x is twice as good).
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49530 on: Today at 08:13:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:54:49 pm
Who's that you're referring to?, Ramsay?, Carvalho?

Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. Were talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism hed be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesnt really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, hes too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didnt want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasnt being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didnt need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one wed most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:13 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,666
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49531 on: Today at 08:45:17 am »
I really hate Real Madrid. Just enjoy Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga and get some cheapies instead. If they got Bellingham or Enzo, theyd have 4 out of the 5 best young midfielders in Europe. Surely they could use that money elsewhere.

Im not so sure how good that source is, but most Spanish papers are propaganda when it comes to transfers anyway. I reckon Bellingham comes to us if we can afford him, and they get Enzo.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49532 on: Today at 08:57:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:20 am
Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. Were talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism hed be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesnt really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, hes too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didnt want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasnt being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didnt need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one wed most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.

He made the wrong move and maybe should have asked to be loaned back to Fulham. Players at this age should target playing every week to develop. If a top team want a backup for a strating player they should get an older backup player. Don't sacrifice playing time because they are too cheap to get one.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,666
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49533 on: Today at 10:04:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:20 am
Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. Were talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism hed be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesnt really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, hes too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didnt want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasnt being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didnt need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one wed most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.
The Carvalho signing was purely an opportunity that we jumped at. Hes cheap and if he doesnt work out hell guarantee a profit, and it didnt matter if he fit us or not. We did the same thing with Minamino.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49534 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:21:14 am
That Enzo Fernandez agent is a really smart cookie, isn't he?! Way to maximize the profit within a year...

Profit for people that aren't his client. If he was smart he wouldn't've allowed such a huge buyout clause in the first place.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49535 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Correio da Manhã
- Benfica have received 4 offers between 97m-110m from English, French and Spanish clubs. (I wonder who the 2nd English club is? ;))
- Madrid's offer was the highest.
- They are willing to meet his release clause to sign him in January.
- PSG are believed to be their biggest rivals after Messi informed QSI that they'd make a big error by not signing him. (FFP???)
- His future will be discussed with Rui Costa when he returns to Portugal.
- No decision has been made.
- PSG could use Renato Sanches as a bargaining chip.

What do you think about our chances of getting him?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:01 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49536 on: Today at 10:24:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:22:23 am
Correio da Manhã
- Benfica have received 4 offers between 97m-110m from English, French and Spanish clubs.
- Madrid's offer was the highest.
- They are willing to meet his release clause to sign him in January
- PSG are believed to be their biggest rivals after Messi informed QSI that they'd make a big error by not signing him.
- His future will be discussed with Rui Costa when he returns to Portugal.
- No decision has been made.
- PSG could use Renato Sanches as a bargaining chip.

What do you think about our chances of getting him?

Zero, we missed our window. Real or Messi are his options now.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49537 on: Today at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:22:23 am
Correio da Manhã
- Benfica have received 4 offers between 97m-110m from English, French and Spanish clubs. (I wonder who the 2nd English club is? ;))
- Madrid's offer was the highest.
- They are willing to meet his release clause to sign him in January.
- PSG are believed to be their biggest rivals after Messi informed QSI that they'd make a big error by not signing him. (FFP???)
- His future will be discussed with Rui Costa when he returns to Portugal.
- No decision has been made.
- PSG could use Renato Sanches as a bargaining chip.

What do you think about our chances of getting him?

Big if that is true, there isn't much between the offers and like most big transfers Enzo will go to which club he wants to
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49538 on: Today at 10:43:32 am »
Id love to get Fernandez but as long as another English club doesnt get him then great.

Surely at some point any midfielder will think twice about going to Madrid? I mean, i know they have egos and all think they are great, but surely they must see Camavinga, Valverde, the guy from Monaco and possibly Fernandez and think nah.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49539 on: Today at 10:46:26 am »
Tchouameni and Fernandez show how the market has changed - its now incredibly hard to find under valued top young talent
Doesnt mean we cant do it but its way way harder than it was 5 years ago

Were basically going to have to push out on the risk curve to compete, really hard to see how theres much of an edge anymore, everyone has the same information
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49540 on: Today at 10:49:35 am »
If we offered 90m or a figure around there and he chooses to go elsewhere I wont hold that against the club at all. We cant force the lad to come here and lets face it if Messi is in his ear getting him to join him at PSG or Real are involved then I dont fancy our chances. The reports last week said we had an agreement with the player, if hes now changed his mind then thats on him and not the club. No doubt people will have a go at the club without knowing all the details of any negotiations, I mean for all we know weve not even bid for the lad, were purely going on speculation at this point.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49541 on: Today at 10:58:54 am »
Don't for a second believe 4 clubs are bidding huge numbers for him, not sure that's even how it works in football now and also don't believe for a second Real who have been whining for a year via marca about how much Bellingham will cost are suddenly going to drop 120m euros on someone less proven.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49542 on: Today at 11:02:51 am »
Should've paid out the 10 quid on him last summer  ;)
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49543 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:20 am
Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. Were talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism hed be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesnt really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, hes too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didnt want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasnt being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didnt need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one wed most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.
Hasn't Carvalho been pretty good so far?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49544 on: Today at 11:05:36 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:49:35 am
If we offered 90m or a figure around there and he chooses to go elsewhere I wont hold that against the club at all. We cant force the lad to come here and lets face it if Messi is in his ear getting him to join him at PSG or Real are involved then I dont fancy our chances. The reports last week said we had an agreement with the player, if hes now changed his mind then thats on him and not the club. No doubt people will have a go at the club without knowing all the details of any negotiations, I mean for all we know weve not even bid for the lad, were purely going on speculation at this point.

Its not very likely we bid 90 million last week if were honest with ourselves
We cant even be sure were in position to buy anyone this window, let alone world record levels, until it happens 
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49545 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:04:51 am
Hasn't Carvalho been pretty good so far?


Yes he has and he is also deceptively strong.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49546 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:04:51 am
Hasn't Carvalho been pretty good so far?

He hasnt had a performance thats been at a liverpool first XI level so it depends on how were judging him I guess
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49547 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:04:51 am
Hasn't Carvalho been pretty good so far?
For a youngster, yes but he shouldn't be starting for us regularly.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,732
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49548 on: Today at 11:15:07 am »
If clubs want to spend north of 100m on him then leave them to it. No way hes worth that.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,230
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49549 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
As much as I want Enzo, surely we can find 2 midfielders for around ~50m each that can transform our midfield. Then add Bellingham in the summer and jobs a gooden.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49550 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:05:36 am
Its not very likely we bid 90 million last week if were honest with ourselves
We cant even be sure were in position to buy anyone this window, let alone world record levels, until it happens
Plenty of doubt around it. What we do know is Bellingham is our main target for midfield but the Enzo links has everyone excited and hopeful but I agree with you and if were perfectly honest the thought of us spending big on 2 midfielders is highly unrealistic. We were seduced by his performances at the World Cup and Samies shit links. It seems very unrealistic but no doubt well get a fair few on here throwing their toys out the pram should he end up elsewhere
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49551 on: Today at 11:21:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:04:15 am
The Carvalho signing was purely an opportunity that we jumped at. Hes cheap and if he doesnt work out hell guarantee a profit, and it didnt matter if he fit us or not. We did the same thing with Minamino.

My post gives reasons explaining why it does matter that he fits us. Youre welcome to disagree but can I ask your reasons why?

As for the question about whether hes been good for us. Yeah I think hes been decent. But hes not been decent as a Klopp 8. Hes been decent as a genuine goal threat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1234 1235 1236 1237 1238 [1239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 