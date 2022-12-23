To be fair I dont think aiming for 2 midfielders who would cost almost £100m each is realistic nor very sensible on a limited budget. We should be able to sign cheaper alternatives.



I do think we should be signing one however so I am not putting much faith in just letting a quality player go to then concentrate on someone who may or may not choose us in the summer. Lets just go get the one we can get now and forget the other one.



I'd like to see who we are actually looking at then because the only people we have been linked with are Bellingham for the Summer, Fernandez for now, and Amrabat which honestly seems like it's bollocks now.We need a midfielder in January, because if it ain't Fernandez I don't know who it is. And if it is no one, then this season will be a struggle and we will just need someone in the Summer because Bellingham won't solve all the problems in midfield.It's particularly going to be hard if our competitors go out buying in January too (Arsenal looking at a striker, United maybe getting Fernandez and Gakpo, Chelsea undoubtedly going to spend). We need someone in January already, to not get anyone when everyone else is would just drag us further behind. We HAVE to spend, so I would like to know who it is, and if it is Fernandez get the money down now