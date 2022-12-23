Who's that you're referring to?, Ramsay?, Carvalho?



Yeah Carvalho. To the poster who said I meant Nunez - no that makes no sense given the conversation. Were talking about bringing in cheaper players who could develop and save us a load of money. Carvalho is clearly a very good player and ripped up the championship. And if he were a proper 8 with decent athleticism hed be getting a lot of minutes right now. It would be a golden chance for him to both develop as a player and stake a claim for a consistent place in our midfield going forward. But instead he doesnt really fit, right now, anywhere in our 433 and certainly not as an 8. Amongst other issues, hes too lightweight which means he just cements a big problem we currently have, rather than being a potential solution. We could have bought a project type player in a problem position - especially if we were waiting a year on Bellingham and so didnt want to blow our budget for him. So find a cheap young midfielder who plays 6/8 with decent athleticism. That would have been sensible. Carvalho just feels a very odd transfer given his profile, our tactical setup and the gaps in our squad. And that would be fine if he wasnt being included in depth charts and his existence was irrelevant for who we went onto buy but once we had him Klopp was telling journalists we didnt need another midfielder because we already had 9. Which on one level was true but also ignored the fact that the one wed most recently signed was, currently, unfit to actually play for us in midfield.